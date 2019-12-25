Merry Christmas, everyone! You might think retailers are done offering the best deals of the season now that Christmas is here, but you’ve got another thing coming. Some of the nation’s top retailers are offering fantastic deals today, and they’re only available online since most stores around the country are closed for Christmas. Before your family arrives and chaos ensues, definitely take a few minutes to check out today’s top deals. Highlights include top-rated Alexa and Google enabled Wi-Fi smart plugs with energy monitoring and USB ports for just $7.17 each with coupon code LDWIS2EA, the best-selling TP-Link Wi-Fi range extender for only $14.95 and the faster version that’s twice as fast for $21.99, the return of Black Friday pricing on AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro, a surprise sale that slashes the Apple Watch Series 5 down to its lowest price ever, Echo speakers starting at only $19.99, discounted iPad tablets, Anker’s newest AirPods rivals for only $49.99, a Nest Thermostats for just $129, best-selling Bluetooth earbuds for $16.99, up to $50 off everyone’s favorite Instant Pots, big discounts on nearly 100 different Amazon devices and bundles, and so much more.

Among all the year-end sales that kicked off online today, Walmart’s definitely ranks near the top. In fact, many of the deals you’ll find right now on Walmart are even better than the ones we’ve been seeing for the past week. If you want to see all the deals Walmart saved for its Christmas Day surprise, you can shop the retailer’s entire sale right here. Or, if you want to skip the suspense and just see the cream of the crop, you’ll find our picks for Walmart’s top 10 best deals of the day down below.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your apple devices(2)

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double-tap to play or skip forward

New Apple H1 headphone clip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged using the lightning connector

Rich, high-quality audio and voice

Seamless switching between devices

Listen and talk all day with multiple charges from the Charging Case(3).

Condition : New

Apple AirPods with Charging Case: $139.00 (reg. $159.00)

(more AirPods deals available on Amazon)

iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum

3-Stage Cleaning system loosens, lifts, and suctions dirt, dust, and hair from hard floors and carpet.

Dual Multi-Surface Brushes work together to grab dust, dirt, and large debris. The Auto-Adjust cleaning head automatically adapts its height to effectively clean both carpets and hard floors.

Patented Dirt Detect™ sensors alert Roomba to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt, such as high-traffic zones of your home.

Full suite of sensors intelligently navigate the robot under and around objects and under furniture to help thoroughly clean your floors.

Edge-Sweeping Brush is specially designed at a 27-degree angle to sweep debris away from edges and corners.

Connect and schedule from anywhere. Use Google Assistant voice commands to control cleaning. Use the iRobot HOME App to schedule & monitor cleaning sessions.

Runs for up to 90 minutes before automatically docking and recharging.

Featuring Roomba® Essentials- Wi-Fi connected, Smart Navigation, Auto-Adjust Cleaning Head, Works on Carpets and Hard Floors

iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum: $197.00 (reg. $329.99)

(Newer Roomba 675 model available for $199 on Amazon)

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Edition 3 Game Bundle

Enter three of the most compelling video game franchises with included downloads of Minecraft, Fornite Battle Royale (with the inclusion of 2000 V bucks), and Sea of Thieves (Sea of Thieves requires an Xbox Live Gold subscription, sold separately.)

Get instant, unlimited access to a library of over 100 games you can download right away with Xbox Game Pass, including blockbusters like Forza Horizon 4 (subscription sold separately);

Play with friends and family on the fastest, most reliable gaming network;

Stream your gameplay on Mixer with the touch of a button;

Bundle includes*: 1TB Xbox One S All-Digital Edition console, wireless controller, a 1-month Xbox Live Gold subscription, and download codes for Minecraft, Sea of Thieves, and Fortnite Battle Royale, including 2000 V-bucks and the Legendary Rogue Spider Knight Outfit.

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Edition 3 Game Bundle: $149.00 (reg. $249.00)

Sceptre 50″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) LED TV

Screen Size (Diag.): 49.5″

Backlight Type: LED

Resolution: 2160p

Effective Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Smart Functionality: no

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Dynamic Contrast Ratio: 15,000:1

Viewable Angle (H/V): 178 degrees/178 degrees

Number of Colors: 1.07 B

OSD Language: English, Spanish, French

Speakers/Power Output: 10W x 2

Sceptre 50″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) LED TV: $189.99 ($399.99)

Sceptre 65″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR LED TV

Screen Size (Diag.): 64.5″

Backlight Type: LED

Resolution: 2160p

High Dynamic Range (HDR)

Effective Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Smart Functionality: no

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Viewable Angle (H/V): 178 degrees/178 degrees

Number of Colors: 1.07G (8-bit+FRC)

OSD Language: English, Spanish, French

Speakers/Power Output: 10W x 2 Surround Sound Mode

Sceptre 65″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR LED TV: $349.99 (reg. $899.99)

HP 14″ Laptop, Intel Core i3-1005G1, 4GB SDRAM, 128GB SSD

Operating system: Windows 10 Home in S mode

Processor: 10th Generation Intel® Core™ i3-1005G1

Display: 14.0-inch diagonal HD SVA BrightView WLED-backlit

Memory: 4 GB DDR4-2666 SDRAM (1 x 4 GB)

Internal storage: 128 GB M.2 Solid State Drive

Graphics: Intel® UHD Graphics

Camera: HP TrueVision HD Camera with integrated dual array digital microphones

HP Fast Charge: Go from 0 to 50% charge in approximately 45 minutes

Product weight: 3.24 lb

HP 14″ Laptop, Intel Core i3-1005G1, 4GB SDRAM, 128GB SSD: $299.00 (reg. $469.00)

Instant Pot Ace 60 Cooking Blender

8 Smart Built-in Programs: Smoothie, Purée, Ice Cream, Crushed Ice, Soy Milk, Rice Milk, Almond, Nut/Oat Milk, and Soup.

3 Manual Blending Speeds: Low, Medium and High, blender will beep 3 times and begin blending at the selected speed.

4 Cold Blending Programs: Smoothies, Ice Cream, Crushed Ice, and Almond (Nut)/Oat Milk.

4 Hot Blending Programs: Purée, Soy Milk, Rice Milk and Soup, with the ability to toggle between 2 options for purée, rice milk and soup.

Pitcher: Premium-quality 60 ounce (1.75 Liters) glass pitcher which includes a concealed heating element and 8 machine ground stainless steel blades.

Accessories include: Food tamper, 150mL / 5oz measuring cup, cleaning brush with bristles, and a food-safe strainer bag with drawstring. The strainer bag is made with lint-free material and machine washable.

Instant Pot Ace 60 Cooking Blender: $44.96 (reg. $99.00)

Farberware 3.2 Quart Digital Air Fryer

Cook faster, healthier meals

Uses rapid hot air technology to cook food using little to no oil

Easy to use digital touchscreen with 8 preprogrammed options

3.2 quart basket fits up to 2 lbs of food

Food basket is dishwasher-safe

Bonus recipe book with 25 recipes

Low odor, no mess

Farberware 3.2 Quart Digital Air Fryer: $49.00 (reg. $69.00)

Oral-B 6000 SmartSeries Electric Toothbrush

Remove 300% more plaque along the gum line than a regular manual toothbrush

Multicolor SmartRing provides coaching on brushing time

Pressure sensor technology automatically slows brush speed and visibly alerts you to protect gums from over-brushing

Rechargeable with 5 cleaning modes allows you to brush based on your needs

Lithium Ion battery charges quickly and provides consistent powerful cleaning action

Compatible with Oral-B brush heads for every oral care need: CrossAction, FlossAction, Precision Clean, 3D White, Sensitive Gum Care, Deep Sweep, Dual Clean

Oral-B is the #1 dentist-recommended toothbrush brand worldwide

Oral-B recommends brushing with Crest Toothpaste for optimal results

Oral-B 6000 SmartSeries Electric Toothbrush: $99.94 (reg. $159.97)

Braun Series 7 7865cc Men’s Electric Foil Shaver

Braun Series 7 is a smart shaver that reads and adapts to your beard

4 synchronized shaving elements shave in one stroke what others do in two*. *Proven on a 3 day beard. IPI research institute, February 2015

Innovative Sonic technology helps capture even hard to catch hair with 10,000 microvibrations

The intelligent AutoSensing motor enables shaving even dense beards with ideal efficiency

Five Turbo/Sensitive Modes adjust the shaver for extra power or gentleness at the push of a button

Braun Series 7 7865cc Men’s Electric Foil Shaver: $174.94 (reg. $229.94)