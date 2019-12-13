Netflix’s two biggest original premieres of December 2019 have yet to happen. The first debut takes place tomorrow, December 13th, when Michael Bay’s 6 Underground is set to be released. This explosive action movie is Bay’s first feature film made for Netflix, and it stars Ryan Reynolds — who was paid a whopping $27 million — as one of six billionaires who become crime-fighting vigilantes. A week later on December 20th, Netflix will debut the first season of its epic new fantasy show The Witcher. It’s based on the books of the same name, not the video games, and it’s easily one of Netflix’s most hotly-anticipated new shows of the year.

Plenty of other Netflix original shows and movies have debuted over the course of December, and even more are still to come. You can check out the full list of every original title right here in our December roundup, and then it’s time to turn your attention to January 2020. That’s right, the new year is right around the corner and Netflix has a whopping 53 new original series, movies, and specials set to premiere next month. Bizarrely, that’s the exact same number as December 2019.

There are tons of debuts in January that people are eagerly awaiting, like a new season of Grace and Frankie, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3, and the final season of The Ranch. There’s one new series in particular that we’re looking forward to though, and it debuts right on January 1st. It’s a new show called Messiah created by Michael Petroni, and it’s directed by James McTeigue, who did V for Vendetta. It looks like it could very well be Netflix’s next big smash hit, and you can check out the trailer right on the Netflix page.

There’s plenty more in store for Netflix subscribers next month, and you’ll find the full schedule of original series and movie releases below. If you want to see everything Netflix will release next month including content from third-party studios, check out our earlier coverage.

