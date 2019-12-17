We dug through hundreds of paid iPhone and iPad apps on Tuesday to find the very best ones that are on sale for free for a limited time. There are a bunch of solid options out there today, so it was tough to narrow things down. We came up with seven apps in particular that you should definitely check out, but do it soon before these sales end.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional features that require in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed or use that feed to create an email alert so you’ll be notified as soon as these posts are published and avoid missing any sales.

Grapple Gum

Normally $1.99.

« Grapple Gum will be a must buy when it finally launches » —— TouchArcade.com

« Grapple Gum is an intense and action-packed arcade action platformer shooter that you’re bound to get stuck to because it’s so good. » AppAdvice.com

« Grapple Gum is super fun and charming. » —— (Mike Gordon, Iron Horse Games, LLC)

« Grapple Gum’s visuals and music are both lovely and really make the game stand out among the competition. » —— TouchArcade.com Grapple Gum is an award winning SlingShot-Action-Platformer in which you play as a little pink piece of gum and grapple across moving objects. It’s a neat mix of mechanics as you can float through the space, hitch a ride by hooking on the various platforms, and slingshot your way from one piece to another while also shooting at all kinds of targets, including big bosses and the little various sooty critters nibbling at your toes. Grapple Gum was awarded “Best Mobile Game” and “Game Of the Year” by the Tunisian Game Awards 2017 with a jury composed by Susan Gold (founder of the Global Game Jam), Leevi Rasila (GDWC Event Producer) and Moacyr Alves Junior (ESL Brasil Partnerships Director). DENSE CONTENT

– Play 10 levels filled with 10 Gigantic bosses and hordes of hand painted, kid friendly, critters.

– Discover 6 Awesome and Unique Weapons, with 3 levels of upgrade for each.

– Unlock 42 Bonus, which offer exceptional replayability.

– Enjoy Fast paced, touchy and crazy satisfying action. BEAUTIFUL GRAPHICS

The doodle artwork is brought to life with fluid animation and popping visual effects. Every component has been recreated in meticulous details! INTUITIVE TOUCH CONTROLS

Grapple Gum features a One touch control. Tap, hold or swipe and hitch a ride with your grapple or shoot at everything and leave a mess of bursted monsters! Intuitive controls deliver a gaming experience both fun and challenging. ONLINE LEADERBOARD

Compete with players all around the world and see who is the very best FUN FOR EVERYONE

Grapple Gum is easy enough for anyone to pick up… but it requires tenacity and quick reflex to master.

Download Grapple Gum

after FÒCUS

Normally $0.99.

after FÒCUS provides 1000+ random date watermark and effects beloved by professional photographers, whether you are looking for retro filters or light effects, you will find it all in after FÒCUS, you only need to click on each lens to automatically match the filter with you, until you find the effect you like, easy to use, please enjoy it! ◉ PHOTO EFFECT THEMES

• Provides 850+ random photo effects.

• Professional and unique light leakage.

• A Photographer’s MUST-HAVE Utility.

• Get a artistic and beautiful light leaks photo.

• Randomly match your filter.

• Add Date-Stamp of various style. Thanks for using! We’re always working on new content and constantly working to improve your photo editing experience.

If you have any questions or feedback, please contact us:

http://cudak.weebly.com STORIES

after FÒCUS Studio™ Founded in 2005, Our goal is to empower all the creative tools available, Make every moment unforgettable and tell your story.

Download after FÒCUS

Cribbage Premium

Normally $1.99.

Catch the crib! Play the App Store’s top rated cribbage online with your friends or anyone in the world! With fluid action, this game is intuitive and easy to play for both novice and experienced players. New to Cribbage? Cribbage Premium helps you every step of the way. Use hints to develop your skills and strategy. If you’re unsure how a hand was scored, use the “Explain” button for a breakdown of the points. Think you’re a pro? Challenge yourself against our world class expert AI! Compete for the top spot on the leaderboard and earn all 42 achievements. Count your own cards! Play muggins and steal missed points from your opponent! Cribbage will keep you endlessly entertained.

__________________________________________ Awesome Features: • Voice chat lets you be more social during online games • Find opponents while you play with background matchmaking • Single Player games have easy, medium, hard and expert opponents • Personalize your cards, pegs, board, and background • Choose automatic or manual card counting • Play muggins and steal points from your opponent • Show you’re a pro by earning all 42 achievements • Compete for top spots on the leaderboard • See detailed breakdowns of the points scored in a hand with the explain button • Use hints to develop your strategy

__________________________________________ Customer Reviews: “The only Cribbage game you should consider for the iPhone.” “Keeps me in shape for the real thing!” “I had never played Cribbage before but I learned quickly. I love it! This app is definitely worth the money.”

Download Cribbage Premium

Rhythm Cat 2

Normally $4.99.

Learn how to read music rhythms with Rhythm Cat 2 – a fun app that follows on from where the popular first one left off – with more rhythms and new music to play along to.

As well as being entertaining, Rhythm Cat 2 will teach you how to read and recognize the most commonly used rhythms found in traditional music notation.

A helpful tool for improving reading skills that can be applied to all instruments. The app features: – 60 levels that get progressively more challenging.

– 30 songs that mix originals and classics from Bach to Chopin – matched for each level of difficulty.

– Simple, easy to use interface, presented in a game like format. This app has been developed in collaboration with professional musicians and educators.

Although no prior knowledge of music is required, if you are a beginner you may wish to review

Rhythm Cat Lite or Rhythm Cat Pro first to familiarize yourself with some of the more basic rhythms. If you have any questions or feedback please go to melodycats.com to get in touch.

We hope you enjoy playing.

Download Rhythm Cat 2

Zen Habits

Normally $1.99.

Zen Habits is about finding simplicity in the daily chaos of our lives. It’s about clearing the clutter so we can focus on what’s important, create something amazing, and find happiness. It features a couple of powerful articles a week on: simplicity, health & fitness, motivation and inspiration, frugality, family life, happiness, goals, getting great things done, and living in the moment. Leo Babauta is the creator and writer. He’s married with six kids and lives in San Francisco. He’s a writer, runner and vegan. —– Reviews: “I have been a follower of Zen Habits for a couple of years now and have tried many ways of reading the posts – on my Kindle, through email, website, etc. But this app for iPhone is by far my favourite way to read the posts! It’s aesthetically pleasing; each post is simple yet elegant, and the formatting is always set up for an enjoyable reading experience. Easy access to all other blog posts listed in reverse-chronological order. Highly recommended!” KLD505 “Beautifully written, helpful advice.” AkshaThrawn “It’s beautiful minimalist design is a tribute to the principles of Zen Habits!” Marcus Aurelius Seneca “I had never heard of Zen Habits before, but as soon as I started reading through the brief but powerful entries, I stopped looking for additional self help apps.” Pegah P “Simple and stylish. A well made app that I’ll definitely use regularly.” Nicknoo “There is a lot of interesting information in this app. People who are willing to change something in their lives will find it useful!” Jesus2011

Download Zen Habits

Running Tracker

Normally $0.99.

Our app will help you keep track of your runs, walks, cycling, ski runs. The app saves the exact route of your activity. It is very important that the app works offline and does not require the Internet, all data is processed on your phone. Your privacy is important to us, the app is completely private, all data is stored on your phone. We hope our app will be useful in your sports activities and you will be able to achieve new results.

Download Running Tracker

Savings Goals Pro

Normally $3.99.

◆ Featured in the Telegraph Must-Have Apps List in the UK ◆ Featured in The Independent UK Newspaper Are you saving for a house deposit, new car, holiday, household bill etc or putting money aside just in case? Buy ‘Savings Goals’ and track your progress when saving. You enter a target amount and an optional target date by which you want to save this amount and the app suggests a savings schedule and tracks your progress. You can have as many separate Savings Goals as you need. ◆ Use a Target Date and the App will :

√ Calculate the Amount you need to save per Month/Week to reach your Goal by the Target Date

√ Calculate when you will reach your Goal if you save a certain amount per Month/Week

√ Produce a Savings Schedule showing when to add to your savings to reach your Goal ◆ Features a graphical display to show :

√ How much you have saved as a proportion of your Target

√ How close you are to your Target Date

√ Whether you are behind or ahead of schedule ◆ Customisable to suit your needs :

√ Save for any purpose! Name your Goal yourself

√ Saving Time Periods (per week/month etc) are fully customisable

√ Create as many Savings Goals as you need

√ Turn on Secure Entry to lock the App with an Entry Code if required

√ Customise the look of the App with Themes Buy Savings Goals, keep track of your savings and save more !

Download Savings Goals Pro