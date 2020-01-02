Woman tried to beat drug test using dog urine

Dogs are man’s best friend, but exploiting our loving relationship with canines in an attempt to fool your probation officer, you should probably rethink things a bit. That’s apparently what happened in Arjay, Kentucky, where 40-year-old Julie Miller tried to skirt a drug screening test by using dog pee.

According to a release by the Pineville Police Department, Miller arrived for a regular probation check-in on December 30th. As is often the case, Miller was asked to provide a urine sample to ensure she had been avoiding drugs, satisfying the conditions of her probation. That’s when things got weird.

According to law enforcement, Miller had stashed a sample of urine from her dog on her person, hoping to use that to get around the screening. She subsequently admitted that she had brought in the puppy pee because she would have failed the drug screening if she had used her own urine.

It’s unclear if Miller was caught with the dog pee or if she confessed before her tricky could be found out. It’s worth noting that a proper urine test would have definitely noticed that the urine wasn’t from a human, so Miller’s plan wasn’t all that great to begin with.

In any case, she was arrested and now has to deal with a charge of tampering with physical evidence. That’s on top of the charges she’ll face for violating the terms of her probation, as she had already admitted that she would test positive for methamphetamine if she had carried out the test as intended.

On the surface, it’s a humorous situation. I mean, carrying dog pee to trick your probation officer is at least a little bit funny. Unfortunately, it’s clear that Miller is in serious need of help and support, and let’s hope that she gets it.