Walmart’s Cyber Monday 2019 sale was out of this world, and we made certain to share all the best ones we can find. Some of them were among the most popular Cyber Monday deals we covered, in fact, though all of those deals have now finished. Interestingly enough, many of the best-selling deals we covered on Cyber Monday are actually still available, like the deepest discounts we’ve seen all year on top-selling TVs, more deep discounts on laptops than we’ve ever seen before, a secret sale that slashes the Apple Watch Series 5 to its lowest price ever (additional discount applied at checkout), the best-selling Instant Pot on the planet for only $49, 25% off PlayStation Plus 12-month membership codes, several discounts on Sonos speakers, and more.

Those are still some of the best deals you’ll find out there right now for Cyber Week, but that’s only the tip of the iceberg. Walmart is running a massive sale all Cyber Week long and new deals will continue to pop up each day. On Tuesday alone there are a whopping 2,000 different deals you can dig through, and you’ll find them all right here on Walmart’s site. Don’t feel like digging? Well, good news: we’ve done all the hard work for you. Scroll down to check out the 10 best deals you can get today in Walmart’s big Cyber Week sale.

Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker

Instant Pot DUO60 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, 6 Quart: Your favorite dishes are as easy as pressing a button with the use of the 14 smart programs – Soup, Meat/Stew, Bean/Chili, Poultry, Sauté/Simmer, Rice, Multigrain, Porridge, Steam, Slow Cook, Keep Warm, Yogurt, Manual, and Pressure Cook

Healthy, dishwasher safe inner cooking pot made from food grade 304 (18/8) stainless steel, no chemical coating, with 3-ply bottom for even heat distribution

Built with the latest 3rd generation technology, the microprocessor monitors pressure, temperature, keeps time, and adjusts heating intensity and duration to achieve your desired results every time

Fully sealed environment traps the flavours, nutrients and aromas within the food

Slow cook for 0.5 to 20 hours

10 proven safety mechanisms

Adjustable temperature settings

Dual pressure settings

Finger print resistant stainless steel exterior

Handles on either side for left and right-handed use

Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker: $49.00 (reg. $99.95)

(same price available on Amazon, plus even bigger Instant Pot discounts)

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Edition 3 Game Bundle

Enter three of the most compelling video game franchises with included downloads of Minecraft, Fornite Battle Royale (with the inclusion of 2000 V bucks), and Sea of Thieves (Sea of Thieves requires an Xbox Live Gold subscription, sold separately.)

Get instant, unlimited access to a library of over 100 games you can download right away with Xbox Game Pass, including blockbusters like Forza Horizon 4 (subscription sold separately);

Play with friends and family on the fastest, most reliable gaming network;

Stream your gameplay on Mixer with the touch of a button;

Bundle includes*: 1TB Xbox One S All-Digital Edition console, wireless controller, a 1-month Xbox Live Gold subscription, and download codes for Minecraft, Sea of Thieves, and Fortnite Battle Royale, including 2000 V-bucks and the Legendary Rogue Spider Knight Outfit.

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Edition 3 Game Bundle: $149.00 (reg. $249.99)

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

BREWS MULTIPLE CUP SIZES: (6, 8, 10 oz.). Enjoy the most popular cup sizes. Use the 6 oz. cup size to achieve the strongest brew.

COFFEE IN NO TIME: Brews K-Cup pods in under a minute.

A COMPACT MULTI-CUP RESERVOIR: 36 oz. removable water reservoir make refilling easy.

SMART START: Your coffee maker heats then brews in one simple process. No need to wait for it to heat before selecting your cup size.

SIMPLE BUTTON CONTROLS: Just insert a pod, select your desired cup brew size, and brew a great-tasting cup in under a minute.

ENERGY EFFICIENT: Auto off feature turns the coffee maker off 2 hours after your last brew, helping to save energy.

REMOVABLE DRIP TRAY: Removable drip tray accommodates travel mugs up to 7.0 inches tall, and holds a full accidental brew for easy cleanup.

DISPENSE HOT WATER: Open and close the brewer handle (without a pod) and select your cup size for hot water on demand.

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: $40.00 (reg. $59.00)

Hover-1 Pioneer Electric Folding Scooter

It’s time to rock ‘n’ ride with a sleek new scooter! Unfold the HOVER-1 Pioneer electric scooter, charge it up and marvel at its slick design and eye-catching LED display. Even if you’ve never ridden a scooter, you will instantly love it. A scooter with air-filled tires this big is super easy to balance and is great for all sorts of adventures. Whether you’re taking a stroll around the neighborhood, heading to work in the city or enjoying a nice day in the park, this is the scooter for you! You can cruise up to 16 miles at a max speed of 14 mph. What’re you waiting for? The time is now, it’s fun for the whole family! Hover-1 Pioneer Electric Folding Scooter, Black with 8.5” Air-Filled Tires, LED Headlight, Digital Display, Electronic throttle, 14 MPH Max Speed, 264 lbs. Max Weight:• 16 miles max range• 14 mph max speed• 264 lbs. max load• 8.5” tires on board• Digital Display• Cruise Control• LED Headlight• 30 Cell Lithium Ion Battery• Foldable for easy storage• Air-filled smooth ride tires• Electric throttle and hand operated brake

Hover-1 Pioneer Electric Folding Scooter: $198.00 (reg. $348.00)

Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones

Connect via Class 1 Bluetooth with your device for wireless workout freedom

Up to 12 hours of battery life to power through multiple workouts

With Fast Fuel, a 5-minute charge gives you 1 hour of playback when battery is low

Sweat and water resistance to handle tough training

Flexible, secure-fit earhooks maximize comfort and stability

Dynamic, high-performance sound pushes you to the next level

Take calls, control your music and activate Siri with RemoteTalk

Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones: $100.01 (reg. $134)

(only $89.99 on Amazon)

iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum

3-Stage Cleaning system loosens, lifts, and suctions dirt, dust, and hair from hard floors and carpet.

Dual Multi-Surface Brushes work together to grab dust, dirt, and large debris. The Auto-Adjust cleaning head automatically adapts its height to effectively clean both carpets and hard floors.

Patented Dirt Detect™ sensors alert Roomba to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt, such as high-traffic zones of your home.

Full suite of sensors intelligently navigate the robot under and around objects and under furniture to help thoroughly clean your floors.

Edge-Sweeping Brush is specially designed at a 27-degree angle to sweep debris away from edges and corners.

Connect and schedule from anywhere. Use Alexa or Google Assistant voice commands to control cleaning. Use the iRobot HOME App to schedule & monitor cleaning sessions.

Runs for up to 90 minutes before automatically docking and recharging.

Featuring Roomba® Essentials- Wi-Fi connected, Smart Navigation, Auto-Adjust Cleaning Head, Works on Carpets and Hard Floors

iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum: $299.00 (reg. $329.99)

(better Roomba deals on Amazon)

Lenovo ideapad S340 Laptop

Operating system: Windows 10

Processor: 8th Generation Intel Core i3-8145U Dual Core Processor

Display: 15.6″ HD LED Backlit Anti-Glare Display

Memory: 8GB DDR4 2400 MHz RAM

Internal storage: 128GB M.2 NVMe Solid State Drive

Graphics: Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 620

Optical Drive: None

Audio: 2 x 2W speakers with Dolby Audio Premium

Battery life: Up to 8.5 Hours

Wireless: 802.11AC Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.1 Combo

Webcam: Front-Facing 720p HD Webcam with integrated dual array digital microphones

Product weight: 3.96 lbs

Color: Abyss Blue

Lenovo ideapad S340 Laptop: $279.00 (reg. $449.00)

LG 60″ Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV

VA 4K Display The VA 4K panel keeps you enthralled with spectacular realism displaying almost 100% color accuracy.

The VA 4K panel keeps you enthralled with spectacular realism displaying almost 100% color accuracy. Quad Core Processor The hard-working quad-core processor improves images, action and color, reducing distracting video noise and motion blur, enhancing sharpness and portraying accurate colors.

The hard-working quad-core processor improves images, action and color, reducing distracting video noise and motion blur, enhancing sharpness and portraying accurate colors. 4K Active HDR Discover 4K resolution in your premium content choices, all optimized with Active HDR’s scene-by-scene picture adjustment. The multi-format 4K high dynamic range supports HDR10 and HLG, both with LG’s advanced tone mapping technology that further optimize each scene.

Discover 4K resolution in your premium content choices, all optimized with Active HDR’s scene-by-scene picture adjustment. The multi-format 4K high dynamic range supports HDR10 and HLG, both with LG’s advanced tone mapping technology that further optimize each scene. Channel the Internet with LG Channels Stream over 160 free IP channels including movies and TV, breaking news, sports, comedy and more integrated right into the television and channel guide. Discover and enjoy premium new entertainment from FOX Sports, HISTORY and Family Feud, or live 24/7 news from CBSN, just to name a few.

Stream over 160 free IP channels including movies and TV, breaking news, sports, comedy and more integrated right into the television and channel guide. Discover and enjoy premium new entertainment from FOX Sports, HISTORY and Family Feud, or live 24/7 news from CBSN, just to name a few. webOS Smart TV Netflix, Hulu, YouTube and more are just a few clicks away on LG Smart TV with webOS. Access blockbuster movies and the newest TV shows, in addition to unlimited free content via the exclusive LG Channels app. Stream your favorite songs with Spotify. Find a great recipe with ifood.tv. No matter what you’re in to, there’s an app for that.

LG 60″ Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV: $398.00 (reg. $499.99)

SAMSUNG 43″ Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV

Get 4X the resolution of Full HD, plus non-4K TV content is upscaled to 4K via a powerful UHD engine

With PurColor you can enjoy millions of shades of color, fine-tuned to create an incredibly vibrant picture

Latest HDR10+ content adjusts picture quality scene by scene

Universal Guide brings your favorite content from multiple devices and apps together in one easy-to-browse menu

Download SmartThings App on your smart phone to control and monitor your new TV and connected devices all in one screen

Sync your TV to your compatible smartphone

Elegant slim design

SAMSUNG 43″ Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV: $227.99 (reg. $499.99)

Sceptre 50″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) LED TV

Screen Size (Diag.): 49.5″

Backlight Type: LED

Resolution: 2160p

Effective Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Smart Functionality: no

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Dynamic Contrast Ratio: 15,000:1

Viewable Angle (H/V): 178 degrees/178 degrees

Number of Colors: 1.07 B

OSD Language: English, Spanish, French

Speakers/Power Output: 10W x 2

Sceptre 50″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) LED TV: $199.99 (reg. $399.99)