Avengers fans are tearing into ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ for ripping off iconic Endgame scenes

It may be making a ton of cash at the box office right now, but The Rise of Skywalker is sadly not the amazing Star Wars finale you’re looking for. I already explained the most annoying things about the new Star Wars movie in my spoiler-packed review, but there’s another problem with the film that more and more fans seem to be noticing: the striking similarities to some of Avengers: Endgame’s best moments. Before we explain, this is your last chance to avoid The Rise of Skywalker spoilers before you read all the reactions to the movie that spoil various moments in the film.

Like The Rise of Skywalker, Endgame features plenty of fan service, but the new Avengers movie has a much better plot and a more satisfying conclusion. In fact, Endgame is so good that you’ll easily notice at least two scenes in The Rise of Skywalker that were inspired by their iconic counterparts.

Both of the scenes take place in the third act of the film, replicating to some extent two of the epic scenes in Endgame’s own finale. The first one is a parallel of the “on your left” scene from Endgame. Captain America is facing Thanos and his entire army on Earth when he hears “on your left” in his headset, an amazing callback to The Winter Soldier. Moments later, portals open from all over the universe, and everyone who matters in the MCU steps through them. It’s a scene that gives you chills, one that pays off every time you see it.

Over in The Rise of Skywalker, we have a seemingly defeated Poe Dameron in his X-Wing, not knowing how to overcome the Emperor’s armada. That’s when Lando Calrissian comes in, joined by thousands and thousands of ships belonging to regular people ready to aid the Resistance. The moment is not nearly as iconic, given that we don’t care too much about anyone else making the jump to Exegol.

The second major Endgame scene that was just ripped off comes later in the film when Rey replicates Tony Stark’s “I am… Iron Man” line. Stark says the words just as he snaps his own version of the Infinity Glove, and wipes out Thanos along with his massive army.

Rey says something similar, in a pivotal moment of the battle: “I am… all of the Jedi,” she tells Palpatine before killing him and then dying herself. Unlike in Endgame, where nobody could save Tony, Kylo Ren comes in to revive her, sacrificing his own life in the process.

Twitter users were quick to point out these issues. Here are a few hilarious reactions, via ComicBook:

There’s a scene in the new Star Wars where the villain says “I am _____” and then Rey answers with “And I…am _______” In the theater I reached to my friend and said “Iron Man” But this got me thinking; is there a chance TROS was reshot to be more like Endgame; it felt like it — RGS (@okitsRGS) December 22, 2019

I'm sorry you can't… you can't call starwars bad if you thought avengers endgame was genuinely amazing — Nick (@wasserplane) December 20, 2019

no context Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker spoilers…(sadece Endgame'den fotolar kullanarak) pic.twitter.com/bnwpOnvreE — burak+ (@devilofgotham) December 21, 2019

the contrast of the vibe watching endgame versus watching whatever the fuck the new stars wars movie is called I can’t remember still haunts me — jess 🐥 (@potatoluvr69) December 21, 2019

Loved seeing Star Wars: End Game last night!!! — DΔNΔ (@lilShunk_) December 20, 2019