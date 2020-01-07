Police say someone attacked a Walmart with bedbugs

There’s something very strange going on in the Walmart store in Edinboro, Pennsylvania. It’s a story with a number of bizarre twists and lots and lots of tiny little bugs. So strap in, because things are about to get weird.

It all started this past weekend when employees of the Walmart store claimed they found at least one pill bottle that appeared to contain insects. The bottle was found inside a jacket that was still on the rack, suggesting that someone had slipped the bottle in and then left. The bottle was not open, however.

Believe it or not, things only get weirder from here.

According to the AP report, a “hygiene services contractor” working at the store found bedbugs crawling in and around the men’s fitting room. That’s pretty nasty, but it might not be the full story, because Walmart later disputed that finding and claimed there were no live bugs found.

A second pill bottle, also containing bugs, was found in the men’s clothing department. The bottle was not open, and the bugs inside were apparently dead already. Law enforcement is taking the issue seriously and has reportedly tested the bottles for fingerprints. Store staff is also scanning camera footage from inside the location to see if they can spot the person who was spreading the bugs around.

Spreading bedbugs around a store is bizarre, but if caught, the individual could face multiple charges. In any case, the cops and store employees are now on high alert for the bedbug bandit, so we’ll keep our fingers crossed that they track him or her down sooner rather than later.