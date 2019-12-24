Yesterday’s roundup had six paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free in it, and a bunch of them are actually still free downloads today. If you haven’t already checked it out, definitely go back and download the remaining freebies while you still can — then come back to Tuesday’s roundup, where you’ll find seven different premium iOS apps that are all on sale for free for a limited time.

Relax Alarm-Voice time clock

Normally $0.99.

【Application scenario】

– Although the alarm clock function is small, it is indispensable in life.

– On the morning of each business day, the alarm clock will ring until you press the stop button.

– Then I struggled with the annoyed emotions and my sleepy eyes to see the time.

– Which music is used as an alarm, which music will become the music you hate the most?

– I will get up, but I don’t need to be bothered when I wake up in the morning.

– It’s time to change the way of the alarm clock reminder!

– Ding-dong~ It’s 6:30 now…

– Relax Alarm app uses short prompt tone and voice broadcast the current time to remind you, then accompanied by relaxing music to wake you up. All sounds will stop after 30 seconds, you don’t need to do anything.

– You can freely set the prompt tone, the combination of voice time and music.

– Remove the music part of the ringtone, it is a voice timer.

– Eat breakfast at 7:30, go out at 8:00, ok, remove the music, only broadcast the time.

– Lying in bed to see the phone too invested, set an alarm clock at 11 o’clock in the evening to remind you of the time, do not miss the best time to sleep.

– Relax alarm clock is such a simple application.

– Relax alarm, just want to be an alarm clock that is not annoying. 【Features】

– Focus on the alarm clock, no other complex functions, simple interface, easy to set

– Customize ringtones that are composed of a combination of prompt tone, voice time and music

– The ring tone is stopped after 30 seconds of playback, no action is required

– Snooze time can be set from 5 minutes to 30 minutes

Marvin The Cube

Normally $1.99.

Meet Marvin, a small cube looking for his place in the Universe.

Help him with solving encountered puzzles and finding the perfect look! Enjoy original gameplay, complemented by pleasant music and nice graphics.

Unleash your inner cube! Marvin The Cube offers:

* Marvin’s unique character

* Billions of Marvin’s different looks

* Intriguing story

* Over 170 puzzles with varying degree of difficulty

* The encyclopedia with description of all the tiles you can find in the game

* Climatic music

* Very simple controls

* Achievements

Gravity – Light Particles Manipulation App

Normally $1.99.

Gravity combines music, art and science in one relaxing experience. Use all your fingers to guide the star flow. You can create 10 different animations depending on the number of fingers touching the screen: 1 – Rocket, 2 – Sparkle, 3 – Energy flow, 4 – Atomic, 5 – 3D freeze, 6 – Circularium, 7 – Fish, 8 – Vortex, 9 – Lasers, 10 – Lightning. Unleash your creativity and create unique masterpieces! Features: * Multitouch (upto 10 touch points iPad, 5 on iPhone)

* Thousands of particles animated at 60 frames per second

* Changing/manual colors

* Play/pause the animation

* Save snapshots to your Photo Library

* Multiple animation options (ex: speed, tail, size, opacity, etc.)

* Ability to save and load option presets

* Multiple play modes: default, drawing, tranquility and user defined

* No ads

System Activity Monitors

Normally $0.99.

The app monitors iOS activity like memory usage, battery life, used space, and device information. Great visuals like speedometer view, LED indicator, 3D bar charts, battery charging animation, LED flashing charger, provides you a rich visual views of your iOS device internals, like you have never seen before. $$ Over a million satisfied users of our apps $$ ## Few of our user TESTIMONIALS ##

$ Way cool

This is a terrific system tracker.

– Macquest $ Definitely get this App.!

Love the cool dashboard. Tells you what’s going on in the Apple brain in your iPad or iPhone. This App rules.

– Battyguy $ Simple App !

Great tool! Helps to keep your standby time ridiculously long and device running smoothly.

– Spader1969. $ I have tried many products like this one and so far I keep coming back to this one.

– Markeith3000 The System Activity Monitor, is the most comprehensive all in one health check app. on the App store, that monitors memory usage, battery performance, device information like IP address and hardware address, battery tips, all system information, and used space on the iOS device. You can use this app to accurately monitor your battery life, monitor memory in use, and used and free space. By appropriately charging the battery using this app to full charge, you can get a good battery life. KEY FEATURES: 1. Battery tips are shown to help save battery life while using the iPhone. 2. Tap battery to see the battery capacity for your favorite apps. 3. Shows the used and free space on your iPhone/iPod. 4. Shows the IP address acquired, and hardware address of your device. 5. Displays a long list of device information, like physical specs, hardware info, and many more. These are the different views on the App. Memory view: Shows the used and free iPhone memory available as used by other apps. This is shown in an excellent speedometer animation view. Double tap home button, and see other apps in use. Close out the other apps, and see the memory being reclaimed in this app, when the speedometer shows the free memory available increase. This has an LED indicator with blue, green, yellow and red colors indicating the amount of memory being used. Double tap the speedometer, to see a 3D bar view of the different break up of the memory used. Like, Free, Wired, Active and Inactive memory of your iOS device. Battery view: This view shows the battery available for discharge, how much time to recharge to make it full, and when it is charged to FULL, displays an indication, as “FULLY CHARGED”, as opposed to quick charge. It has glow panels on the top to let you know, how much battery is available. Tap the battery on the fill, to show the detailed break up of battery availability for 3G talk time, browsing, videos, games etc. Animated battery charging with current flashes inside the battery. Space used view: This is shown as a pie-chart that presents the used and free space available on your iOS device. Info view: Now it shows a lot more device information, like system information, camera information, display, hardware and physical characteristics. It shows whether you device is connected to Wi-Fi or cellular and its IP address.

Night Web Browser

Normally $0.99.

Night Web Browser by Alex is THE ONLY web browser that lets you DIM 100% of your screen, including the keyboard, status bar, web videos like YOUTUBE and INSTAGRAM, Facebook etc. Do you think that your iPhone’s/iPad’s screen is too bright when you look at it in the dark? Night Web Browser allows you to surf the web in the dark without disturbing the one next to you and without straining your eyes. Perfect for you who love doing some browsing before sleep without the risk of waking the one next to you because of the bright iPhone screen. Night Web Browser lets you dim the screen including the keyboard to even less brightness than the minimum standard iPhone/iPad setting. You can simply access the brightness control whenever you want with just one tap in the browser. NOTE THAT ONLY CONTENTS IN THE WEB BROWSER CAN BE DIMMED, NOT THE ENTIRE iOS! Features:

– Brightness control/Darkness boost

– Night mode with warmer color temperature

– Search instantly in the address field and choose from search results that instantly appear as you type

-Choose your Google language in settings

– Swipe for back/forward navigation like in Safari

– Tabs

– Bookmarks

– Modern minimal design

– 64-bit support If you’d like more features please don’t write a bad review. It does what it was meant to and extremely well. Instead send me a tweet at https://twitter.com/NightWebBrowser with your suggestions and I will give them consideration for the next update :) Thanks for your support and we hope you enjoy Night Web Browser by Alex.

Bomb: A Modern Missile Command

Normally $0.99.

A simplified and modern take on the retro cult classic: Missile Command. Defend your city from an endless hail of falling bombs using guided missiles. Create a chain of explosions using a single missile to destroy multiple bombs. Single tap game play. You can never win this game, only survive as long as possible, because when in war, all is lost in the end.

Healium AR

Normally $4.99.

Healium is controlled by the biometric information that comes from you via your consumer wearables. Use your brain patterns and heart rate to illuminate the planets or hatch augmented reality butterflies. Healium works with an optional 2016 or later Muse 1 brain-sensing headband (Not Muse 2 yet) or an optional Apple watch to power experiences with your heart rate. If you’re not using a wearable, just select “you’re not using a wearable” and the experiences will automatically play. There are three input choices. You can power the AR experiences with brain patterns associated with quiet-mind or open-heart via a Muse headband. Or, you can power the experiences by lowering your heart rate via an Apple watch. The fuel that powers Healium is your memories of a time when you felt a quiet mind or an open heart. If you have a flat line, that could be forehead tension. Take a few deep breaths and relax. Adjust the difficulty by selecting the settings wheel. If this is your first Healium experience, set difficulty all the way to EASY. For heart rate with apple watch, use your breathing to lower your heart rate and see the planets illuminate. Try more Healium including our virtual reality app by emailing hello@story-up.com or see our frequently asked questions here: https://www.tryhealium.com/faq Healium stories are metaphors that your thoughts and feelings have *power* not only in the virtual world but in the real world as well. This AR self-awareness experience is not a treatment or diagnostic tool for any kind of mental health or physical disorder. This app integrates with the health app.

