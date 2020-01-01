As the new year dawns, Disney has shared a list of nearly every show and movie that will be added to the Disney+ streaming service in the month of January. Notably, there are a bunch of season finales this month, including High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, The World According to Jeff Goldblum, and Encore!
We’re also getting a bunch of older shows and movies, but last year’s live-action remake of Aladdin is certainly one of the highlights. Oh, and we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention Cool Runnings as well.
Streaming January 1st
- America’s National Parks (Season 1)
- Austin & Ally (Season 1-4)
- Billy Dilley’s Super-Duper Subterranean Summer (Season 1)
- Bugged (Short)
- Continent 7: Antarctica (Season 1)
- Cool Runnings
- Dog: Impossible (Season 1)
- Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (Season 8)
- Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (Season 7)
- Dr. T, Lone Star Vet (Season 1)
- Drain Alcatraz
- Drain The Bermuda Triangle
- Drain The Great Lakes
- Drain The Ocean: WWII
- Drain The Oceans (Season 2)
- Drain The Sunken Pirate City
- Drain The Titanic
- El Materdor (Short)
- First Class Chefs: Family Style (Season 1)
- Hacksaw
- Holes
- Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors – Battle Of The Bands
- Marvel Super Hero Adventures (Shorts) (Season 2-3)
- Marvel: 75 Years, From Pop To Pulp!
- Moon Mater (Short)
- Muppet Babies Show And Tell (Shorts) (Season 2-3)
- One Strange Rock (Season 1)
- Out There With Jack Randall (Season 1)
- Randy Cunningham: 9th Grade Ninja (Season 1-2)
- Red Tails
- Rescue Squad Mater (Short)
- Soy Luna (Season 1)
- Spinning (Short)
- Super Rhino (Short)
- The Golden Touch (Short)
- The Lodge (Season 1-2)
- The Proud Family (Season 1-2)
- The Super Hero Squad Show (Season 1-2)
- Time Travel Mater (Short)
- Tokyo Mater (Short)
- Unidentified Flying Mater (Short)
- Vaprinia Ghouls Girls Rock! (Shorts) (Season 1)
- Wild Russia (Season 1)
- Year Million (Season 1)
Streaming January 2nd
- Life Below Zero (Season 13)
Streaming January 3rd
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series | Episode 109 – “Opening Night”
- Encore! | Episode 109 – “Pippin”
- Marvel’s Hero Project | Episode 109 – “Radiant Jayera”
- The World According to Jeff Goldblum | Episode 109 – “Coffee”
- One Day At Disney | Episode 105 – “Bob Iger: CEO”
- Pick of the Litter | Episode 103 – “Training Begins”
- Forky Asks A Question | “What is Cheese?”
Streaming January 8th
- Aladdin (2019)
Streaming January 10th
- Destino (Short)
- Marvel’s Runaways (Season 3)
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series | Episode 10 – “Act Two”
- Encore! | Episode 110 – “High School Musical”
- Marvel’s Hero Project | Episode 110 – “Spectacular Sidney”
- The World According to Jeff Goldblum | Episode 110 – “Cosmetics”
- One Day At Disney | Episode 106 – “Modern Family: Cast & Crew”
- Pick of the Litter | Episode 104 – “Next Level Training”
- Forky Asks A Question | Finale – “What is Reading?”
- SparkShorts | “Loop”
Streaming January 15th
- America’s National Parks (Season 1)
- Continent 7: Antarctica (Season 1)
- Dog: Impossible (Season 1)
- Marvel Super Hero Adventures (Shorts) (Season 2-3)
- Muppet Babies Show and Tell (Shorts) (Season 1)
- Randy Cunningham: 9th Grade Ninja (Season 1-2)
- The Lodge (Season 2)
- Wild Russia (Season 1)
Streaming January 17th
- Diary of a Future President | Episode 101 – “Hello World”
- Encore! | Episode 111 – “Ragtime”
- Marvel’s Hero Project | Episode 111 – “Thrilling Tokata”
- The World According to Jeff Goldblum | Episode 111 – “Pools”
- One Day At Disney | Episode 107 – “Jose Zelaya: Character Designer”
- Pick of the Litter | Episode 105 – “Meet Your Match”
Streaming January 22nd
- Bluey (Season 1)
Streaming January 24th
- Diary of a Future President | Episode 102 – “The New Deal”
- Encore! | Episode 112 – “Anything Goes”
- Marvel’s Hero Project | Episode 112 – “High Kickin’ Izzy”
- The World According to Jeff Goldblum | Episode 112 – “Jewelry”
- One Day At Disney | Episode 108 – “Este Meza: Lucasfilm Events”
- Pick of the Litter | Episode 106 – “Together at Last”
- Short Circuit | Episode 101 to 114
That’s everything we’re going to see on Disney+ through the month of January. We’ll be back next month with a list of all the show and movies coming to Disney’s streaming service in February.