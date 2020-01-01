Video of Tesla Model Y prototype cruising down a Washington highway surfaces online

2019 was something of whirlwind year for Tesla, full of minor setbacks, wild controversies, and of course, some impressive achievements. Most notably, Tesla over the past year proved that it could actually turn a profit. And though Tesla first turned a profit during the third quarter of 2018, its ability to turn a profit yet again in 2019 proved that the first time was anything but a fluke.

In turn, 2019 saw shares of Tesla take off into the stratosphere. Buoyed by the Cybertruck unveiling and optimism regarding the company’s burgeoning business in China, Tesla stock during the last nine weeks of the year skyrocketed from about $254 a share to $418 a share.

Economics aside, Tesla is preparing to ramp up production in a major way in 2020 and beyond. Looking ahead, Tesla in the next few years plans to introduce a next-gen Roadster, the Tesla Semi, the Cybertruck, and the Model Y. Concurrently, Tesla will continue to boost Model 3 production while also working to keep Model S and Model X production as steady as possible.

Of all the upcoming vehicles listed above, the first one we’ll see hit the streets is the Model Y. While Model Y production wasn’t slated to begin until late 2020, Tesla a few months back said that everything is ahead of schedule. Consequently, the crossover version of the Model 3 will enter production during the summer of 2020.

In light of that, it’s no surprise that we’re starting to see an uptick in reports regarding Model Y prototype sightings on the road. Most recently, a performance version of the Model Y was spotted in Washington:

Two months previous, another Model Y prototype was seen cruising along a California freeway next to a Model 3. The video below does a solid job of illustrating the size difference of the Model Y relative to the Model 3. As evidenced below, the Model Y is decidedly taller than the Model 3:

Tesla, of course, has high expectations for the Model Y, which is not surprising given how popular crossover vehicles have become.

“I’ve actually recently driven the Model Y release candidate, and I think it’s going to be an amazing product and very well received,” Tesla CEO Elon Musk said a few months ago. “I think it’s quite likely it will — and this just my opinion — outsell the S, X, and 3 combined.”