This Cybertruck knockoff out of Russia is a sight to behold

Tesla shares have been on an absolute tear lately as the stock continues to hit new all-time highs day after day. Over the past two months alone, shares of the company have appreciated by nearly 70%. And while there are a few factors at play behind the meteoric rise of the company’s share price, one reason why optimism surrounding the company is so high can be traced back to the Cybertruck.

Originally introduced last month, the Cybertruck’s design is polarizing, to say the least. And while some critics were quick to lambaste the design and categorize the vehicle as an immediate dud, the number early reservations Tesla has fielded for the Cybertruck underscore how much interest there is in the company’s all-electric pickup truck. Last we heard, the total number of reservations was in excess of 250,000.

Cybertruck production isn’t slated to begin until late 2021, which is to say we may not see actual deliveries begin until sometime in 2022. In the interim, however, you can make a Cybertruck knockoff of your own for only $10,800. Indeed, that’s exactly what some enterprising folks in Russia did recently when they invested a few thousand dollars to create their own take on a Cybertruck. All told, $10,800 is quite a steal compared to the $39,990 you’d end up paying for an actual Cybertruck.

Of course, for $10,800 you’re not exactly getting a top tier vehicle. If anything, calling this thing a knockoff is quite generous as it’s really just a normal car with a look-alike Cybertruck exterior. The vehicle itself was put together by a few YouTubers, and it’s really not too bad for DIY effort.

Still, the knockoff in question lacks some vehicular standards, like no ability to get in via the side doors. A 43-minute video detailing how they created this monstrosity can be seen below:

And for good measure, here’s a clip of this vehicle driving down a public road in Moscow: