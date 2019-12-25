A look at all of the awesome new features Tesla crammed into its last software update of 2019

Say what you will about Tesla, but the company is remarkably laser-focused on constant iteration, not to mention an impressive obsession with improving the overall user experience. To this end, Tesla a few days ago started rolling out a new software update chock full of interface improvements and new features that should leave Tesla owners across the board quite thrilled.

The latest update, which is 2019.40.50 for those keeping track at home, includes some nifty new features, including improved driver visualization, enhanced voice commands, and even something it calls Camp Mode.

The improved driver visualization is arguably the most interesting of the bunch, but we’ll tackle Camp Mode first. In short, Camp Mode, as the name implies, is designed for individuals who need to spend the night in their car.

“Your car can now maintain airflow, temperature, interior lighting, as well as play music, and power devices when Camp Mode is enabled,” Tesla’s release notes indicate.

The software update also makes it easier for drivers to access text messages without taking their eyes off of the road.

“You can now read and respond to text messages using your right scroll wheel button,” Tesla notes. “When a new message is received, press the right scroll wheel button to have your text message read out loud and press again to respond by speaking out loud.”

The update also delivers enhanced voice commands which, among other things, will allow drivers to adjust media controls, send text messages, tweak the temperature, shift the side view mirrors, and even search for nearby charging stations. Users can also use voice commands to open the glove box, though I’m not sure how practical that actually is. Ultimately, though, these enhanced voice commands should help keep drivers glued to the road and make the driving experience that much safer.

As for the new driving visualization improvements, the software will now include helpful objects on the display, including upcoming garbage cans, “stoplights, stop signs and select road markings.”

As far as Tesla software updates are concerned, this one is rather big and you can check out a full rundown of all the new features via the video below. The driver visualization portion of the video starts at about the 7-minute mark.