Jacob Siegal
January 1st, 2020 at 11:10 AM

As the new year dawns, Disney has shared a list of nearly every show and movie that will be added to the Disney+ streaming service in the month of January. Notably, there are a bunch of season finales this month, including High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, The World According to Jeff Goldblum, and Encore!

We’re also getting a bunch of older shows and movies, but last year’s live-action remake of Aladdin is certainly one of the highlights. Oh, and we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention Cool Runnings as well.

Streaming January 1st

  • America’s National Parks (Season 1)
  • Austin & Ally (Season 1-4)
  • Billy Dilley’s Super-Duper Subterranean Summer (Season 1)
  • Bugged (Short)
  • Continent 7: Antarctica (Season 1)
  • Cool Runnings
  • Dog: Impossible (Season 1)
  • Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (Season 8)
  • Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (Season 7)
  • Dr. T, Lone Star Vet (Season 1)
  • Drain Alcatraz
  • Drain The Bermuda Triangle
  • Drain The Great Lakes
  • Drain The Ocean: WWII
  • Drain The Oceans (Season 2)
  • Drain The Sunken Pirate City
  • Drain The Titanic
  • El Materdor (Short)
  • First Class Chefs: Family Style (Season 1)
  • Hacksaw
  • Holes
  • Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors – Battle Of The Bands
  • Marvel Super Hero Adventures (Shorts) (Season 2-3)
  • Marvel: 75 Years, From Pop To Pulp!
  • Moon Mater (Short)
  • Muppet Babies Show And Tell (Shorts) (Season 2-3)
  • One Strange Rock (Season 1)
  • Out There With Jack Randall (Season 1)
  • Randy Cunningham: 9th Grade Ninja (Season 1-2)
  • Red Tails
  • Rescue Squad Mater (Short)
  • Soy Luna (Season 1)
  • Spinning (Short)
  • Super Rhino (Short)
  • The Golden Touch (Short)
  • The Lodge (Season 1-2)
  • The Proud Family (Season 1-2)
  • The Super Hero Squad Show (Season 1-2)
  • Time Travel Mater (Short)
  • Tokyo Mater (Short)
  • Unidentified Flying Mater (Short)
  • Vaprinia Ghouls Girls Rock! (Shorts) (Season 1)
  • Wild Russia (Season 1)
  • Year Million (Season 1)

Streaming January 2nd

  • Life Below Zero (Season 13)

Streaming January 3rd

  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series | Episode 109 – “Opening Night”
  • Encore! | Episode 109 – “Pippin”
  • Marvel’s Hero Project | Episode 109 – “Radiant Jayera”
  • The World According to Jeff Goldblum | Episode 109 – “Coffee”
  • One Day At Disney | Episode 105 – “Bob Iger: CEO”
  • Pick of the Litter | Episode 103 – “Training Begins”
  • Forky Asks A Question | “What is Cheese?”

Streaming January 8th

  • Aladdin (2019)

Streaming January 10th

  • Destino (Short)
  • Marvel’s Runaways (Season 3)
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series | Episode 10 – “Act Two”
  • Encore! | Episode 110 – “High School Musical”
  • Marvel’s Hero Project | Episode 110 – “Spectacular Sidney”
  • The World According to Jeff Goldblum | Episode 110 – “Cosmetics”
  • One Day At Disney | Episode 106 – “Modern Family: Cast & Crew”
  • Pick of the Litter | Episode 104 – “Next Level Training”
  • Forky Asks A Question | Finale  “What is Reading?”
  • SparkShorts | “Loop”

Streaming January 15th

  • America’s National Parks (Season 1)
  • Continent 7: Antarctica (Season 1)
  • Dog: Impossible (Season 1)
  • Marvel Super Hero Adventures (Shorts) (Season 2-3)
  • Muppet Babies Show and Tell (Shorts) (Season 1)
  • Randy Cunningham: 9th Grade Ninja (Season 1-2)
  • The Lodge (Season 2)
  • Wild Russia (Season 1)

Streaming January 17th

  • Diary of a Future President | Episode 101 – “Hello World”
  • Encore! | Episode 111 – “Ragtime”
  • Marvel’s Hero Project | Episode 111 – “Thrilling Tokata”
  • The World According to Jeff Goldblum | Episode 111 – “Pools”
  • One Day At Disney | Episode 107 – “Jose Zelaya: Character Designer”
  • Pick of the Litter | Episode 105 – “Meet Your Match”

Streaming January 22nd

  • Bluey (Season 1)

Streaming January 24th

  • Diary of a Future President | Episode 102 – “The New Deal”
  • Encore! | Episode 112 – “Anything Goes”
  • Marvel’s Hero Project | Episode 112 – “High Kickin’ Izzy”
  • The World According to Jeff Goldblum | Episode 112 – “Jewelry”
  • One Day At Disney | Episode 108 – “Este Meza: Lucasfilm Events”
  • Pick of the Litter | Episode 106 – “Together at Last”
  • Short Circuit | Episode 101 to 114

That’s everything we’re going to see on Disney+ through the month of January. We’ll be back next month with a list of all the show and movies coming to Disney’s streaming service in February.

