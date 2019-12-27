With Christmas now behind us and Chanukah nearly over, people tend to think that all the best bargains of the year are now gone. Of course, anyone who follows along with all the deals shared by our BGR Deals team knows that despite the fact that Black Friday and Cyber Week are long gone, some of the deepest discounts of the season are still available from top retailers. Highlights among Friday’s top deals include a best-selling Roomba robot vacuum for only $199.99, the top-selling TP-Link Wi-Fi range extender out there for only $14.95 or the upgraded version that’s twice as fast for $21.99, the LifeStraw everyone loves so much for just $9.96, Alexa enabled Wi-Fi smart plugs with a special added feature for just $7.17 a piece when you use the coupon code LDWIS2EA, Black Friday pricing on AirPods 2, the lowest prices of the year on Bose’s most popular Bluetooth headphones and wireless speakers, an $11 cable that charges your Apple Watch and iPhone at the same time, the Echo Dot for cars for just $14.40, more than $15 off the Roku Streaming Stick+, big discounts on nearly 100 different Amazon devices and bundles, and so much more.

So many big stores are still running great year-end sales today, and we do our best to show you some of the very best deals you can find. Right now, it’s time to focus on one retailer that’s running particularly hot deals on some of the most popular gadgets and gizmos of the season. Best Buy’s big year-end sale is almost over, but there are still a ton of great deals that you need to check out. See the entire sale right here on Best Buy’s site, or you can skip to the end and check out our 10 favorite deals down below.

Microsoft – Xbox One X 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition Console Bundle

Become a Jedi on Xbox One X

Step into the role of a Jedi Padawan who narrowly escaped the purge of Order 66. Engage in cinematically-charged lightsaber and Force combat on a galaxy-spanning adventure as you stay one step ahead of the Empire and its deadly Inquisitors.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition Bundle*

Includes: Xbox One X 1TB console, Xbox Wireless Controller, full-game download of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition, 1-Month of Xbox Live Gold, a 1-Month trial of Xbox Game Pass for Console, and 1-Month of EA Access.†

Xbox Live Gold, Xbox Game Pass for Console and EA Access†

Includes: 1-Month Xbox Live Gold – connect and play with friends and family on Xbox Live, the most advanced multiplayer network. 1-Month Xbox Game Pass for Console trial – enjoy 100+ games right out of the box.

1-Month of EA Access† – Play dozens of EA’s best titles on Xbox One, try new games before launch.

The best value in games and entertainment

Whether you’re watching 4K movies, or streaming gameplay, there’s never been a better time to game with Xbox One.

The only console designed to play the best games of the past, present, and future

Play over 2,200 games including more than 200 exclusives and over 600 classics from Xbox 360 and Original Xbox. (Games sold separately.)

Xbox One is the only console to include a 4K Blu-ray player and 4K video streaming

Watch 4K Blu-ray movies and stream 4K video on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, and more and experience richer, more luminous colors in games and video with High Dynamic Range technology.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Play together with friends and discover your next favorite game. Immerse yourself in a deep library of more than 100 high-quality games. Join the greatest community of gamers on the most advanced multiplayer network. (Membership sold separately.)

Connect and play with friends and family on Xbox Live

The most advanced multiplayer network provides steady gameplay and fast downloads. Experience hundreds of legendary games from all Xbox consoles with backward compatibility.

Microsoft – Xbox One X 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition Console Bundle: $349.99 (save $150)

Apple – AirPods with Charging Case (Latest Model)

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying Hey Siri

Double-tap to play or skip forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged using the Lightning connector

Rich, high-quality audio and voice

Seamless switching between devices

Listen and talk all day with multiple charges from the Charging Case

Apple – AirPods with Charging Case (Latest Model): $144.99 (save $15)

(lower prices and more discounted models on Amazon)

Apple – Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS) 44mm Space Gray Aluminum Case

GPS

Always-On Retina display

30% larger screen²

Swimproof³

ECG app¹

Electrical and optical heart sensors

Built-in compass

Elevation

Emergency SOS⁴

Fall detection

S5 SiP with up to 2x faster 64-bit dual-core processor²

watchOS 6 with Activity trends, cycle tracking, hearing health innovations, and the App Store on your wrist

Aluminum case

Apple – Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS) 44mm Space Gray Aluminum Case: $414.00 (save $15)

(lower prices on Amazon)

Jabra – Elite Active 65t True Wireless Earbud Headphones

True wireless

Experience the stability that lets you take calls and listen to music without worrying about dropouts.

Use all day, whatever your listening needs

Offer up to five hours of battery life, and with additional power from the included pocket-friendly charging case, you can enjoy up to 15 hours of use.

Perfect call and voice quality

The unique four-microphone technology gives you effective wind noise reduction on calls.

Passive noise cancellation

Helps block out noise to ensure clear sound reproduction.

Built to work and guaranteed to last

Jabra Elite Active 65t feature an IP56 rated design. Wherever your day takes you, and whatever your activity, it won’t get in the way of enjoying sports, music and calls.

Optimize your workouts

Track fitness and performance with an integrated motion sensor.

HearThrough technology

Provides external ambient noise into earbuds for awareness.

Voice command made simple

You can instantly connect to Alexa, Siri or Google Now, which allows you to quickly get the information you need – whether that be setting appointments, finding events, or having messages read back to you.

6.0mm x 5.1mm drivers

Deliver powerful sound.

20Hz – 20kHz headphones frequency response

Ensures faithful sound reproduction.

16 ohms impedance

Helps efficiently conduct power.

Jabra – Elite Active 65t True Wireless Earbud Headphones: $119.99 (save $70)

KitchenAid – KV25G0XSL Professional 500 5QT, 450 Watt Bowl Lift Stand Mixer

Ideal for various kitchen tasks

10 speeds provide the versatility you need to bake your favorite recipes.

Bowl-lift design offers stability

Enjoy sturdy support when mixing large batches. Use the lever to smoothly raise the mixing bowl into position.

5-quart polished stainless steel bowl

With a wide mouth and handle offers room to make large portions.

Multipurpose attachment hub

Makes it easy to swap out the included Powerknead spiral dough hook, flat beater and stainless steel wire whip.

Enjoy powerful performance

The direct-drive transmission, all-steel gears and all-metal construction create a durable design and offer reliable operation.

KitchenAid – KV25G0XSL Professional 500 5QT, 450 Watt Bowl Lift Stand Mixer: $199.99 (save $300)

2 Amazon Echo Show 5 smart displays for $89.99

See and do more with Alexa

Echo Show 5 connects to Alexa to give you vivid visuals on its 5.5″ smart display with a crisp full sound – all in a compact design that fits in any room, in any home. See on-screen lyrics with Amazon Music.

Set alarms and timers, catch up on the current events, check weather and traffic, as you head out in your new city.

Entertainment for every part of your day

Catch up on today’s news and sports highlights. Watch movie trailers. Cook along with step-by-step recipes. See song lyrics and album art with Amazon Music. It’s the perfect size for adding glanceable entertainment to any room.

Connect with your favorite people

Make hands-free video calls to the Alexa app or another Echo device with a screen. Instantly connect to other supported devices in your home, or make a voice announcement to every room with a supported Echo device.

Designed around your privacy

Enjoy multiple layers of privacy. Your voice is streamed to the cloud only after your device detects the wake word – Alexa.

You can turn off the microphone and camera with a press of the button. The built-in shutter lets you easily cover the camera.

Control your smart home

Manage compatible smart home devices on the simple interactive display, or use your voice. Regulate lights and switches, set thermostats, view security cameras.

Make other nightstands jealous

Use the ambient sunrise lighting feature to get your day started right. You can also choose from several fun clock face designs.

Alexa boasts more than 80,000 skills and counting

Amazon Alexa is always getting smarter. The skills are like apps, and help you do more. Play Jeopardy! or learn something new with wikiHow. Just say, “Alexa, show me skills.”

2 Amazon Echo Show 5 smart displays for $89.99

Beats by Dr. Dre – Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones

Pure Adaptive Noise Canceling (Pure ANC) actively blocks external noise

Real-time audio calibration preserves a premium listening experience

Up to 22 hours of battery life enables full-featured all-day wireless playback

Apple W1 chip for Class 1 Wireless Bluetooth® connectivity and battery efficiency

With Fast Fuel, a 10-minute charge gives three hours of play when the battery is low

Pure ANC-off for low power mode provides up to 40 hours of battery life

Take calls, control music, and activate Siri with multifunction on-ear controls

Soft over-ear cushions ensure extended comfort and added noise isolation

Beats by Dr. Dre – Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones: $189.99 (save $160)

TCL – 55″ Class – LED – 4 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR – Roku TV

2160p resolution for breathtaking HD images

Watch 4K movies and TV shows at 4x the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current HD content to gorgeous, Ultra HD-level picture quality.

Watch high dynamic range (HDR) content on your TV

With an HDR-compatible 4K TV, you can enjoy HDR movies and TV shows, in addition to all your current content.

Smart TV with access to streaming services for countless entertainment options

Stream shows, movies, games and more with the TV’s built-in Wi-Fi and integrated apps.

Built-in Roku smart platform delivers access to a world of entertainment

Stream from Disney+, Apple TV+, Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Prime Video, or choose from more than 4,000 other streaming channels.

LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions

They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors.

Advanced TV sound

Two 8W main channel speakers.

3 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection

High-speed HDMI delivers picture and digital surround sound in one convenient cable. HDMI cable not included.

1 USB input

Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device.

Manage the viewing experience for your kids

The built-in V-chip lets you block content based on program ratings and check ratings of unfamiliar programs.

TCL – 55″ Class – LED – 4 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR – Roku TV: $299.99 (save $30)

Samsung – 65″ Class – LED – Q60 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR

64.5″ screen

Large enough to provide an immersive experience for everyone in the room.

100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot

Over a billion shades of brilliant color deliver our most realistic picture.

2160p resolution for breathtaking HD images

Watch 4K movies and TV shows at 4x the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current HD content to gorgeous, Ultra HD-level picture quality.

Quantum HDR 4X

Shades of color and detail leap off the screen in dark and bright scenes.

Quantum Processor 4K

An intelligently powered processor instantly upscales content for sharp detail and refined color.

Ambient Mode

Complements your space by turning a blank screen into enticing visuals or at-a-glance news.

Smart TV with access to streaming services for countless entertainment options

Stream shows, movies, games and more with the TV’s built-in Wi-Fi and integrated apps.

LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions

They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors.

Motion Rate 240

Enjoy great motion clarity during fast-action moments.

Advanced TV sound

Two 10W speakers.

4 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection

High-speed HDMI delivers picture and digital surround sound in one convenient cable. HDMI cable not included.

2 USB inputs

Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device.

Samsung – 65″ Class – LED – Q60 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR: $999.99 (save $200)

TCL – 55″ Class – LED – 5 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR – Roku TV

Auto Game Mode

For the smoothest action, lowest latency and the best picture settings for gaming.

Premium design

A dark finish, slim profile and jewel eye power button lend style and sophistication to your home theater.

Free Roku remote app

Transform your smartphone or tablet into a full-function Roku remote with voice control.

54.6″ screen

Large enough to provide an immersive experience for everyone in the room.

2160p resolution for breathtaking HD images

Watch 4K movies and TV shows at 4x the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current HD content to gorgeous, Ultra HD-level picture quality.

Watch high dynamic range (HDR) content on your TV

With an HDR-compatible 4K TV, you can enjoy HDR movies and TV shows, in addition to all your current content.

Smart TV with access to streaming services for countless entertainment options

Stream shows, movies, games and more with the TV’s built-in Wi-Fi and integrated apps.

Built-in Roku smart platform delivers access to a world of entertainment

Stream from Disney+, Apple TV+, Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Prime Video, or choose from more than 4,000 other streaming channels.

LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions

They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors.

240 Natural Motion

Enjoy fast-moving movies, sports and video games with virtually no motion blur.

Advanced TV sound

Two 8W main channel speakers.

4 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection

High-speed HDMI delivers picture and digital surround sound in one convenient cable. HDMI cable not included.

Enjoy the picture from multiple angles

178° horizontal and vertical viewing angles provide a clear picture for viewers seated near the side of the screen.

1 USB input

Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device.

Manage the viewing experience for your kids

The built-in V-chip lets you block content based on program ratings and check ratings of unfamiliar programs.

TCL – 55″ Class – LED – 5 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR – Roku TV: $379.99 (save $70)