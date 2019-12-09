Look, we’re going to start this post by being completely honest with you: Walmart’s online Green Monday 2019 sale isn’t the best one you’ll find this year. Don’t get us wrong, there are plenty of killer deals out there and we’re going to show you all the best ones. But Amazon is truly the place to be today if you want the best of the best, with tens of thousands of deals on some of the hottest products of the season. Highlights include the first ever big discount on Bose 700 wireless noise cancelling headphones (they weren’t even discounted on Black Friday or Cyber Monday!), deep discounts on Samsung microSD cards, the best Ring Doorbell bundle deals we’ve ever seen (like a free Echo Sho 5 when you buy a $250 Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $229), discounted Philips Hue LED smart bulbs, a one-day blowout sale on Anker charging accessories, popular Dash air fryers at their lowest prices ever, and more. Oh, and remember the Roomba 671 robot vacuum that dropped to $200 on Amazon and was a Black Friday best-seller? Well, it’s somehow only $194.99 today!

Those deals and so many more are available today on Amazon, and you can check out more in the company’s Green Monday 2019 deals hub. Walmart might not be able to match Amazon this year, but it is offering a handful of deals that are quite impressive. You can see all 2,000 of them right here, and you’ll find our picks for the 10 best Walmart Green Monday deals below.

Nintendo Switch Bundle with Mario Red Joy-Con, $20 Nintendo eShop Credit: $199.00

JVC 70″ Class 4K UHD 2160p Roku Smart TV

All of your entertainment is in one place with access to over 500,000 movies, TV episodes, and more than 5,000 streaming channels

Featured Free on your home screen, you’re one click away from hundreds of free movies, TV episodes, and live news from channels like The Roku Channel, ABC, CW and more

Easily search across top channels for results ranked by price

Use the free Roku mobile app for iOS or Android devices to search by voice, cast personal media or video, and control your TV

JVC 70″ Class 4K UHD 2160p Roku Smart TV: $529.99 (reg. $899.99)

RCA 65″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) LED TV

Screen Size (Diag.): 65″

Backlight: LED

Resolution: 2160p

Effective Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Smart Functionality: no

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Viewable Angle (H/V): 176 degrees/176 degrees

OSD Language: English, Spanish, French

Sleep timer function

Programmable channel memory

RCA 65″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) LED TV: $379.99 (reg. $899.99)

Sceptre 50″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) LED TV

Screen Size (Diag.): 49.5″

Backlight Type: LED

Resolution: 2160p

Effective Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Smart Functionality: no

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Dynamic Contrast Ratio: 15,000:1

Viewable Angle (H/V): 178 degrees/178 degrees

Number of Colors: 1.07 B

OSD Language: English, Spanish, French

Speakers/Power Output: 10W x 2

Sceptre 50″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) LED TV: $189.99 (reg. $399.99)

MOTILE 14″ Performance Laptop

MOTILE Performance Laptop

14” FHD

AMD Ryzen 3 with Radeon Vega 3 Graphics

4GB Memory

128GB Storage

HDMI

Front IR Camera

Rose Gold

THX® Spatial Audio

Tuned by THXTM display

720p IR Webcam

1 x USB-C

2 x USB 3.0

1 x USB 2.0

1 x HDMI Port

1 x Ethernet Port

3.5mm Headphone jack

Weight: 2.55 lbs

MOTILE 14″ Performance Laptop: $245.00 (reg. $599.00)

Echelon Reflect 40in, Smart Mirror, at Home Personal Trainer

Heart-Track” Technology

Our one-of-a-kind Echelon “Heart-Track” system shows your heart rate up to the second. Track your biometrics to perform at your best and keep you motivated even as your instructors turn up the heat.

Our one-of-a-kind Echelon “Heart-Track” system shows your heart rate up to the second. Track your biometrics to perform at your best and keep you motivated even as your instructors turn up the heat. Train with Fitness Experts

Using Optical Flow technology, we bring the best fitness experts directly to you. There’s no guessing about what you need to do. Our trainers provide real-time instruction, so you get the most out of your workout.

Using Optical Flow technology, we bring the best fitness experts directly to you. There’s no guessing about what you need to do. Our trainers provide real-time instruction, so you get the most out of your workout. Compete with Friends & Family

Working out is always more fun with friends and family. The Reflect™ leader-board helps you train live with members of our community, so you can compete, encourage each other, and enhance your experience.

Working out is always more fun with friends and family. The Reflect™ leader-board helps you train live with members of our community, so you can compete, encourage each other, and enhance your experience. Real-Time, Personalized Stats

Don’t guess how you’re performing. Reflect™ by Echelon offers real-time, personalized stats on your heart rate, calories burned, abilities, goals, and more. We’ll help you reach your personal best and go further than ever before.

Echelon Reflect 40in, Smart Mirror, at Home Personal Trainer: $899.00 (reg. $1,099.00)

VIZIO 5.1 Home Theater Sound Bar System

Chromecast built-in Use your smartphone to stream music from any Chromecast-enabled audio app, like iHeartRadio, Pandora, Spotify and more.††

Use your smartphone to stream music from any Chromecast-enabled audio app, like iHeartRadio, Pandora, Spotify and more.†† Use your voice to control audio Works with the Google Assistant on devices like Google Home, control your sound bar using just your voice.

Works with the Google Assistant on devices like Google Home, control your sound bar using just your voice. Wi-Fi Streaming Experience higher quality audio streaming over your home’s Wi-Fi network, without interruptions from phone calls or texts compared to Bluetooth.

Experience higher quality audio streaming over your home’s Wi-Fi network, without interruptions from phone calls or texts compared to Bluetooth. Bluetooth® Stream music from your smartphone, tablet or laptop via Bluetooth®.

Stream music from your smartphone, tablet or laptop via Bluetooth®. DTS Virtual:X delivers virtual overhead sound for an immersive sound experience.

delivers virtual overhead sound for an immersive sound experience. Download VIZIO SmartCast Mobile™ Use your smartphone to control and stream to the Home Theater Sound System.

Use your smartphone to control and stream to the Home Theater Sound System. Multi-Room Streaming Connect multiple VIZIO SmartCast audio devices together for seamless listening throughout your home.

VIZIO 5.1 Home Theater Sound Bar System: $198.00 (reg. $228.00)

Straight Talk Apple iPhone 6s Prepaid Smartphone with 32GB

NOTE: Sales of Prepaid Phones are restricted to no more than (2) devices per customer within a 21-day period (across Brands)

Key features:

4.7″ Retina HD display(1)

12MP camera with 4K video at 30 fps

5MP FaceTime HD camera with Retina Flash for stunning selfies(3)

Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

Apple iPhone 6s 32GB is powered by A9 chip

Comes in gray and Rose Gold

Legal:

1. Display size is measured diagonally

2. Battery life varies by use and configuration. See http://www.apple.com/batteries for more information

3. FaceTime calling requires a FaceTime-enabled device for the caller and recipient and a Wi-Fi connection

Availability over a cellular network depends on carrier policies; data charges may apply

Technical specifications: Go to http://www.apple.com/iphone-6s/specs for a complete set

Add a 2 or 3-Year Warranty with this product to become eligible for Affirm Loan Payments

Straight Talk Apple iPhone 6s Prepaid Smartphone with 32GB: $129.00 (reg. $229.00)

Novie Interactive Smart Robot

HAND GESTURE CONTROL: Get hands-on interaction with Novie! Using hand-tracking technology, you can control Novie with specific hand gestures. Wave your hand left or right, up and down, toward him, and around him to see how this quirky toy robot reacts!

TEACH HIM TRICKS: Train Novie to perform 12 awesome tricks like Spinout, Wheelie, Berzerk, Fartnado, and more! His pitch goes up as he learns, and you’ll know he’s mastered a trick when he makes his happy sound!

THE MORE YOU TRAIN HIM, THE MORE HE DOES: Novie is ready to follow your commands and learn cool tricks! With 3 different training modes, teach Novie beginner, intermediate, and advanced tricks – he’ll get better with practice until he learns each trick!

INTERACTIVE ROBOT TOY FOR KIDS: Novie makes a great birthday or holiday gift for kids aged 4 and up. Requires 4 AG13 batteries (included). Bring home the perfect little pal, Novie!

WARNING: CHOKING HAZARD – Small parts. Not for children under 3 years.

Novie Interactive Smart Robot: $19.88 (reg. $24.97)

Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker

Instant Pot DUO60 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, 6 Quart: Your favorite dishes are as easy as pressing a button with the use of the 14 smart programs – Soup, Meat/Stew, Bean/Chili, Poultry, Sauté/Simmer, Rice, Multigrain, Porridge, Steam, Slow Cook, Keep Warm, Yogurt, Manual, and Pressure Cook

Healthy, dishwasher safe inner cooking pot made from food grade 304 (18/8) stainless steel, no chemical coating, with 3-ply bottom for even heat distribution

Built with the latest 3rd generation technology, the microprocessor monitors pressure, temperature, keeps time, and adjusts heating intensity and duration to achieve your desired results every time

Fully sealed environment traps the flavours, nutrients and aromas within the food

Slow cook for 0.5 to 20 hours

10 proven safety mechanisms

Adjustable temperature settings

Dual pressure settings

Finger print resistant stainless steel exterior

Handles on either side for left and right-handed use

Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker: $53.01 (reg. $99.95)