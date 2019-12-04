Motorola has a brand new, all-screen Android 10 phone that’s shockingly affordable

If you’ve been looking to purchase an affordable Android handset but somehow missed your window during the busy Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping extravaganzas, now’s your chance to act. Motorola just launched a brand new, affordable phone that ships with Android 10 and fast-charging battery technology under the hood. The Motorola One Hyper also looks much better than the Pixel 4 when it comes to all-screen designs, and it features a dual camera on the back. But none of those impressive details cover the most surprising thing about this new Moto phone.

Available online for $399.99 unlocked, the Motorola One Hyper packs some very good specs for a mid-range handset with a stunning design. We’re looking at a 6.5-inch Total Vision Full HD LCD display with 19:9 aspect ratio, Snapdragon 675 processor, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, microSD support, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, NFC, dual-SIM support, and a rear-facing fingerprint sensor.

The phone also features a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 45W Hyper charging, which is excellent news for anyone looking to purchase fast-charging phones these days. However, the phone ships with a 15W TurboPower charger, so you’ll need to upgrade to a faster charger if you want to take full advantage.

Image Source: Motorola

When it comes to cameras, the One Hyper features two lenses on the back, including a 64-megapixel (f/1.9) primary camera, which transforms into a 16-megapixel Quad Pixel cam and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. On the front, the slide-up selfie cam packs a 32-megapixel sensor (or 8-megapixel Quad Pixel, to be technically accurate). Those Quad Pixels are the result of combining four pixels into one to improve low-light photography — the following clip quickly highlights the camera abilities of the new Motorola One Hyper:

In addition to the USB-C port, the phone also features a regular 3.5mm headphone jack as well as Dolby Audio support. For $399.99, you also get a free protective case and screen protector in the box, in addition to the headset and a USB-C charger.