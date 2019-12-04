If we’re being perfectly honest, there’s no question that among all the top retailers in the country, Amazon had the best online Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales this year. There was just no way for other retailers to keep up with the millions of discounts Amazon was offering on just about every product you can imagine. What’s more, many of the best-selling deals we covered on Cyber Monday are still available during Cyber Week, like the deepest discounts we’ve seen all year on top-selling TVs, more big discounts on laptops, a secret sale that slashes the Apple Watch Series 5 to its lowest price ever (additional discount applied at checkout), the best Instant Pot deals of 2019, several discounts on Sonos speakers, and more. Heck, Amazon is even running deals right now that were missing on Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019, like deep discounts on Philips Hue bulbs and Philips Hue bundles.

Of course, just because Amazon has the best deals we’ve come across doesn’t mean it’s the only online store you should check out during Cyber Week. Best Buy is also running a massive Cyber Week sale all week long and it’s packed full of killer deals on popular products. You can shop the entire sale right here, but first be sure to check out our roundup below of the 10 best Cyber Week deals we could find in Best Buy’s big blowout.

Hisense – 75″ Class – LED – R7E Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR – Roku TV

74.5″ screen

Large enough to provide an immersive experience for everyone in the room. 2160p resolution for breathtaking HD images

Watch 4K movies and TV shows at 4x the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current HD content to gorgeous, Ultra HD-level picture quality. Watch high dynamic range (HDR) content on your TV

With an HDR-compatible 4K TV, you can enjoy HDR movies and TV shows, in addition to all your current content. Smart TV with access to streaming services for countless entertainment options

Stream shows, movies, games and more with the TV’s built-in Wi-Fi and integrated apps. Fast and easy search

Simply name a title, actor or director to find movies and shows featuring their work. Built-in Roku smart platform delivers access to a world of entertainment

Stream from Disney+, Apple TV+, Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Prime Video, or choose from more than 4,000 other streaming channels. 1000s of channels

Thousands of channels, from major broadcast networks to the top streaming services, offer hours upon hours of movies and TV shows at any moment. Works with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for voice control

Ask either voice assistant (device required) to help you play movies, TV shows and more. Plus, control other connected devices like lights and a thermostat for a better viewing experience. LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions

They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors. 120 Motion Rate

Enjoy fast-moving movies, sports and video games with a minimum of motion blur. Advanced TV sound

Two 15W main channel speakers. 3 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection

High-speed HDMI delivers picture and digital surround sound in one convenient cable. HDMI cable not included. 1 USB input

Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device.

Hisense – 75″ Class – LED – R7E Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR – Roku TV: $699.99 (save $200)

VIZIO – 70″ Class – LED – V Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV

Full-Array LED backlight

For superior light uniformity and picture performance. Works with Apple AirPlay

Use your iPhone, iPad or Mac to stream movies, shows, music, and photos from iTunes, Apple TV, and other AirPlay-compatible apps to the TV. Octa-core processor

The processor is the brain of your TV, and a high-powered processor means less lag in smart home apps or while switching activities. 69.5″ screen

Large enough to provide an immersive experience for everyone in the room. 4K Ultra HD

With over 8 million pixels — 4 times the resolution of 1080p — enjoy every scene in breathtaking detail. Dolby Vision HDR

A superior HDR standard for 4K video, capable of displaying a wider spectrum of colors and detail. This TV includes HDR10 and HLG content support as well. Smart TV with access to streaming services for countless entertainment options

Stream shows, movies, games and more with the TV’s built-in Wi-Fi and integrated apps. SmartCast 3.0

Browse favorites like Netflix and Hulu right on the TV using the included remote or SmartCast Mobile app on your phone or tablet. LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions

They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors. Advanced TV sound

Two main channel speakers. 3 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection

High-speed HDMI delivers picture and digital surround sound in one convenient cable. HDMI cable not included. 1 USB input

Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device.

VIZIO – 70″ Class – LED – V Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV: $599.99 (save $160)

TCL – 75″ Class – LED – 4 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR – Roku TV

74.5″ screen (measured diagonally from corner to corner)

Large enough to provide an immersive experience for everyone in the room. 2160p resolution for breathtaking HD images

Watch 4K movies and TV shows at 4x the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current HD content to gorgeous, Ultra HD-level picture quality. Watch high dynamic range (HDR) content on your TV

With an HDR-compatible 4K TV, you can enjoy HDR movies and TV shows, in addition to all your current content. Smart TV with access to streaming services for countless entertainment options

Stream shows, movies, games and more with the TV’s built-in dual-band Wi-Fi and integrated apps. Built-in Roku smart platform

Stream from Disney+, Apple TV+, Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Prime Video, or choose from more than 4,000 other streaming channels. Roku Search

Easily search across top streaming channels by title, actor, or director – all from one place – with Roku Search. Voice search is available on the free Roku mobile app and provides a fun and fast way to search for what you want to watch. Free Roku remote app

Transform your smartphone or tablet into a full-function Roku remote with voice control, the ability to browse and add new channels, even listen to TV audio on headphones connected to your mobile device. My Feed

The Roku Feed lets users know when their favorite entertainment becomes available to stream. Simply “Follow” popular in-theater movies and Roku will provide streaming information as soon as it is available. LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions

They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors. Advanced TV sound

Two 10W main channel speakers. 3 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection

High-speed HDMI delivers picture and digital surround sound in one convenient cable. HDMI cable not included. Enjoy the picture from multiple angles

178° horizontal and vertical viewing angles provide a clear picture for viewers seated near the side of the screen. 1 USB input

Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device.

TCL – 75″ Class – LED – 4 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR – Roku TV: $699.99 (save $200)

Sony – 55″ Class – LED – X950G Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV

Full-array local dimming

Boosting results in a dramatic increase in contrast and brightness. X1 Ultimate processor

Adjusts the contrast, sharpness and color for a picture that looks like the real thing. See the full spectrum of color

TRILUMINOS Display & 4K HDR Super Bit Mapping show you exactly what the creator intended. Sony reproduces the subtle nuances of color, light and gradation from video lens to living room. Android TV with built-in Google Assistant for voice control

Just say “Hey Google” to quickly access entertainment, control smart devices, get answers on screen and more using your voice. A genius TV, a smarter home

Find all the entertainment you can dream of, faster than ever. From movies and TV shows to thousands of apps including your favorite Android games, Sony’s Android TV brings you everything in an instant. Access to streaming services

Your favorite streaming apps like Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu & HBO are built-in for easier access to your favorite content. Log on to Sony’s Bonus Offer app for exclusive partner promotions and new content at discounted rates. Enjoy studio quality Netflix content with Netflix Calibrated Mode

This mode was specially developed to enjoy Netflix originals and reproduce picture quality on a TV that is as brilliant as a studio evaluation master. 54.6″ screen

Large enough to provide an immersive experience for everyone in the room. 2160p resolution for breathtaking HD images

Watch 4K movies and TV shows at 4x the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current HD content to gorgeous, Ultra HD-level picture quality. Watch high dynamic range (HDR) content on your TV

With an HDR-compatible 4K TV, you can enjoy HDR movies and TV shows, in addition to all your current content. LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions

They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors. Advanced TV sound

Two 10W speakers, S-FORCE Front Surround Sound, Dolby Atmos and DTS Digital Surround. 4 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection

High-speed HDMI delivers picture and digital surround sound in one convenient cable. HDMI cable not included. 3 USB inputs

Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device.

Sony – 55″ Class – LED – X950G Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV: $999.99 (save $200)

Dyson – V11 Torque Drive Cord-Free Vacuum

Continuously senses, then automatically adapts power

The Dynamic Load Sensor (DLS™) system automatically changes the motor speed between carpets and hard floors. For deep cleaning across floor types. LCD screen displays run time countdown and performance

Lets you switch easily between Eco, Auto and Boost modes. Dyson Digital motor V11 helps deliver 40% more suction power than the Dyson V8 cord-free

Motor spins at up to 125,000rpm to create powerful suction. Whole-machine filtration captures 99.97% of microscopic dust particles as small as 0.3 microns

Captures dust and allergens to expel cleaner air. Up to 60 minutes fade-free power

Lighter, yet more powerful 7-cell lithium-ion batteries. *Actual runtime will vary based on power mode and/or attachments used. 14 cyclones

14 cyclones generate forces of more than 79.000g to fling microscopic particles into the bin. Transforms to a handheld

Quickly and easily transforms to a handheld for cleaning on the stairs, in the car and on the sofa. Reaches under low furniture

Low profile cleaner heads and slim design make it easy to clean low and awkward spaces. Acoustically engineered. Unpleasant tones eliminated

Acoustic baffles built into the motor divert direct sound and improve airflow making the V11 Torque Drive quiet to use. Mini-motorized tool

Removes pet hair and dirt from carpet and upholstery. Extra tools

For whole home and car cleaning.

Dyson – V11 Torque Drive Cord-Free Vacuum: $499.99 (save $200)

Crock-Pot® – Express Crock 6-Quart Pressure Cooker

Multi-cooker

This all-in-one kitchen appliance helps cook meals up to 70% faster than by traditional cooking, so you can spend less time in the kitchen and more time with friends and family.

This all-in-one kitchen appliance helps cook meals up to 70% faster than by traditional cooking, so you can spend less time in the kitchen and more time with friends and family. 6-quart pot capacity

Allows you to prepare family-size meals.

Allows you to prepare family-size meals. Dishwasher-safe nonstick cooking pot

Provides easy cleanup. The convenient lid holder helps keep your countertop mess-free. Airtight locking lid

Stays locked until pressure is released inside the unit for added safety. Eight one-touch digital meal settings

Make it easy to create meats and stews, beans and chili, rice and risotto, poultry, dessert, soups, yogurts, and multigrains. Four one-touch cook functions

Allow you to slow cook, pressure cook, brown and sauté, or steam. Recipes included

Help you create delicious meals.

Crock-Pot® – Express Crock 6-Quart Pressure Cooker: $49.99 (save $50)

Google – Nest Mini (2nd Generation) with Google Assistant

Better sound, all around.

Music sounds bigger and richer on Nest Mini, with more power and bass. Ask your Google Assistant to play your favorite songs from Spotify, YouTube Music, and more.¹ Or stream music from your phone to Nest Mini.⁴ A little help with the Google Assistant.

Just ask and get the best of Google – weather, news, or almost anything. Set timers and alarms. And with Voice Match, you can hear your personalized schedule, commute times, reminders, and more.² So your day gets off to a good start. Control your home with just your voice.

Dim the lights, pause the TV, or turn up the heat – all with your voice.³ Nest Mini works with thousands of compatible smart devices, like lights, thermostats, and TVs, from your favorite brands. Just say “Hey Google.” Thoughtfully designed for every room.

Nest Mini blends right into your home. It looks great on a nightstand, shelf, or countertop – even on the wall. Each color complements the entryway, living room, bedroom, or kitchen.

Google – Nest Mini (2nd Generation) with Google Assistant: $29.99 (save $20)

Jabra – Elite 65t True Wireless Earbud Headphones

True wireless

Jabra Elite 65t are third-generation true wireless earbuds. Experience the stability that lets you take calls and listen to music without worrying about dropouts. Use all day, whatever your listening needs

Offer up to five hours of battery life, and with additional power from the included pocket-friendly charging case, you can enjoy up to 15 hours of use. Perfect call and voice quality

The unique four-microphone technology gives you effective wind noise reduction on calls. Passive noise cancellation

Helps block out noise to ensure clear sound reproduction. Built to work and guaranteed to last

Jabra Elite 65t feature an IP55 rated design. Wherever your day takes you, your activities won’t get in the way of easy, reliable access to calls and music. HearThrough technology

Provides external ambient noise into earbuds for awareness. Voice command made simple

You can instantly connect to Alexa, Siri or Google Now, which allows you to quickly get the information you need – whether that be setting appointments, finding events, or having messages read back to you. 6.0mm x 5.1mm drivers

Deliver powerful sound. 20Hz – 20kHz headphones frequency response

Ensures faithful sound reproduction. 16 ohms impedance

Helps efficiently conduct power.

Jabra – Elite 65t True Wireless Earbud Headphones: $129.99 (save $40)

HP – 14″ Chromebook

Google Chrome OS

Chrome OS is the speedy, simple and secure OS that powers every Chromebook. Chrome OS updates automatically every 6 weeks with the latest software and virus protection. 14″ display

Typical 1366 x 768 HD resolution. Energy-efficient WLED backlight. AMD A4-9120C accelerated processor

Dual-core processing. AMD A4 APU handles the AMD Radeon graphics alongside the central processor to balance the load, enabling smooth, fast Internet browsing and fast, responsive performance. 4GB system memory for basic multitasking

Adequate high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run multiple applications and browser tabs all at once. 32GB eMMC flash memory

This ultracompact memory system is ideal for mobile devices and applications, providing enhanced storage capabilities, streamlined data management, quick boot-up times and support for high-definition video playback. Built-in cloud support

Easily save your files to your Google Drive account for secure access wherever you go. You can also sync with your other devices running Chrome and even work offline when needed. Fees may apply. AMD Radeon R4

Integrated graphics chipset with shared video memory provides solid image quality for Internet use, movies, basic photo editing and casual gaming. Weighs 3.4 lbs. and measures 0.7″ thin

Ultrathin and ultralight for maximum portability, featuring a smaller screen size and omitting the DVD/CD drive to achieve the compact form factor. 2-cell lithium-ion battery. Built-in media reader for simple photo transfer

Supports microSD memory card formats. Next-generation wireless connectivity

Connects to your network or hotspots on all current Wi-Fi standards. Connect to a Wireless-AC router for speed nearly 3x faster than Wireless-N. Built-in HP TrueVision HD webcam with dual array microphone

Makes it easy to video chat with family and friends or teleconference with colleagues over Google Hangouts or other popular applications. Built-in virus protection and Google products

Work, play and do right out of the box with Search, Gmail, Talk, YouTube and Hangouts, then personalize with the Chrome Web Store. Multiple layers of protection defend against viruses and malware. Additional port

Headphone/microphone combo jack.

HP – 14″ Chromebook: $119.00 (save $130)

Dell – Inspiron 15.6″ Touch-Screen Laptop

Windows 10 operating system

Windows 10 brings back the Start Menu from Windows 7 and introduces new features, like the Edge Web browser that lets you markup Web pages on your screen. Learn more › 15.6″ touch screen

Typical 1366 x 768 HD resolution. Natural finger-touch navigation makes the most of Windows 10. Energy-efficient LED backlight. 8th Gen Intel® Core™ i3-8145U mobile processor

Smart dual-core, four-way processing performance for HD-quality computing. 8GB system memory for advanced multitasking

Substantial high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run your games and photo- and video-editing applications, as well as multiple programs and browser tabs all at once. Solid State Drive (PCI-e)

Save files fast and store more data. With massive amounts of storage and advanced communication power, PCI-e SSDs are great for major gaming applications, multiple servers, daily backups, and more. Intel® UHD Graphics 620

On-processor graphics with shared video memory provide everyday image quality for Internet use, basic photo editing and casual gaming. MaxxAudio

To give you great sound across music, movies, voice and games. Weighs 4.41 lbs. and measures 0.78″ thin

Thin and light design with DVD/CD drive omitted for improved portability. 3-cell lithium-ion battery. HDMI output expands your viewing options

Connect to an HDTV or high-def monitor to set up two screens side by side or just see more of the big picture. Built-in media reader for simple photo transfer

Supports SD memory card formats. Wireless-AC connectivity

Connect to a Wireless-AC router for nearly 3x the speed, more capacity and wider coverage than Wireless-N. Backward-compatible with all other Wi-Fi networks and hotspots. Built-in HD webcam with microphone

Makes it easy to video chat with family and friends or teleconference with colleagues over Skype or other popular applications. Basic software package included

30-days trial of Microsoft Office.

Dell – Inspiron 15.6″ Touch-Screen Laptop: $299.99 (save $150)