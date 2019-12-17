Someone who saw the ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ premiere says those massive leaks were real

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker might ruin the entire Skywalker saga, as a few leaks suggested a few days ago when they seemingly revealed nearly everything there is to know about Episode IX. There’s something in the plot of the film that might leave fans scratching their heads and questioning what we thought we knew from the previous movies, including the original trilogy. The leaks we saw in the past few days provided extensive details about the storyline and characters, and now someone who attended the premiere can confirm that at least some of the leaked information was real. This is the moment where I tell you that huge, huge spoilers follow below, so you’d better avoid this post (and social media) if you don’t want the movie to be spoiled.

I mean it, this is your last chance to avoid spoilers… but you can watch the latest TV spot for The Rise of Skywalker below:

A Redditor took notes from the protected Twitter account that goes by the name of @CallMeBenSwolo, which belongs to someone who attended the premiere the other day. That person can apparently confirm many of the plot points presented in previous leaks.

For example, we’re told that Rey is indeed the granddaughter of Palpatine, although that’s not really explained in the film. She’ll take the name Skywalker at the end of the movie to honor Luke and Leia, just as we heard before. Ben Solo, aka Kylo Ren, doesn’t survive Episode IX, although he does use the Force to revive Rey. And yes, Rey and Kylo kiss at the end of the movie.

While they defeat Palpatine again, they don’t really fight him according to this Twitter user. Instead, Rey just reflects his Force Lightning back at him, which is what he used to shoot at the sky. Recent leaks said that’s how the final battle will go down. Han Solo is also in the movie, the person said, and Anakin’s voice is heard as well, revelations that are both consistent with previous leaks.

Leia dies in Rise of Skywalker, just as expected, with her final word being “Ben.” Again, that’s consistent with what previous leaks claimed. Also, since we’re talking about death, General Hux also dies in the film.

Given what all these leaks revealed so far, it sure looks like Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker might not be the greatest Star Wars story ever. There’s no doubt it’ll be an entertaining film to watch considering the early reactions from the premiere, but given that some of them included some criticism, you shouldn’t get your hopes up for a perfect trilogy finale.

I’m still processing #StarWars #TheRiseofSkywalker. The emotional highs are spectacular, and there are a lot of payoffs (some earned, some not). But some choices feel like an unnecessary course-correct from The Last Jedi and some just plain don’t make sense. Need to see it again pic.twitter.com/NcgBbAeCVx — Laura Prudom (@LauInLA) December 17, 2019

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER is certainly the most convoluted Star Wars. There is a lot I liked, but the first half gets so bogged down with exposition and new plot and doodads and beacons and transmitters, it feels like it should have been three movies on its own. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) December 17, 2019

The seams from Disney’s ‘Star Wars’ director changes, rushed production schedules, etc., are still present in #RiseofSkywalker, but most fun, gorgeous, rewarding of the films. Not sure Palpatine/Empire needed 3rd trilogy, but what matters is conclusion of Kylo-Rey: it delivers. pic.twitter.com/gv9MlRaZOE — Matthew Ball (@ballmatthew) December 17, 2019

Epic. All of it. #TheRiseofSkywalker is a terrific finale that is just stuffed with so much of everything. Action, adventure — answers!! — humor, heart, love, and grit. I spent the entire second half with tears in my eyes – a wonderful way to end the Skywalker story pic.twitter.com/K2NhHSGWzM — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 17, 2019

Just got done watching #StarWars #RiseOfSkywalker and all I can say is wow. WOW and WOW. It pays homage to all of the films and does a great job of wrapping up this epic story. Phenomenal in every way. — Xilla Valentine (@BlogXilla) December 17, 2019

To read all the revelations from @CallMeBenSwolo, check out the full Reddit post below: