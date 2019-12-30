Chanukah just ended and Christmas now feels like a distant memory, so all the best deals in retailers’ year-end sales must be gone too, right? Well, it might surprise you to learn that big stores across the country are still offering some of the lowest prices of 2019 on popular products across all categories. Today alone, top daily deals include an $11 cable that charges your Apple Watch and iPhone at the same time, the best-selling TP-Link Wi-Fi range extender out there for only $14.95 or the upgraded faster version for $21.99, a best-selling Roomba robot vacuum for only $199.99, so many discounts on Bose headphones and speakers, Black Friday pricing on AirPods 2, Alexa and Google enabled Wi-Fi smart plugs with extra USB ports for just $7.17 each with coupon code LDWIS2EA, Sonos wireless speakers starting at just $149, the Echo Dot for cars for just $14.40, more than $15 off the Roku Streaming Stick+, and plenty more.

Of all the sales out there right now, there’s one in particular that’s in the process of wrapping up and you’ll definitely want to check it out before it disappears. It’s over at Walmart, where more than 1,000 different products are on sale at deep discounts in the retailer’s end of the year clearance sale. Shop the entire sale right here on Walmart’s site, and you’ll find our 10 favorite deals of the day on Monday listed below.



Apple AirPods with Charging Case

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your apple devices(2)

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double-tap to play or skip forward

New Apple H1 headphone clip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged using the lightning connector

Rich, high-quality audio and voice

Seamless switching between devices

Listen and talk all day with multiple charges from the Charging Case(3).

Condition : New

Apple AirPods with Charging Case: $139.00 (reg. $159.00)

Lightning USB Cable Charger Cord (6 feet)

OEM Lightning USB Cable Cord Charger 5 5s 6 6s 7 8 Plus X XS 2m/6FT

Lightning USB Cable Charger Cord 5 5s 6 6s 7 8 Plus X XS XR XS MAX 2m/6FT

Lightning USB Cable Charger Cord (6 feet): $7.81 (reg. $24.99)

iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum

3-Stage Cleaning system loosens, lifts, and suctions dirt, dust, and hair from hard floors and carpet.

Dual Multi-Surface Brushes work together to grab dust, dirt, and large debris. The Auto-Adjust cleaning head automatically adapts its height to effectively clean both carpets and hard floors.

Patented Dirt Detect™ sensors alert Roomba to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt, such as high-traffic zones of your home.

Full suite of sensors intelligently navigate the robot under and around objects and under furniture to help thoroughly clean your floors.

Edge-Sweeping Brush is specially designed at a 27-degree angle to sweep debris away from edges and corners.

Connect and schedule from anywhere. Use Google Assistant voice commands to control cleaning. Use the iRobot HOME App to schedule & monitor cleaning sessions.

Runs for up to 90 minutes before automatically docking and recharging.

Featuring Roomba® Essentials- Wi-Fi connected, Smart Navigation, Auto-Adjust Cleaning Head, Works on Carpets and Hard Floors

iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum: $244.00 (reg. $329.99)

Farberware 3.2 Quart Digital Air Fryer

Cook faster, healthier meals

Uses rapid hot air technology to cook food using little to no oil

Easy to use digital touchscreen with 8 preprogrammed options

3.2 quart basket fits up to 2 lbs of food

Food basket is dishwasher-safe

Bonus recipe book with 25 recipes

Low odor, no mess

Farberware 3.2 Quart Digital Air Fryer: $49.00 (reg. $69.00)

XYZprinting da Vinci Mini Wireless 3D Printer

The Perfect Appliance: introduce your children to the thrills of 3D printing or moonlight and develop your own 3D creations when the kids are in bed. Weighing a measly 17lb, the da Vinci Mini Series is light and small enough to easily move around the home, no matter what project your working on.

Get and Create 3D Models Easily: Looking to fix that broken bathroom fitting? Well browse through thousands of free 3D models on our online 3D gallery. Just download the files you like, open them in XYZmaker – our 3D modelling and print-file preparation software – and print. Better yet, XYZmaker’s easy-to-use interface makes it easy to create your own 3D model, letting you customize everyday household items, quickly and easily.

Play. Make. Learn: The da Vinci miniMaker is a great entry-level desktop 3D printer. Create household items or toys for your children quickly and easily with this innovative and lightweight printer.

Lightweight and Transportable: Weighing less than 18lb, the da Vinci miniMaker is light enough to easily move around your house. Small Size, Big Print Volume: With a 5.9″ x 5.9″ x 5.9″ aluminum print bed, print bigger and higher quality objects on a smaller printer. Stress-free Maintenance: Comes fully assembled with auto-leveling software, making setup, calibration and maintenance simple. Perfect Prints First Time: All of our print materials are quality checked and pre-tested so that when you print a model using our 3D software XYZmaker, all the print settings have been calculated for you. Simply load your model and press print to get greats results every time

XYZprinting da Vinci Mini Wireless 3D Printer: $169.95 (reg. $279.00)

Home Door Ring WiFi Wireless Visual Camera

HD Quality Image With 166° Wide Angle View: This doorbell contains a 1.7mm lens with 720p image and 166° wide angle view. You can see clearly who your visitors are from it.

2.4GHz Wi-Fi Connection Supported: This doorbell can connect to your home’ s Wi-Fi, it keeps your doorbell always online. Then you can see and talk to your visitor at anytime and anywhere.

Remote Viewing: When the doorbell be pressed, a ring alert message will be sent to your phone, you can see a real-time video and talk to your visitors from your phone wherever you are.

Clear Two-way Audio: The two-way audio is clear with echo removal and noise cancellation technology, so that you can talk and hear clearly with your visitors.

IR Night Vision Supported: This doorbell supports night vision with IR technology, you can have a clear view no matter at day or night. 24 hours monitoring, you will never miss any visitor.

Low Power Consumption: This doorbell needs two 18650 batteries (not included), the Li-on battery features with lower power consumption and ultra-long endurance, which can be used for six to eight months.

PIR Motion Detection: Advanced PIR motion detecting distance is up to 5 meters. Any suspicious motion will be detected and it will send alert to your phone. We offer three adjustable sensitive levels, they are lowered sensitive, moderate sensitive and high sensitive. You can change sensitive levels according to your demands.

Easy Installation: This video doorbell is wireless with no need of cables or lines. What you need to do is to fit the support on the wall with the mounting screws, install the batteries and download the “UBell” APP, then you can begin using it.

Home Door Ring WiFi Wireless Visual Camera: $39.99 (reg. $129.99)

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Edition 3 Game Bundle

Enter three of the most compelling video game franchises with included downloads of Minecraft, Fornite Battle Royale (with the inclusion of 2000 V bucks), and Sea of Thieves (Sea of Thieves requires an Xbox Live Gold subscription, sold separately.)

Get instant, unlimited access to a library of over 100 games you can download right away with Xbox Game Pass, including blockbusters like Forza Horizon 4 (subscription sold separately);

Play with friends and family on the fastest, most reliable gaming network;

Stream your gameplay on Mixer with the touch of a button;

Bundle includes*: 1TB Xbox One S All-Digital Edition console, wireless controller, a 1-month Xbox Live Gold subscription, and download codes for Minecraft, Sea of Thieves, and Fortnite Battle Royale, including 2000 V-bucks and the Legendary Rogue Spider Knight Outfit.

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Edition 3 Game Bundle: $149.00 (reg. $249.00)

Sceptre 50″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) LED TV

Screen Size (Diag.): 49.5″

Backlight Type: LED

Resolution: 2160p

Effective Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Smart Functionality: no

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Dynamic Contrast Ratio: 15,000:1

Viewable Angle (H/V): 178 degrees/178 degrees

Number of Colors: 1.07 B

OSD Language: English, Spanish, French

Speakers/Power Output: 10W x 2

Sceptre 50″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) LED TV: $189.99 ($399.99)

RCA 65″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Roku Smart LED TV

Smart Platform: Roku Streaming Service

4K Ultra High-Definition displays have four times the number of pixels as a Full HD display, turning your shows into an epic UHD viewing experience.

Roku TV is an easy way to stream what you love. Watch almost anything with access to 450,000+ movies and TV episodes across thousands of free or paid channels. There’s a Roku TV for everyone – from incredibly affordable to high-end with advanced technology. They all offer innovative features like fast and easy search across top channels to find where movies and shows are available for free, or see unbiased results ranked by price. And the free Roku mobile app turns your iOS® or Android™ phone into an ultimate streaming companion with a handy remote, voice search and controls, private listening while viewing streaming entertainment and more. *Channel availability is subject to change and varies by country.

Smart TV made simple.The Roku TV home screen puts your favorite TV entertainment into one simple, intuitive interface. Quickly navigate the home screen to access popular streaming channels or view entertainment on devices such as game consoles or cable boxes – all your TV entertainment is in one place.

Amazing content. Endless Choice.Stream just about anything –movies, TV shows, live sports, news, and music. With 450,000+ movies and TV episodes to choose from, entertainment is on your schedule. It’s easy to find popular choices that you can rent, buy, subscribe to or watch for free.

Fast & easy search across top channels.With Roku Search, it’s easy to find where movies and shows are available for free, or see unbiased results ranked by price across 300+ streaming channels.

Compatible with an over-the-are antenna. With a tuner built-in, Roku TVs allow you to connect an antenna and enjoy over-the-air entertainment. Plus, you can create a Favorite Channels list to make finding the channels you love even easier.

Share photos and more on your TV. Easily share photos, videos, and music from your compatible smartphone or tablet right to your Roku TV. Enjoy fantastic slideshows and videos starring you and your friends and loved ones on the big screen.

Enjoy Private listening with your mobile device. Listen as loud as you like while keeping things quiet for everyone around you. Use your smartphone or tablet and the Roku mobile app for iOS® and Android™ while viewing streaming content on your Roku TV to enjoy private listening via your headphones. *Mobile Private Listening is only available when viewing streaming content on your Roku TV.

Live TV Pause. Easily pause and playback over-the-air, antenna TV with Live TV Pause.

Free mobile app with voice search. Use voice search on the free Roku mobile app for iOS® and AndroidTM to make it fast and convenient to find the latest blockbuster or hit TV show.

Simple remote for easy navigation

RCA 65″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Roku Smart LED TV: $429.99 (reg. $749.99)

HP 14″ Laptop, Intel Core i3-1005G1, 4GB SDRAM, 128GB SSD

Operating system: Windows 10 Home in S mode

Processor: 10th Generation Intel® Core™ i3-1005G1

Display: 14.0-inch diagonal HD SVA BrightView WLED-backlit

Memory: 4 GB DDR4-2666 SDRAM (1 x 4 GB)

Internal storage: 128 GB M.2 Solid State Drive

Graphics: Intel® UHD Graphics

Camera: HP TrueVision HD Camera with integrated dual array digital microphones

HP Fast Charge: Go from 0 to 50% charge in approximately 45 minutes

Product weight: 3.24 lb

HP 14″ Laptop, Intel Core i3-1005G1, 4GB SDRAM, 128GB SSD: $299.00 (reg. $469.00)