The new PS5 might be available for preorder a lot sooner than we thought

Devices like the Galaxy S11 and Huawei P40 Pro will be unveiled in just a few months, but those might not be the most exciting gadget announcements of the first quarter of 2020 if this new leak is accurate. Instead, it’s the PlayStation 5 that may end up being the most exciting thing in tech early next year. We already have one report that said Sony will unveil the PS5 during a press conference in mid-February, and now we have a new leak that suggests PS5 preorders might start a lot sooner than you expect.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X are both expected to ship in time for the holidays in 2020, which gives Sony plenty of time to announce the console officially, reveal its design, and kick off preorders. But Twitter user @PSErebus, a Twitter account that offered plenty of PS5 and Xbox leaks in the past few weeks, says that Sony will launch preorders much earlier than that.

DUALSHOCK 5 will be unveiled in the first quarter of 2020. PlayStation 5 will be available to preorder worldwide shortly afterwards pic.twitter.com/ffTU9HVaoP — PlayStation (@PSErebus) December 28, 2019

According to the person in charge of this account, the DualShock 5 controller will be unveiled in the first quarter of 2020, and the PS5 will be available for preorder worldwide “shortly afterward.” That’s quite an unusual way to put it, as the tweet seems to suggest that only the new controller will be unveiled in the first quarter.

If you wanna stack it up man you gotta work for it. Pre orders for PlayStation 5 begin in March pic.twitter.com/amBhIMU0Zr — PlayStation (@PSErebus) December 28, 2019

The same user actually posted release date details and pricing information for the PS5 in reply to others:

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) will launch PlayStation®5 (PS5™) in several countries in the holiday season of 2020 and will make PlayStation®5 (PS5™) available in North America on November 20, 2020 at a recommended retail price (RRP) of $499 — PlayStation (@PSErebus) December 29, 2019

If those claims sound familiar, that’s because @PSErebus mentioned the same price and release date before. It’s unclear where this person obtained his or her information from, but we’ll know soon enough whether he’s a reliable leaker or not.

While we wait, let’s remember how Sony launched the PS4 back in 2013. The console was unveiled at a PlayStation Meeting 2013 event in New York City on February 20th, 2013. The PlayStation 4 design was then shown off at E3 2013 a few months later, and that’s where we got the official retail prices. Then, at Gamescom 2013 in mid-August, Sony revealed release dates for the first markets, and the console hit stores on November 15th.

Sony might use a variation of this playbook for the PS5 as well. But considering that so many new products launch in the final quarter of each year in time for the holiday season, it might make a lot of sense for Sony to kick off PS5 preorders several months ahead of the console’s launch, and secure those sales well before Q4 2020.