It was just the other day that we talked about an exciting spoiler for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker — we’re in for six amazing cameos in Disney’s Episode IX that’s set to premiere some two weeks from now. But that spoiler comes from a huge leak that actually tells us how The Rise of Skywalker ends. This is the point where you should leave this post, as what follows below are huge, huge spoilers that can ruin the film for you. If, on the other hand, you live for spoilers and can’t wait to find out how the final Star Wars trilogy ends, then by all means, proceed.

Okay, this is your last chance to avoid spoilers, by watching the latest Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker TV ad that Disney just released and then closing the page:

The Making Star Wars report that reveals the six cameos we talked before also includes the moment where these voiceovers occur. As it turns out, it’s the end of the film, and if the blog’s sources are to be believed, we’re in for a thrilling ride.

There’s a huge battle at the end of the movie, where Darth Sidious, who’s been rejuvenated with the help of the force, is facing Ben Solo and Rey, according to the report:

A fully rejuvenated Darth Sidious sits upon his stone throne on Exegol while the space battle happens above the dead world. Rey and Ben Solo lay incapacitated, used as a conduit for the Sith Lord (in a way some would consider to be unnatural). Sidious apparently weighs his options and chooses his granddaughter to be his apprentice. Seeking revenge against the Skywalker family for his defeat at Endor, Ben Solo is force pushed into the abyss of Exegol. An all powerful Sidious sends his Sith lightning into the sky above Exegol and the Resistance fleet is immobilized in space during the end battle. All seems lost when the voices of the Skywalker family speak to Rey, waking her up and revitalizing her for the last stand against the Sith Lord.

The cameo voices speak to Rey, waking her up to fight Darth Sidious. She’ll now face her grandfather and defeat him:

Rey then rises and with the sabers of Anakin and Leia in both hands she approaches her grandfather, Darth Sidious. The Sith Lord stops his stream of power from electrifying the battle above. Realizing Rey means to stop him, Sidious blast the lightning from his fingertips at Rey. However, the young Jedi deflects the Sith Lord’s lightning back at the villain, his own power destroys him, and the Skywalkers have vanquished the Sith once and for all.

It’s unclear if Ben Solo dies. According to Making Star Wars, Leia and Luke’s ghosts appear to Rey on Tatooine at the end of the film, but there’s no mention of Ben Solo. What is interesting is that Han Solo is supposed to appear to Ben while he is defeated in combat:

I do think it is going to be powerful when Kylo is defeated but spared by Rey. Han Solo appears to the unconscious Ben and helps him accept it is not too late for him to do the right thing and save Rey. Ben and his father atone in those moments. Ben throws his lightsaber down like Luke Skywalker did, making him worthy of his uncle’s teachings. Ben fights the Knights of Ren for Rey and destroys the last of his evil legacy. Then Ben marches into battle against a Sith Lord with no weapon, no allies, and just his compassion for Rey. When Rey hands Ben his mother’s lightsaber and he stands with the Jedi, Ben is finishing his mother’s work. But most of all, Ben atones for abandoning Rey in The Last Jed when he refuses to help her aid the Resistance and end the war in the previous episode.

The end of the movie will also leave the door open for more sequels starring Rey, who’s now a fully trained, powerful Jedi:

The end of The Rise of Skywalker proves that Ben Solo wasn’t like Darth Vader, he was like Anakin Skywalker and Rey is like Luke Skywalker and she’s not a nobody. Luke Skywalker proclaimed he would “not be the last Jedi. Now, thanks to the sacrifices made by the Skywalker family, Rey will not be the last Jedi either. When she combines Anakin and Leia’s sabers to make her own yellow bladed saber at the end of the film, she has more than just that weapon. Rey has the voices of the past Jedi with her and the galaxy will see the defenders of peace and justice return for another thousand generations.

That said, this is just a leak for the time being, and there’s no way to confirm it. That said, it comes from sources who have supposedly seen the film or from sources who have heard the sound mix of The Rise of Skywalker.