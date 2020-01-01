As the new year dawns, Disney has shared a list of nearly every show and movie that will be added to the Disney+ streaming service in the month of January. Notably, there are a bunch of season finales this month, including High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, The World According to Jeff Goldblum, and Encore!

We’re also getting a bunch of older shows and movies, but last year’s live-action remake of Aladdin is certainly one of the highlights. Oh, and we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention Cool Runnings as well.

Streaming January 1st

America’s National Parks (Season 1)

Austin & Ally (Season 1-4)

Billy Dilley’s Super-Duper Subterranean Summer (Season 1)

Bugged (Short)

Continent 7: Antarctica (Season 1)

Cool Runnings

Dog: Impossible (Season 1)

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (Season 8)

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (Season 7)

Dr. T, Lone Star Vet (Season 1)

Drain Alcatraz

Drain The Bermuda Triangle

Drain The Great Lakes

Drain The Ocean: WWII

Drain The Oceans (Season 2)

Drain The Sunken Pirate City

Drain The Titanic

El Materdor (Short)

First Class Chefs: Family Style (Season 1)

Hacksaw

Holes

Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors – Battle Of The Bands

Marvel Super Hero Adventures (Shorts) (Season 2-3)

Marvel: 75 Years, From Pop To Pulp!

Moon Mater (Short)

Muppet Babies Show And Tell (Shorts) (Season 2-3)

One Strange Rock (Season 1)

Out There With Jack Randall (Season 1)

Randy Cunningham: 9th Grade Ninja (Season 1-2)

Red Tails

Rescue Squad Mater (Short)

Soy Luna (Season 1)

Spinning (Short)

Super Rhino (Short)

The Golden Touch (Short)

The Lodge (Season 1-2)

The Proud Family (Season 1-2)

The Super Hero Squad Show (Season 1-2)

Time Travel Mater (Short)

Tokyo Mater (Short)

Unidentified Flying Mater (Short)

Vaprinia Ghouls Girls Rock! (Shorts) (Season 1)

Wild Russia (Season 1)

Year Million (Season 1)

Streaming January 2nd

Life Below Zero (Season 13)

Streaming January 3rd

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series | Episode 109 – “Opening Night”

Encore! | Episode 109 – “Pippin”

Marvel’s Hero Project | Episode 109 – “Radiant Jayera”

The World According to Jeff Goldblum | Episode 109 – “Coffee”

One Day At Disney | Episode 105 – “Bob Iger: CEO”

Pick of the Litter | Episode 103 – “Training Begins”

Forky Asks A Question | “What is Cheese?”

Streaming January 8th

Aladdin (2019)

Streaming January 10th

Destino (Short)

Marvel’s Runaways (Season 3)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series | Episode 10 – “Act Two”

Encore! | Episode 110 – “High School Musical”

Marvel’s Hero Project | Episode 110 – “Spectacular Sidney”

The World According to Jeff Goldblum | Episode 110 – “Cosmetics”

One Day At Disney | Episode 106 – “Modern Family: Cast & Crew”

Pick of the Litter | Episode 104 – “Next Level Training”

Forky Asks A Question | Finale – “What is Reading?”

SparkShorts | “Loop”

Streaming January 15th

Streaming January 17th

Diary of a Future President | Episode 101 – “Hello World”

Encore! | Episode 111 – “Ragtime”

Marvel’s Hero Project | Episode 111 – “Thrilling Tokata”

The World According to Jeff Goldblum | Episode 111 – “Pools”

One Day At Disney | Episode 107 – “Jose Zelaya: Character Designer”

Pick of the Litter | Episode 105 – “Meet Your Match”

Streaming January 22nd

Bluey (Season 1)

Streaming January 24th

Diary of a Future President | Episode 102 – “The New Deal”

Encore! | Episode 112 – “Anything Goes”

Marvel’s Hero Project | Episode 112 – “High Kickin’ Izzy”

The World According to Jeff Goldblum | Episode 112 – “Jewelry”

One Day At Disney | Episode 108 – “Este Meza: Lucasfilm Events”

Pick of the Litter | Episode 106 – “Together at Last”

Short Circuit | Episode 101 to 114

That’s everything we’re going to see on Disney+ through the month of January. We’ll be back next month with a list of all the show and movies coming to Disney’s streaming service in February.