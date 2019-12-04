While the size of its library may never match that of Netflix, Disney+ launched hundreds of classic Disney movies and shows that are sure to keep subscribers occupied for months to come. But if the 639 titles available at launch weren’t enough to impress you, you should know that Disney is adding more to its streaming service every week, from new episodes of its original series to movies and shows that weren’t ready at launch.

The biggest addition of the month has to be Thor: Ragnarok, which is coming to the service just a day after it leaves Netflix on December 4th. Slowly but surely, Disney+ is gathering all of the remaining MCU movies like Infinity Stones. We’ll also get the last 4 episodes of The Mandalorian before December ends.

Streaming December 1st

Henry Hugglemonster (seasons 1-2)

Miles From Tomorrowland (seasons 1-3)

Sheriff Callie’s Wild West (seasons 1-2)

Star vs. The Forces of Evil (seasons 1-4)

The Lion Guard (season 3)

Expedition Amelia

Garfield

Glory Road

The Incredible Dr. Pol (season 15)

The Incredible Dr. Pol: Blue Ribbon Kids

The Incredible Dr. Pol: Jingle Pols

Incredible! The Story of Dr. Pol

Just Like Me! (seasons 1-2)

Marvel Rising: Chasing Ghosts

Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors – Heart of Iron

Streaming December 3rd

One Day At Disney

Streaming December 5th

Thor: Ragnarok

Streaming December 6th

The Mandalorian | Chapter 5

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series | Episode 105 – “Homecoming”

Encore! | Episode 105 – “Annie Get Your Gun!”

Marvel’s Hero Project | Episode 105 – “Mighty Rebekah”

The Imagineering Story | Part 5 – “A Carousel of Progress”

The World According to Jeff Goldblum | Episode 105 – “BBQ”

Forky Asks A Question | “What is Love?”

Streaming December 11th

Alice: Through the Looking Glass

Streaming December 13th

The Mandalorian | Chapter 6

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series | Episode 106 – “What Team?”

Encore! | Episode 106 – “Oklahoma!”

Marvel’s Hero Project | Episode 106 – “Make Way For Jahkil”

The Imagineering Story | Finale – Part 6 – “To Infinity and Beyond”

The World According to Jeff Goldblum | Episode 106 – “Gaming”

Forky Asks A Question | “What is a Computer?”

SparkShorts | “Wind”

Streaming December 18th

The Mandalorian | Chapter 7

Streaming December 20th

George of the Jungle 2

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series | Episode 107 – “Thanksgiving”

Togo

Encore! | Episode 107 – “Godspell”

Marvel’s Hero Project | Episode 107 – “Dazzling Lorelei”

The World According to Jeff Goldblum | Episode 107 – “Bikes”

Pick of the Litter | Episode 101 – “Meet the Dogs”

Forky Asks A Question | “What is a Leader?”

Streaming December 26th

Star Wars VIII: The Last Jedi

Streaming December 27th

The Mandalorian | Season Finale – Chapter 8

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series | Episode 108 – “The Tech Rehearsal”

Encore! | Episode 108 – “Fiddler on the Roof”

Marvel’s Hero Project | Episode 108 – “Battlin’ Braden”

The World According to Jeff Goldblum | Episode 108 – “RVs”

Pick of the Litter | Episode 102 – “Off to Puppy College”

Forky Asks A Question | “What is a Pet?”

That’s everything we’re going to see on Disney+ through the month of December. We’ll be back next month with a list of all the show and movies coming to Disney’s streaming service in January.