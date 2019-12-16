New Disney+ offer gives you a longer free trial period, but it expires soon

Isn’t it hard to believe that Disney’s buzzy new streaming service is barely a month old at this point? Disney+, which launched on November 12, has generated a ton of online chatter in the weeks since its launch in part to its fantastic exclusive series set within the Star Wars universe called The Mandalorian. It’s the first live-action Star Wars series, in fact, and it not only looks great and is superbly written — unless you’ve been hiding under a rock for the past several weeks, you may have come across the show’s adorable, fan-favorite character a time or two (or 100). Such as if you were watching Saturday Night Live this past weekend, when the show trotted out Baby Yoda for a hilarious appearance during the sketch comedy show’s “Weekend Update” segment.

Point is, the word-of-mouth about Disney+ is still spreading and doesn’t seem to have died down much at all. Which is why we here certainly weren’t surprised at all when Google announced that “Disney Plus” was the top trending search phrase in the US for all of 2019. And we’re also not surprised that Disney is still rolling out new deals and new ways to sign up for the service, one of which is a promotion that extends the 7-day free trial period another week, to give some new users 14 days to try out the service.

This new deal comes a few days after we learned Disney+ has just started offering new 1-year subscription gift cards that you can send to friends and loved ones. You can buy the 1-year cards for $69.99, which actually works out to around $5.83/month (which is a little less than the normal $6.99/month subscription price for the streamer). And Disney has also just rolled out yet another deal to try and enlist new subscribers to take advantage of the service, which offers a library of more than 500 movies and almost 7,500 TV episodes:

If you happen to be a member of Delta Airlines’ SkyMiles loyalty program, Disney is extending this offer just for you. All you have to do is visit DisneyPlus.com/Delta, and you have the opportunity to sign up for Disney+ — after which you’ll get to enjoy the service free basically through the end of this month. This limited-time offer includes an extended 14-day free trial, after which the standard rate of $6.99/month kicks in. Don’t wait around to subscribe, though, because you’ve only got until January 31, 2020, to redeem the offer.

Needless to say, offers like these and other benefits of the service (like content you can’t get anywhere else from brands like Marvel, Disney, and LucasFilm) will only serve to keep boosting Disney+’s subscriber numbers well into the new year. A trend that will no doubt be helped along by, as we mentioned above, The Mandalorian character that’s pretty much set the Internet on fire — and which appeared on SNL over the weekend in the skit we mentioned above, which you can check out here if you missed it: