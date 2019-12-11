These Must-Have Wine Aerators Make the Perfect Gift for Wine Snobs

Your average wine drinker, for the most part, isn’t that extravagant. They’ll go to their local supermarket or wine and spirits store, pick out a semi-decent year (or, in all likelihood, not even bother to check the year at all), for a decent price and call it a day. Lather, rinse, and repeat for the next “wine night” or casual dinner party. Wine connoisseurs, on the other hand, have a bit more of an extensive process, especially if they’re primarily red wine drinkers. In addition to finding a suitable year, they’ll look into things like sweetness and/or dryness, acidity, body, tannins, and of course, alcohol percentage. That last one might go for anybody, though. However, the buck doesn’t stop there — properly serving the wine is just as important. In order to get the best possible flavor, you’ll have to properly aerate the wine. In other words, mixing in the proper amount of air to help your wine breathe and, in turn, deliver a delicious, smooth taste. This way, oxygen interacts with the wine to boldly enhance the flavor. But even if you’re not a wine snob, connoisseur, or any other connotation suggesting you’re really into your wine, getting an aerator certainly has its benefits. In fact, it will help make any low-end wine taste like something served to you by a professional sommelier. Whether you’re purchasing one to amplify your own tastebuds or somebody else’s ahead of the holiday season, let’s look at some of the best wine aerators on the web right now.

Best Overall Wine Aerator

Undoubtedly, the Vinturi V1010 Essential Red Wine Aerator Pourer and Decanter is a three-in-one combo that makes a great gift for anybody who loves a full-bodied glass of red wine. You can use this aerator for any type of red wine imaginable, which essentially allows you to amplify what is perhaps viewed as a lesser wine and make it more suitable for your own tastebuds. Vinturi’s patented design perfectly captures the correct amount of air at the right time to maximize the flavor. When you pour your wine through this aerator before it hits the glass, it increases the wine’s velocity and, in turn, decreases its pressure for a smoother taste. This handheld chamber also comes with a filter screen to protect your wine from bits of cork and sediment, which is a common occurrence after opening the bottle. The device can easily aerate your wine from the bottle or a glass, and it even comes with a convenient no-drip stand that not only displays the device but helps keep red wine off surfaces. The sleek design is made so you can easily serve your wine like you would from a decanter — something that also immensely impacts the flavor.

Most Stylish Wine Aerator

There is a certain elegance about drinking wine — particularly, a high-end red — that is difficult to overlook. That’s why aesthetics are, arguably, just as important as taste. If you’re looking for an aerator that is both effective at improving the quality of your wine and decorative at the same time, the Vintorio Wine Aerator Pourer is a no-brainer. Made with high-grade, FDA-approved materials, this beautifully designed aerator is all but guaranteed to effortlessly make your wine drinking experience sophisticated and elegant. This particular model features a large aerating chamber and corresponding air intake system that properly utilizes the renowned Bernoulli Effect to oxidize and optimize your wine to perfection. Essentially, this aerator can make a cheap bottle of wine taste like something double the price. It’s also great in terms of spill prevention, as the aerator’s rubber stopper is tapered and ribbed to create a strong seal that prevents leakage in wine bottles of all shapes and sizes. This device also comes with a convenient acrylic pour spout that is both notched and ergonomically slanted for easy and spill-proof pouring. It also comes apart rather easily, so cleaning it is super simple and quick and, as an added bonus, the aerator comes with a full, lifetime, money-back guarantee, so you never have to worry about purchasing a new one.

Best Wine Aerator Value Pack

For those who regularly host at their own home — and often in large numbers — it’s not uncommon to have at least two bottles of wine open at any given time. If you fall under this category, you may opt for this TenTen Labs Wine Aerator Pourer (2-pack). Not only does it provide great value, but it’s easily one of the best aerators on the market, even given its surprisingly low price tag. This aerator is effective in amplifying both red and white wine; particularly, when it comes to lower-end bottles. While the air chamber is a bit smaller than the aforementioned products, it does effectively infuse air into your wine while providing a steady pour every time. Simply plug this aerator into your wine bottle and you’re ready to serve. It’s designed with sturdy plastic and a silicone cap for increased durability, and the whole thing comes clean in under 10 seconds. All you really need to do is rinse it under some hot water and you’re ready for your next pour. Luckily, you’ll have a backup for that, anyway.