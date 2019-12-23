Xbox Series X might have a huge advantage over the PS5 at launch

Specs aren’t going to be a deciding factor when buying either a PlayStation 5 or an Xbox Series X next year. Both next-generation consoles will have the same powerful AMD CPU and GPU chips, as well as high-speed SSDs that will make game loading times a thing of the past. Also, both devices should have the same launch price — we have no idea what it is, but leaks say the consoles could be less expensive than you might think. This leaves both Sony and Microsoft to cook up exclusive features that might entice gamers next holiday season. A new leak reveals that one of the things Sony hopes will convince you to buy the PS5 rather than an Xbox might turn out to be a big problem for Sony, and therefore a huge advantage for Microsoft.

Russian video game journalist Anton Logvinov said in a recent clip that the new Xbox will have substantially more exclusive games and overall games than the PS5 at launch. It’s unclear where he got his data from, and ComicBook says he had a fair share of accurate and inaccurate scoops in the past. But he was right about the announcement of Hellblade 2 and Death Stranding coming to PC, among other things.

Logvinov claims the PS5 will not have a single major exclusive at launch, offering buyers enhanced versions of popular PS4 exclusives instead. The Xbox, meanwhile, will get anywhere between 12 to 16 exclusives right on day one, although not all of them will be major releases.

It’s unclear what these titles are, but if this leak is accurate then Sony might indeed make it a lot easier for Microsoft to market the Xbox next fall at the expense of the PS5. After all, who doesn’t want to buy the brand new console bundled with a brand new game that can showcase best the powerful new hardware?

Regardless of launch games and exclusives, both consoles should be backward compatible with previous hardware, which means both PS5 and Xbox buyers will be able to play some of the titles they already own. Unfortunately, it looks like Sony might be relying on that feature a bit too heavily at launch.