All the big retailers are running last-minute sales that can potentially save you a bunch of money and still deliver in time for Christmas. Among them, some of the best deals that can be found are at Walmart. The retailer has thousands of deals still available on its site, but there’s a special section right now that has hundreds of deeply discounted products you can order online and have shipped, or pick them up in a nearby Walmart location for free today. That’s right, you’ll get the same killer sale prices with same-day pickups! Check out the full sale right here on Walmart’s website, and you’ll find our picks for the top 10 best deals below.

Apple AirPods

Condition : New

Apple AirPods: $144.00 (reg. $159.00)

(lower price on Amazon)

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case: $169.00 (reg. $199.00)

(also available on Amazon)

Roku Express HD Streaming Media Player

The simple way to stream. The Roku Express HD streaming media player delivers a smooth HD streaming experience on your TV at our best price. It’s easy to get started—just plug it into your TV with the included High-Speed HDMI® Cable and connect to the internet. With a short, step-by-step setup and an easy, on-screen experience, Roku Express is perfect for new users but powerful enough for seasoned pros. Stream what you love, including live TV, news, sports, hit movies, popular shows, and more. Plus, with access to hundreds of free channels, there’s plenty to enjoy without spending extra.

New! Disney+ and Apple TV are now streaming on all Roku devices.

Streaming made easy: Roku Express lets you stream free, live and premium TV over the Internet—right to your TV; It’s perfect for new users, secondary TVs and easy gifting—but powerful enough for seasoned pros

Quick and easy setup: Just plug it into your TV with the included High Speed HDMI® Cable and connect to the internet to get started

Tons of power, tons of fun: Compact and power-packed, you’ll stream your favorites with ease; from movies and series on Netflix, The Roku Channel, HBO, Showtime and Google Play to cable alternative like Hulu with Live TV, enjoy the most talked about TV across free and paid channels

Low cost, no extra fees: For under $30, Roku Express streaming device includes a High-Speed HDMI® Cable—and there’s no monthly equipment fee; with access to free TV on The Roku Channel, plus on hundreds of other free channels, there’s plenty to stream without spending extra. Simple remote: Incredibly easy to use, this remote features shortcut buttons to popular streaming channels

Endless entertainment: Stream just about anything, including free TV, live news, sports, and more. Never miss the most talked-about events, award-winning shows, latest blockbuster hits, and more. It’s easy to stream what you love and cut back on cable TV bills with access to 500,000+ movies and TV episodes across thousands of free and paid channels

Enjoy free TV channels: Stream live TV, 24/7 news, sports, movies, shows, and more on The Roku Channel, plus other free channels like PBS, The CW, CBS News, and Tubi TV; with Featured Free on your home screen, you’re one click away from a huge selection of free movies, in-season TV episodes, and more entertainment from top channels that won’t cost you a dime

The free Roku mobile app: Turn your iOS® or Android™ device into the ultimate streaming companion; control your Roku Express media player or Roku TV, use voice search, enjoy private listening, and more on iOS® and Android™

Automatic software updates: Get the most up-to-date software including all the latest features and available channels without even thinking about it

Roku Express HD Streaming Media Player: $24.00 (reg. $29.99)

(also available on Amazon)

Roku Express+ HD Streaming Media Player

High definition streaming made easy. Plus, Voice remote with TV controls. The Roku Express+ streaming media player delivers a smooth HD streaming experience at a great value. The included voice remote features TV power, volume, and mute buttons so you won’t have to juggle remotes. It’s easy to get started—just plug it into your TV with the included High-Speed HDMI® Cable and connect to the internet. With a simple on-screen experience, Roku Express+ is perfect for new users, but powerful enough for seasoned pros. Stream what you love, including live TV, news, sports, hit movies, popular shows, and more. Plus, with access to hundreds of free channels, there’s plenty to enjoy without spending extra.

New! Disney+ and Apple TV are now streaming on all Roku devices.

Roku Express+ HD Streaming Media Player: $39.00 (reg. $44.99)

(also available on Amazon)

Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones

Connect via Class 1 Bluetooth with your device for wireless workout freedom

Up to 12 hours of battery life to power through multiple workouts

With Fast Fuel, a 5-minute charge gives you 1 hour of playback when battery is low

Sweat and water resistance to handle tough training

Flexible, secure-fit earhooks maximize comfort and stability

Dynamic, high-performance sound pushes you to the next level

Take calls, control your music and activate Siri with RemoteTalk

Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones: $89.00 (reg. $119.00)

KitchenAid Classic Series Tilt-Head 4.5 Quart Onyx Black Stand Mixer

With the KitchenAid Classic Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer is a high-quality, home kitchen mixer that is known far and wide for its power, ideal size that fits perfectly anywhere on your counter, range of mixing speeds, inclusion of versatile mixing heads, and convenient space created specifically for the included mixing bowl to fit securely. This mixer features 10 speeds to thoroughly mix, knead and whip ingredients to your preferred consistency and texture in the stainless steel mixing bowl that holds up to 4.5 quarts. For even more versatility, use the power hub to turn your stand mixer into a culinary center with over 10 optional hub powered attachments, from food grinders to pasta makers and more. Make up to 6 dozen cookies in a single batch with the KitchenAid Classic Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer. KitchenAid Classic Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, 4.5 Quart, Onyx Black (K45SSOB):Soft Start helps to avoid ingredient splash and flour puff by starting at a lower speedTilt-Head Design allows clear access to the bowl to easily add ingredients for a recipe10 Optimized Speeds powerful enough for nearly any task or recipeStainless steel bowl holds 4.5 quartsModel includes (1) Coated Flat Beater, (1) Coated Dough Hook, (1) 6-Wire WhipOnyx black color is perfect for any color schemeGreat addition to your kitchen appliances, or as a gift for a new home-owner

KitchenAid Classic Series Tilt-Head 4.5 Quart Onyx Black Stand Mixer: $199.00 (reg. $259.99)

Sony PlayStation Slim 1TB Fortnite Neo Versa PS4 Bundle

Fortnite Neo Versa PS4™ bundle includes a jet black 1TB PlayStation®4 system, a matching DUALSHOCK®4 wireless controller, and a code for the following exclusive Fortnite content: Epic Neo Versa Outfit*, Epic Neo Phrenzy Back Bling* and 2,000 V-Bucks.

V-bucks are in-game currency that you can spend in Fortnite Battle Royale, Creative, and Save the World* modes. In Battle Royale and Creative, you can purchase new customization items like New Outfits, Gliders, Pickaxes, Emotes, and Wraps! In Save the World, you can purchase X-Ray Llamas that contain weapon and trap schematics, plus new Heroes, and more! Note: Items do not transfer between Battle Royale and Save the World.

PlayStation®4 system

Incredible Games: You’ve come to the right place. Experience incredible games from critically acclaimed indies to award-winning AAA hits.

Endless Entertainment: Something new and amazing is always in reach. Find what you’re looking for and get it at the touch of a button via PlayStation® entertainment options like PlayStation™Vue1 and more.

FORTNITE

Explore a large, destructible world where no two games are ever the same. Build huge forts, find loot and squad up with friends to earn your Victory Royale.

Battle Royale in new ways with Limited Time Modes. Join forces with up to 49 other players in 50v50 or take the skies in Air Royale. Anything is possible in Fortnite.

Sony PlayStation Slim 1TB Fortnite Neo Versa PS4 Bundle: $249.99

Farberware 3.2 Quart Oil-Less Multi-Functional Air Fryer

Cook faster, healthier meals

Uses rapid hot air technology to cook food using little to no oil

Easy to use controls

3.2 quart basket fits up to 2 lbs of food

Food basket is non-stick and dishwasher-safe

Bonus recipe book with 25 recipes

Low odor, no mess

Farberware 3.2 Quart Oil-Less Multi-Functional Air Fryer: $59.88 (reg. $99.00)

Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Corded Stick Vacuum

Ultra light-weight build, weighing in at less than eight pounds

Controls for different floor types are located right at your fingertips

Swivel steering provides enhanced control for maneuvering around furniture

Dual storage option: fix the hand vac to the bottom of the wand or secure it to the wall mount

Powerful cleaning from start to finish

Multi-surface cleaning for difficult-to-reach spots

Corded

Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Corded Stick Vacuum: $144.00 (reg. $169.00)

Hyper Tough Home Repair Tool Set, 116-Piece

This 116-Piece Home Repair Tool Set from Hyper Tough is a great all-around set to have for those around the house repairs. This set comes with a sturdy hammer, a socket set with both SAE and metric sizes, hex key wrenches, a screwdriver with multiple bits to fit your needs, and much more. This set is contained in a sturdy blow molded case, so that each tool has its own specific place. The case latches firmly shut and has a handle for ease of mobility. Keep it in your garage, in the trunk of your car, or give as a gift to a first time home owner. This set has many uses. Pick up today at your local Walmart or order online at Walmart.com.

Hyper Tough Home Repair Tool Set, 116-Piece: $19.97 ($29.99)