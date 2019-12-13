Netflix’s two biggest original premieres of December 2019 have yet to happen. The first debut takes place tomorrow, December 13th, when Michael Bay’s 6 Underground is set to be released. This explosive action movie is Bay’s first feature film made for Netflix, and it stars Ryan Reynolds — who was paid a whopping $27 million — as one of six billionaires who become crime-fighting vigilantes. A week later on December 20th, Netflix will debut the first season of its epic new fantasy show The Witcher. It’s based on the books of the same name, not the video games, and it’s easily one of Netflix’s most hotly-anticipated new shows of the year.
Plenty of other Netflix original shows and movies have debuted over the course of December, and even more are still to come. You can check out the full list of every original title right here in our December roundup, and then it’s time to turn your attention to January 2020. That’s right, the new year is right around the corner and Netflix has a whopping 53 new original series, movies, and specials set to premiere next month. Bizarrely, that’s the exact same number as December 2019.
There are tons of debuts in January that people are eagerly awaiting, like a new season of Grace and Frankie, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3, and the final season of The Ranch. There’s one new series in particular that we’re looking forward to though, and it debuts right on January 1st. It’s a new show called Messiah created by Michael Petroni, and it’s directed by James McTeigue, who did V for Vendetta. It looks like it could very well be Netflix’s next big smash hit, and you can check out the trailer right on the Netflix page.
There’s plenty more in store for Netflix subscribers next month, and you’ll find the full schedule of original series and movie releases below. If you want to see everything Netflix will release next month including content from third-party studios, check out our earlier coverage.
Streaming January 1st
- Ghost Stories — NETFLIX FILM
- Messiah — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Spinning Out — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Circle — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming January 2nd
- Sex, Explained: Limited Series — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Thieves of the Wood — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming January 3rd
- Anne with an E: The Final Season — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- All the Freckles in the World — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming January 4th
- Go! Go! Cory Carson — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming January 8th
- Cheer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming January 10th
- AJ and the Queen — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Giri / Haji — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- The Inbestigators: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Medical Police — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Scissor Seven — NETFLIX ANIME
- Until Dawn — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming January 13th
- The Healing Powers of Dude — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming January 14th
- Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming January 15th
- Quien a hierro mata — NETFLIX FILM
- Grace and Frankie: Season 6 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming January 16th
- NiNoKuni — NETFLIX ANIME
Streaming January 17th
- Ares — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Sex Education: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Tyler Perry’s A Fall from Grace — NETFLIX FILM
- Vivir dos veces — NETFLIX FILM
- Wer kann, der kann! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming January 20th
- Family Reunion: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming January 21st
- Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Word Party: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming January 22nd
- Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming January 23rd
- The Ghost Bride — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- October Faction — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac: Season 1 / Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
Streaming January 24th
- A Sun — NETFLIX FILM
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Ranch: The Final Season — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Rise of Empires: Ottoman — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming January 26th
- Vir Das: For India — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming January 28th
- Alex Fernández: El mejor comediante del mundo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming January 29th
- Frères Ennemis — NETFLIX FILM
- Next In Fashion — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Night on Earth — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Omniscient — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming January 30th
- Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Stranger — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming January 31st
- 37 Seconds — NETFLIX FILM
- Bojack Horseman: Season 6 (Part B) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Diablero: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- I AM A KILLER: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Luna Nera — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Ragnarok — NETFLIX ORIGINAL