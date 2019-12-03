Baby Yoda could become Kid Yoda in future ‘Star Wars’ movies and shows

Of all the good shows worth streaming right now, The Mandalorian on Disney+ stands out. Not just because it’s a great addition to the Star Wars universe, but also because of one little, adorable, Force-infused Baby Yoda that you’ve probably seen everywhere online in the past few weeks. Even if Star Wars is not your cup of tea, you must know who Yoda is, and even if you don’t have a Disney+ subscription, you’ve probably seen many of the Baby Yoda memes featuring scenes from the new series popping up all over Twitter and Facebook.

Well, if you’re a fan of the puppet, you will be happy to learn that a new report claims Baby Yoda will become Kid Yoda in the future. If true, that’s a great spoiler for both The Mandalorian and the greater Star Wars universe, no matter what goes down in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker later this month.

As we’ve recently explained, we don’t expectt any Baby Yoda action in Rise of Skywalker, even though Baby Yoda would still be a youngling in the timeline. We met The Child (Baby Yoda’s given character name) when it was 50 years old — the physiology of Yoda’s race differs from humans — and the action in The Mandalorian happens five years after Return of the Jedi and, therefore, 25 years before The Force Awakens. That means Baby Yoda should still be relatively young in Rise of Skywalker, assuming it survives that long. And considering how viral Baby Yoda has become, Disney will likely not dispose of the character.

This brings us to a new report from We Got This Covered, which claims that Baby Yoda will transition into Kid Yoda, and the character will appear in other Star Wars properties beyond the Disney+ series.

The report notes that Kid Yoda will show up to help the heroes, although it’s unclear which heroes these will be. Also, the report doesn’t reveal any other Star Wars movies where Kid Yoda might show up. But the blog says that the same source who revealed details about the greater Star Wars universe, which turned out to be accurate, delivered this Kid Yoda prediction. Let us hope and pray that the source is right.