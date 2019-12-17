It’s impossible to avoid comparisons between Netflix and Disney+, the hot new service that has been packed to the gills from day one with top-tier content. Disney+ topped 10 million subscribers by the end of its first day of availability on November 12th, which is simply astounding, and its first marquee show — The Mandalorian — already has legions of obsessed fans. Disney+ is shockingly affordable at just $6.99 each month or $5.83 per month if you pay annually, and it was home to a whopping 639 different movies and shows right out of the gate (you can see the full list of launch titles right here). It also works on just about every device you can think of. Sure there were some bumps in the road on launch day when people were getting errors while trying to stream, but we’re surprised the entire service didn’t crash under the weight of all those users.

There’s no question whatsoever that Disney+ will be one of the most talked-about streaming services for the foreseeable future. There’s also no question that it’s the hottest new service of 2019, with Apple’s TV+ launch having been lackluster at best. Is it a real competitor to Netflix, though? There are certainly arguments on both sides, and it’s a topic that will continue to be discussed for years to come. In the meantime, there’s at least one way that Disney+ definitely has a leg up: A simple option you’ll find on Disney+ that has haunted Netflix users for years.

In its fight against Netflix, Disney+ has a ton of ammunition. It has nearly all of the blockbuster movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, almost every movie Disney has ever released, almost the entire Star Wars catalog, The Simpsons, NatGeo content, and plenty more. On top of that, high-profile exclusive movies and shows are coming in hot and heavy, with The Mandalorian and Lady and the Tramp already making waves.

But the Disney+ app is also a bright spot for Disney. Netflix’s various apps aren’t bad, of course, but there are definitely some features people really hate that Netflix simply won’t budge on. The biggest one, of course, is the fact that trailers and previews play automatically when you hover over them or visit the page of a movie or show. It’s infuriating, and there’s nothing you can do about it in any of Netflix’s TV apps or mobile apps. Disney+ has the same feature, but you can actually disable it across all apps and devices in a matter of seconds!

Here’s all you need to do: log into your Disney+ account, hover over your avatar in the top-right corner, and head to the “Edit Profiles” page. Click on your profile, and then you’ll see a screen like this:

Click the toggle next to “Background Video” to turn it off, and then click save. That’s it! Note that this setting will only apply to the profile you’ve selected as it’s not universal across all accounts. So, if someone else who shares your login wants to disable background video, he or she will have to disable it separately or you can do it for them by selecting the appropriate profile and disabling the setting.