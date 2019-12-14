8 new trailers you need to watch: Free Guy, Wonder Woman 1984, Ghostbusters, and more

We’re nearly there, Star Wars fans — one week away from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. In many ways, The Last Jedi felt like a sort of ending to the Skywalker saga. But then again, there are three movies in a trilogy. It doesn’t help that The Rise of Skywalker’s plot has leaked online, and there seem to be different leaks that corroborate the same storyline. And things aren’t necessarily looking up for the final film. That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t go watch it as soon as it launches, something I plan on doing next week in the midst of all the craziness that precedes Christmas.

Until then, however, we have at least three brand new movies hitting cinemas this week that you should be aware of. First up is Jumanji: The Next Level, which will easily win the box office this weekend, although it won’t be able to hang on to that top spot for more than a week. Uncut Gems is the rare Adam Sandler film that people say is so good he should get an Oscar for it. And then we have an unusual Christmas story: Black Christmas. If you’re staying in, by the way, then Ryan Reynold’s action flick 6 Underground is waiting on Netflix for instant gratification.

As for new trailers, meanwhile, we have quite a few exciting clips for you, which you’ll likely see in theaters starting this week ahead of the brand new releases. Wonder Woman 1984 and Ghostbusters: Afterlife are easily the highlights of the week. They’re both sequels, but I have to say I’m more excited about what Diana does next than about this Ghostbusters sequel that feels like a Stranger Things spinoff. Also out this week is the first trailer for Disney’s Free Guy, which offers an interesting premise. Guy (Ryan Reynolds) is a non-player character in a video game that suddenly becomes aware of what his world really is. And, of course, we have more Star Wars TV spots for you. After all, we’re just a few days away from the premiere!

Antlers

Free Guy

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

In the Heights

Promising Young Woman

Star Wars







The Grudge

Wonder Woman 1984