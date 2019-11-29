Forget Black Friday, BJ’s Wholesale just announced its Cyber Week deals

Black Friday sales are in full swing as we speak, but don’t forget that Cyber Monday is up next. In just a few short days, you’ll get to take advantage of additional sales, with a focus on electronics. BJ’s Wholesale, whose Black Friday deals are still available including a few exciting ones, just announced its Cyber Monday sales. And some deals are going to be valid for the entirety of Cyber Week.

Before you start checking out some of the Cyber Monday deals heading your way, don’t forget that Amazon’s huge Black Friday sale contains a few exciting deals that no other retailers can, like lower prices on AirPods 2, an unheard-of AirPods Pro discount, as well as a rare Nintendo Switch deal. Even if you’re shopping for non-tech items like Instant Pots, the retailer might offer you a few deals that others can’t match.

Getting back to Cyber Monday, BJ’s will feature 24-hour deals on Cyber Monday (December 2nd). Then starting Tuesday, December 3rd, through Friday, December 6th, BJs.com will run 12-Hour Deals at midnight and noon each day. Club members will also get free shipping on purchases of $75 from Cyber Week and through December 24th.

Unlike Black Friday, when the company included a bunch of exciting deals in its ad, BJ’s only unveiled a handful of Cyber Monday discounts in its announcement, as follows:

Make sure you check out BJs.com for additional Cyber Week sales every 12 hours next week.