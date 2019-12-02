Netflix might finally add a feature that lets you hide your guilty pleasures

When Disney+ launched a few weeks ago, it came without a feature that every streaming video app should have. That’s the Continue Watching feature that lets you pick up your shows and movies from where you left off, and it’s something that you’re probably more than familiar with from Netflix and other services. Disney was quick to fix the issue, and it turned out it was missing because it caused some problems ahead of launch. But that doesn’t mean “continue watching” is perfect on Netflix, and now the company is testing a fix for the one thing about it that you hate most.

As it is right now, you can’t remove anything from your Continue Watching list quickly and easily on Netflix. You have to go to the Viewing Activity menu of your account to do it, and you can only do that from the web version of Netflix, not even the mobile app. But a future version of Netflix’s mobile and TV apps might let you remove items from the Continue Watching menu on the spot if testing goes well. The feature was spotting on the Android version of the app, as Android Police reports. Just tap the three-button menu that appears in the Continue Watching carousel and you’ll get several options, as seen in the screenshots that follow.

Image Source: Android Police

The menu item that interests us is called Remove From Row, which is self-explanatory. Tap it and the TV series or movie in question will be removed from the Continue Watching section after reconfirming the selection.

As always with new features that only some Netflix users have access to, this is just a test and there’s no telling whether it’ll ever move past testing. If it does, however, we’ll hopefully see it in the mobile apps (Android and iPhone), TV apps, and on the web. All of us have shows and movies we started but have no intention of finishing anytime soon, and we should have a simple way to clean up Continue Watching. Plus, it would be nice to be able to easily hide those guilty pleasure shows we all watch and would rather no one else find out about.