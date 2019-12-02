Cyber Monday 2019 is here, marking the start of one more week filled with the deepest discounts you’ll find ahead of the holidays. There are so many killer Cyber Monday deals out there this year, and the team over at BGR Deals has been doing a fantastic job of keeping you informed about all the best ones. Highlights from their coverage include some of the best prices we’ve ever seen on 4K TVs and laptops, crazy Ring Video Doorbell deals starting at $79.99 with a free Echo Dot, the lowest prices of 2019 on Instant Pots, rock-bottom prices on Apple iPads, hidden Apple Watch Series 5 deals with extra discounts applied at checkout, tons of PlayStation deals, killer Xbox One deals, and Nintendo Switch deals the likes of which we’ve never seen before.

You can see all the best deals of the day in our massive Cyber Monday 2019 deals roundup, but there’s one sales event in particular that we wanted to draw your attention to. That’s right, Best Buy’s big Cyber Monday sale is underway, and you can find the retailer’s 10 best deals down below.

Save up to $500 on iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max

Requires qualified activation for Verizon, AT&T or Sprint and in-store trade-in of an iPhone.

Starting at $199.99. Pay $8.83/mo. for 24 months, 0% APR, with qualified activation and trade-in.

Apple iPads starting at $249.99

10.2-inch Retina display

A10 Fusion chip

Touch ID fingerprint sensor

8MP back camera, 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera

Stereo speakers

802.11ac Wi-Fi and Gigabit-class LTE cellular data²

Up to 10 hours of battery life³

Lightning connector for charging and accessories

Support for Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil¹

iPadOS with intuitive multitasking, new Home screen, and all the great features of iOS 13

Save up to $100 on Apple Watch Series 4

GPS

Over 30% larger display

Electrical and optical heart sensors

Digital Crown with haptic feedback

50% louder speaker

S4 SiP with faster 64-bit dual-core processor

Improved accelerometer and gyroscope for fall detection

Swimproof

watchOS 5

Aluminum case

Save up to $300 on select MacBooks

Stunning Retina display with True Tone technology

Touch ID

Dual-core 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor

Intel UHD Graphics 617

Fast SSD storage

8GB memory

Stereo speakers with wider stereo sound

Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) ports

Up to 12 hours of battery life

Latest Apple-designed keyboard

Force Touch trackpad

802.11ac Wi-Fi

Available in gold, space gray, and silver

macOS Mojave, inspired by pros but designed for everyone, with Dark Mode, Stacks, easier screenshots, useful built-in apps and more

Configurable processor, memory, and storage options are available

Ring Video Doorbell 2

Optional premium services

Includes live streaming for all cameras. Choose Ring Protect plans starting at $3 per month per camera or Ring Protect Plus to cover unlimited Ring Cameras for a flat rate of $10 per month.

Includes live streaming for all cameras. Choose Ring Protect plans starting at $3 per month per camera or Ring Protect Plus to cover unlimited Ring Cameras for a flat rate of $10 per month. Download the free Ring app

See, hear and speak to visitors from anywhere. The app gives you instant mobile alerts and lets you answer the door even when you’re not at home. It works with iOS, Android and Windows 10 devices.

See, hear and speak to visitors from anywhere. The app gives you instant mobile alerts and lets you answer the door even when you’re not at home. It works with iOS, Android and Windows 10 devices. 1080HD wide-angle video

See more of your space. Live View gives you an on-demand look at your property, plus the built-in microphone and speakers let you listen and talk with 2-way audio.

See more of your space. Live View gives you an on-demand look at your property, plus the built-in microphone and speakers let you listen and talk with 2-way audio. Adjustable motion sensors and infrared night vision

You’ll be notified when motion is detected, day or night. Plus, you can adjust the sensors to find the ideal setting for your home.

You’ll be notified when motion is detected, day or night. Plus, you can adjust the sensors to find the ideal setting for your home. Install in any home

The Ring Video Doorbell 2 works in small and large homes alike, and can be hardwired or battery-operated. It includes 2 faceplates for your convenience.

The Ring Video Doorbell 2 works in small and large homes alike, and can be hardwired or battery-operated. It includes 2 faceplates for your convenience. Quick-release rechargeable battery

Charge the doorbell without removing it. The device comes with one rechargeable battery pack. Purchase an additional one and you’ll always be powered.

Charge the doorbell without removing it. The device comes with one rechargeable battery pack. Purchase an additional one and you’ll always be powered. Stay on top of local crime

Ring Neighborhoods lets you receive real-time crime alerts from your neighbors, so you can all work together to make your community a safer place.

Ring Video Doorbell 2: $129.99

Samsung – 55″ Class – LED – NU6900 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR

PurColor

Enjoy millions of shades of color, fine-tuned to create an incredibly vibrant picture.

Enjoy millions of shades of color, fine-tuned to create an incredibly vibrant picture. Essential contrast

Discern lifelike details in the brightest and dimmest scenes.

Discern lifelike details in the brightest and dimmest scenes. Game mode

Get a leg up on the competition, thanks to an optimized gaming experience with minimal input lag.

Get a leg up on the competition, thanks to an optimized gaming experience with minimal input lag. UHD Engine

A powerful processor optimizes your content for 4K picture quality.

A powerful processor optimizes your content for 4K picture quality. Contrast enhancer

Experience a greater sense of depth with optimized contrast across all areas of the screen.

Experience a greater sense of depth with optimized contrast across all areas of the screen. HDR formats supported

HDR10 (Static MetaData), HDR10+ (Dynamic MetaData), HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma). All Samsung 4K UHD TVs also meet the CTA HDR-Compatible Definition.

HDR10 (Static MetaData), HDR10+ (Dynamic MetaData), HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma). All Samsung 4K UHD TVs also meet the CTA HDR-Compatible Definition. Slim design

An elegant, slim design for a modern look you’ll admire. From finish to function, a thoughtful design that amazes.

An elegant, slim design for a modern look you’ll admire. From finish to function, a thoughtful design that amazes. Clean Cable Solution

Neatly manages cords for a crisp, clean look.

Neatly manages cords for a crisp, clean look. Universal browse

An easy way to find streaming content and live TV shows with a single universal guide.

An easy way to find streaming content and live TV shows with a single universal guide. Connect & Share

Sync your TV to your compatible smartphone to access and control your content on the big screen.

Sync your TV to your compatible smartphone to access and control your content on the big screen. Samsung remote control

Adjusts TV functions and navigates Samsung Smart TV menus.

Adjusts TV functions and navigates Samsung Smart TV menus. 54.6″ screen (measured diagonally from corner to corner)

Large enough to provide an immersive experience for everyone in the room.

Large enough to provide an immersive experience for everyone in the room. 2160p Ultra HD

1080p times four. With 4x the pixels of Full HD resolution, you’ll view progressive images in clean, gorgeous detail with the highest picture quality.

1080p times four. With 4x the pixels of Full HD resolution, you’ll view progressive images in clean, gorgeous detail with the highest picture quality. Watch high dynamic range (HDR) content on your TV

With an HDR-compatible 4K TV, you can enjoy HDR movies and TV shows, in addition to all your current content.

With an HDR-compatible 4K TV, you can enjoy HDR movies and TV shows, in addition to all your current content. Smart TV

Access your streaming services all in one place using the Samsung remote control.

Access your streaming services all in one place using the Samsung remote control. LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions

They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors.

They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors. Advanced TV sound

Two full-range 10W speakers.

Two full-range 10W speakers. Dolby Digital Plus

Enjoy the ultimate digital sound quality on all your favorite movies, TV shows and streaming content. Dolby Digital Plus optimizes your entertainment experience with enhanced sound richness and clarity.

Enjoy the ultimate digital sound quality on all your favorite movies, TV shows and streaming content. Dolby Digital Plus optimizes your entertainment experience with enhanced sound richness and clarity. 2 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection

High-speed HDMI delivers up to 2160p picture and digital surround sound in one convenient cable. HDMI cable not included.

High-speed HDMI delivers up to 2160p picture and digital surround sound in one convenient cable. HDMI cable not included. Motion Rate 120

Enjoy high-speed action with good motion clarity.

Enjoy high-speed action with good motion clarity. USB input

Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device.

Samsung – 55″ Class – LED – NU6900 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR: $329.99 (save $50)

TCL – 75″ Class – LED – 4 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR – Roku TV

74.5″ screen (measured diagonally from corner to corner)

Large enough to provide an immersive experience for everyone in the room.

Large enough to provide an immersive experience for everyone in the room. 2160p resolution for breathtaking HD images

Watch 4K movies and TV shows at 4x the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current HD content to gorgeous, Ultra HD-level picture quality.

Watch 4K movies and TV shows at 4x the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current HD content to gorgeous, Ultra HD-level picture quality. Watch high dynamic range (HDR) content on your TV

With an HDR-compatible 4K TV, you can enjoy HDR movies and TV shows, in addition to all your current content.

With an HDR-compatible 4K TV, you can enjoy HDR movies and TV shows, in addition to all your current content. Smart TV with access to streaming services for countless entertainment options

Stream shows, movies, games and more with the TV’s built-in dual-band Wi-Fi and integrated apps.

Stream shows, movies, games and more with the TV’s built-in dual-band Wi-Fi and integrated apps. Built-in Roku smart platform

Stream from Disney+, Apple TV+, Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Prime Video, or choose from more than 4,000 other streaming channels.

Stream from Disney+, Apple TV+, Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Prime Video, or choose from more than 4,000 other streaming channels. Roku Search

Easily search across top streaming channels by title, actor, or director – all from one place – with Roku Search. Voice search is available on the free Roku mobile app and provides a fun and fast way to search for what you want to watch.

Easily search across top streaming channels by title, actor, or director – all from one place – with Roku Search. Voice search is available on the free Roku mobile app and provides a fun and fast way to search for what you want to watch. Free Roku remote app

Transform your smartphone or tablet into a full-function Roku remote with voice control, the ability to browse and add new channels, even listen to TV audio on headphones connected to your mobile device.

Transform your smartphone or tablet into a full-function Roku remote with voice control, the ability to browse and add new channels, even listen to TV audio on headphones connected to your mobile device. My Feed

The Roku Feed lets users know when their favorite entertainment becomes available to stream. Simply “Follow” popular in-theater movies and Roku will provide streaming information as soon as it is available.

The Roku Feed lets users know when their favorite entertainment becomes available to stream. Simply “Follow” popular in-theater movies and Roku will provide streaming information as soon as it is available. LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions

They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors.

They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors. Advanced TV sound

Two 10W main channel speakers.

Two 10W main channel speakers. 3 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection

High-speed HDMI delivers picture and digital surround sound in one convenient cable. HDMI cable not included.

High-speed HDMI delivers picture and digital surround sound in one convenient cable. HDMI cable not included. Enjoy the picture from multiple angles

178° horizontal and vertical viewing angles provide a clear picture for viewers seated near the side of the screen.

178° horizontal and vertical viewing angles provide a clear picture for viewers seated near the side of the screen. 1 USB input

Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device.

TCL – 75″ Class – LED – 4 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR – Roku TV: $599.99 (save $300)

Dyson – V11 Torque Drive Cord-Free Vacuum

Continuously senses, then automatically adapts power

The Dynamic Load Sensor (DLS™) system automatically changes the motor speed between carpets and hard floors. For deep cleaning across floor types.

The Dynamic Load Sensor (DLS™) system automatically changes the motor speed between carpets and hard floors. For deep cleaning across floor types. LCD screen displays run time countdown and performance

Lets you switch easily between Eco, Auto and Boost modes.

Lets you switch easily between Eco, Auto and Boost modes. Dyson Digital motor V11 helps deliver 40% more suction power than the Dyson V8 cord-free

Motor spins at up to 125,000rpm to create powerful suction.

Motor spins at up to 125,000rpm to create powerful suction. Whole-machine filtration captures 99.97% of microscopic dust particles as small as 0.3 microns

Captures dust and allergens to expel cleaner air.

Captures dust and allergens to expel cleaner air. Up to 60 minutes fade-free power

Lighter, yet more powerful 7-cell lithium-ion batteries. *Actual runtime will vary based on power mode and/or attachments used.

Lighter, yet more powerful 7-cell lithium-ion batteries. *Actual runtime will vary based on power mode and/or attachments used. 14 cyclones

14 cyclones generate forces of more than 79.000g to fling microscopic particles into the bin.

14 cyclones generate forces of more than 79.000g to fling microscopic particles into the bin. Transforms to a handheld

Quickly and easily transforms to a handheld for cleaning on the stairs, in the car and on the sofa.

Quickly and easily transforms to a handheld for cleaning on the stairs, in the car and on the sofa. Reaches under low furniture

Low profile cleaner heads and slim design make it easy to clean low and awkward spaces.

Low profile cleaner heads and slim design make it easy to clean low and awkward spaces. Acoustically engineered. Unpleasant tones eliminated

Acoustic baffles built into the motor divert direct sound and improve airflow making the V11 Torque Drive quiet to use.

Acoustic baffles built into the motor divert direct sound and improve airflow making the V11 Torque Drive quiet to use. Mini-motorized tool

Removes pet hair and dirt from carpet and upholstery.

Removes pet hair and dirt from carpet and upholstery. Extra tools

For whole home and car cleaning.

Dyson – V11 Torque Drive Cord-Free Vacuum: $499.99 (save $200)

HP – 2-in-1 14″ Touch-Screen Chromebook – Intel Celeron – 4GB Memory – 32GB

Google Chrome OS

Chromebook is a computer for the way the modern world works, with thousands of apps, built-in virus protection and cloud backups. It is secure, fast, up-to-date, versatile and simple.

Chromebook is a computer for the way the modern world works, with thousands of apps, built-in virus protection and cloud backups. It is secure, fast, up-to-date, versatile and simple. 14″ multitouch screen

Typical 1366 x 768 HD resolution. Energy-efficient WLED backlight.

Typical 1366 x 768 HD resolution. Energy-efficient WLED backlight. Intel® Celeron® processor N4000

Enjoy a computer with an Intel® Celeron® processor. Experience Intel performance with entertainment features and fast connectivity. The Intel Celeron processor delivers performance in a new computer that fits your lifestyle and budget.

Enjoy a computer with an Intel® Celeron® processor. Experience Intel performance with entertainment features and fast connectivity. The Intel Celeron processor delivers performance in a new computer that fits your lifestyle and budget. 4GB system memory for basic multitasking

Adequate high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run multiple applications and browser tabs all at once.

Adequate high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run multiple applications and browser tabs all at once. 32GB eMMC flash memory

This ultracompact memory system is ideal for mobile devices and applications, providing enhanced storage capabilities, streamlined data management, quick boot-up times and support for high-definition video playback.

This ultracompact memory system is ideal for mobile devices and applications, providing enhanced storage capabilities, streamlined data management, quick boot-up times and support for high-definition video playback. 360° flip-and-fold design

Offers versatile functionality with laptop, audience, tabletop, presentation and tablet modes.

Offers versatile functionality with laptop, audience, tabletop, presentation and tablet modes. Built-in cloud support

Easily save your files to your Google Drive account for secure access wherever you go. You can also sync with your other devices running Chrome and even work offline when needed. Fees may apply.

Easily save your files to your Google Drive account for secure access wherever you go. You can also sync with your other devices running Chrome and even work offline when needed. Fees may apply. Intel® UHD Graphics 600

On-processor graphics with shared video memory provide everyday image quality for Internet use, basic photo editing and casual gaming.

On-processor graphics with shared video memory provide everyday image quality for Internet use, basic photo editing and casual gaming. Weighs 3.48 lbs. and measures 0.7″ thin

Ultrathin and ultralight for maximum portability, featuring a smaller screen size and omitting the DVD/CD drive to achieve the compact form factor. 2-cell lithium-ion battery.

Ultrathin and ultralight for maximum portability, featuring a smaller screen size and omitting the DVD/CD drive to achieve the compact form factor. 2-cell lithium-ion battery. Built-in media reader for simple photo transfer

Supports microSD, microSDHC and microSDXC memory card formats.

Supports microSD, microSDHC and microSDXC memory card formats. Next-Gen Intel® Wireless-AC connectivity (2×2, 867 Mbps)

Connect to a Wireless-AC router for nearly 6x the speed, more capacity and wider coverage than Wireless-N (150 Mbps). Backward-compatible with all other Wi-Fi networks and hotspots.

Connect to a Wireless-AC router for nearly 6x the speed, more capacity and wider coverage than Wireless-N (150 Mbps). Backward-compatible with all other Wi-Fi networks and hotspots. Built-in HD webcam with dual array microphone

Makes it easy to video chat with family and friends or teleconference with colleagues over Google Hangouts or other popular applications.

Makes it easy to video chat with family and friends or teleconference with colleagues over Google Hangouts or other popular applications. Built-in virus protection and Google products

Work, play and do right out of the box with Search, Gmail, Talk, YouTube and Hangouts, then personalize with the Chrome Web Store. Multiple layers of protection defend against viruses and malware.

Work, play and do right out of the box with Search, Gmail, Talk, YouTube and Hangouts, then personalize with the Chrome Web Store. Multiple layers of protection defend against viruses and malware. Additional port

Headphone/microphone combo jack.

HP – 2-in-1 14″ Touch-Screen Chromebook – Intel Celeron – 4GB Memory – 32GB: $249.99 (save $130)

HP – ENVY x360 2-in-1 15.6″ Touch-Screen Laptop – Intel Core i5 – 8GB Memory – 256GB

Windows 10 operating system

Windows 10 brings back the Start Menu from Windows 7 and introduces new features, like the Edge Web browser that lets you markup Web pages on your screen. Learn more ›

Windows 10 brings back the Start Menu from Windows 7 and introduces new features, like the Edge Web browser that lets you markup Web pages on your screen. Learn more › 15.6″ Full HD multitouch screen

The 1920 x 1080 resolution boasts impressive color and clarity. Touch, tap, glide and make the most of Windows 10. IPS technology for wide viewing angles. Energy-efficient WLED backlight.

The 1920 x 1080 resolution boasts impressive color and clarity. Touch, tap, glide and make the most of Windows 10. IPS technology for wide viewing angles. Energy-efficient WLED backlight. 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-10210U mobile processor

Ultra-low-voltage platform. Quad-core, eight-way processing provides maximum high-efficiency power to go.

Ultra-low-voltage platform. Quad-core, eight-way processing provides maximum high-efficiency power to go. Next-Gen Intel® Wi-Fi 6 Gig+(2×2)

Flexible, dual-band connectivity with greater reliability thanks to two data streams and antennas. Connect to a Wi-Fi router to experience Gigabit Wi-Fi speeds nearly 3X faster vs. standard Wi-Fi 5 with improved responsiveness for even more devices.

Flexible, dual-band connectivity with greater reliability thanks to two data streams and antennas. Connect to a Wi-Fi router to experience Gigabit Wi-Fi speeds nearly 3X faster vs. standard Wi-Fi 5 with improved responsiveness for even more devices. 8GB system memory for advanced multitasking

Substantial high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run your games and photo- and video-editing applications, as well as multiple programs and browser tabs all at once.

Substantial high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run your games and photo- and video-editing applications, as well as multiple programs and browser tabs all at once. 256GB Solid State Drive accelerated by Intel® Optane™

Intel Optane H10 with SSD offers speedy storage and accelerates opening your frequent programs.

Intel Optane H10 with SSD offers speedy storage and accelerates opening your frequent programs. 360° flip-and-fold design

Offers versatile functionality with laptop, audience, tabletop, presentation and tablet modes.

Offers versatile functionality with laptop, audience, tabletop, presentation and tablet modes. Weighs 4.52 lbs. and measures 0.7″ thin

Thin and light design with DVD/CD drive omitted for improved portability. 4-cell lithium-ion battery.

Thin and light design with DVD/CD drive omitted for improved portability. 4-cell lithium-ion battery. HDMI output expands your viewing options

Connect to an HDTV or high-def monitor to set up two screens side by side or just see more of the big picture.

Connect to an HDTV or high-def monitor to set up two screens side by side or just see more of the big picture. Built-in media reader for simple photo transfer

Supports SD memory card formats.

Supports SD memory card formats. Built-in HD webcam with dual array microphone

Makes it easy to video chat with family and friends or teleconference with colleagues over Skype or other popular applications.

Makes it easy to video chat with family and friends or teleconference with colleagues over Skype or other popular applications. RGB backlit keyboard

Allows you to enjoy comfortable and accurate typing, even in dim lighting.

Allows you to enjoy comfortable and accurate typing, even in dim lighting. Built-in fingerprint reader

Streamlines security settings for quick, typo-free access.

Streamlines security settings for quick, typo-free access. Additional port

Headphone/microphone combo jack.

HP – ENVY x360 2-in-1 15.6″ Touch-Screen Laptop – Intel Core i5 – 8GB Memory – 256GB: $629.99 (save $200)