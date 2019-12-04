‘No Time to Die’ trailer is an explosive farewell to Daniel Craig’s James Bond

More than three years after the last James Bond movie hit theaters, we finally have the trailer for its follow-up.

No Time to Die, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga (True Detective, Maniac), is the 25th installment of the James Bond movie franchise, and the fifth to star Daniel Craig. No Time will also likely be the last to feature Craig, as he has said repeatedly in interviews that he wants to move on from the character. And, interestingly enough, the trailer introduces Lashana Lynch’s character Nomi, who also has a license to kill. Could she be the next Bond?

“In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica,” reads the synopsis below the trailer on YouTube. “His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

In addition to being Daniel Craig’s last hoorah as James Bond, No Time to Die also serves as a reunion for many of the most important characters that have been introduced in his previous movies, including Léa Seydoux as Madeleine Swann, Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter, Ben Whishaw as Q, Ralph Fiennes as M, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny, and, most surprisingly of all, Christoph Waltz, reprising his role as Blofeld from 2015’s Spectre.

No Time to Die will be out on April 3rd, 2020 in the U.K. and April 8th, 2020 in the U.S.