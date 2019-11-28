Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! Okay, enough of that… it’s time to knock out as much of your holiday shopping is possible before you start stuffing yourself with turkey. Amazon is definitely the winner of Black Friday so far, with crazy deals on Instant Pots, all-time low prices on AirPods 2 and the only AirPods Pro discount you’ll find, an insanely rare Nintendo Switch deal that gets you a $25 credit when you buy a console and use the code 397BFFA5 at checkout, Fire TV Sticks for just $19.99, and $72 off Sony’s legendary noise cancelling headphones, and so much more.

You can check out all of Amazon’s best Black Friday deals right here, but Walmart is a close second when it comes to Black Friday 2019 deals that are already available on Thanksgiving Day. There are just under 2,000 different Black Friday deals that are live right now on Walmart’s website, and you’ll find our picks for the 10 best bargains below.

Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Gaming Console

Product Type Gaming Console

Processor & Chipset Processor Manufacturer AMD Processor Type Jaguar Processor Core Octa-core (8 Core)

Memory Standard Memory 8GB Memory Technology GDDR5

Display & Graphics Graphics Controller Manufacturer AMD Graphics Controller Model Radeon Graphics Memory Technology GDDR5 Maximum Resolution 3840 x 2160

Video Aspect Ratio 16:9 Scan Format 2160p

Network & Communication Ethernet Yes Ethernet Technology Gigabit Ethernet Bluetooth Yes Bluetooth Standard Bluetooth 4.0 + EDR Wireless LAN Yes Wireless LAN Standard IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac

Storage Hard Drive Capacity 1TB Optical Drive Type Blu-ray Disc Player

Input Devices Input Device Type Game Pad Gaming Controller Connectivity Wireless

Interfaces/Ports HDMI Yes HDMI Version HDMI 2.0 USB Yes USB Standard USB 3.1 Number of Digital Optical Outputs 1 Number of HDMI Outputs 1 Number of USB Ports 3

Power Description Input Voltage 120V AC Power Supply Form Factor Internal Power Consumption 310W

Color Black

Height 5.5cm

Width 29.5cm

Length 32.7cm

Weight (Approximate) 3.3kg

Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Gaming Console: $299.00 (reg. $399.95)

(also available on Amazon)

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Edition 3 Game Bundle

Enter three of the most compelling video game franchises with included downloads of Minecraft, Fornite Battle Royale (with the inclusion of 2000 V bucks), and Sea of Thieves (Sea of Thieves requires an Xbox Live Gold subscription, sold separately.)

Get instant, unlimited access to a library of over 100 games you can download right away with Xbox Game Pass, including blockbusters like Forza Horizon 4 (subscription sold separately);

Play with friends and family on the fastest, most reliable gaming network;

Stream your gameplay on Mixer with the touch of a button;

Bundle includes*: 1TB Xbox One S All-Digital Edition console, wireless controller, a 1-month Xbox Live Gold subscription, and download codes for Minecraft, Sea of Thieves, and Fortnite Battle Royale, including 2000 V-bucks and the Legendary Rogue Spider Knight Outfit.

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Edition 3 Game Bundle: $149.00 (reg. $249.99)

Apple 10.2-inch iPad (7th Gen)

10.2-inch Retina display

A10 Fusion chip

Touch ID fingerprint sensor

8MP back camera, 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera

Stereo speakers

802.11ac Wi-Fi

Up to 10 hours of battery life

Lightning connector for charging and accessories

Support for Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil

iPadOS with intuitive multitasking, new Home screen, and all the great features of iOS 13

Apple 10.2-inch iPad (7th Gen): $329.00 (reg. $429.00)

(10.2-inch iPad starts at $249 on Amazon)

Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker

Instant Pot DUO60 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, 6 Quart: Your favorite dishes are as easy as pressing a button with the use of the 14 smart programs – Soup, Meat/Stew, Bean/Chili, Poultry, Sauté/Simmer, Rice, Multigrain, Porridge, Steam, Slow Cook, Keep Warm, Yogurt, Manual, and Pressure Cook

Healthy, dishwasher safe inner cooking pot made from food grade 304 (18/8) stainless steel, no chemical coating, with 3-ply bottom for even heat distribution

Built with the latest 3rd generation technology, the microprocessor monitors pressure, temperature, keeps time, and adjusts heating intensity and duration to achieve your desired results every time

Fully sealed environment traps the flavours, nutrients and aromas within the food

Slow cook for 0.5 to 20 hours

10 proven safety mechanisms

Adjustable temperature settings

Dual pressure settings

Finger print resistant stainless steel exterior

Handles on either side for left and right-handed use

Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker: $49.00 (reg. $99.95)

(also available on Amazon)

Instant™ Vortex™ 6-Quart 4-in-1 Air Fryer

Latest-generation Air Fryer that fries, roasts, bakes and reheats to perfection

4 built-in Smart Programs to air fry, roast, bake and reheat

8 simple touch controls are easy to use and easy to read

Get deep-fried flavor with little to no oil for healthy and tasty versions of your favorites

Air fry basket large enough to fit a 2-pound bag of fries or a 4-pound chicken

Instant™ Vortex™ 6-Quart 4-in-1 Air Fryer: $49.00 (reg. $99.00)

iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum

• 3-Stage Cleaning system loosens, lifts, and suctions dirt, dust, and hair from hard floors and carpet.

• Dual Multi-Surface Brushes work together to grab dust, dirt, and large debris. The Auto-Adjust cleaning head automatically adapts its height to effectively clean both carpets and hard floors.

• Patented Dirt Detect™ sensors alert Roomba to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt, such as high-traffic zones of your home.

• Full suite of sensors intelligently navigate the robot under and around objects and under furniture to help thoroughly clean your floors.

• Edge-Sweeping Brush is specially designed at a 27-degree angle to sweep debris away from edges and corners.

• Connect and schedule from anywhere. Use Alexa or Google Assistant voice commands to control cleaning. Use the iRobot HOME App to schedule & monitor cleaning sessions.

• Runs for up to 90 minutes before automatically docking and recharging.

• Featuring Roomba® Essentials- Wi-Fi connected, Smart Navigation, Auto-Adjust Cleaning Head, Works on Carpets and Hard Floors

iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum: $197.00 (reg. $329.99)

Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin Cord-Free Vacuum

Cord-free. Hassle-free.

No cord to unravel, plug in, drag around and restrict your reach. You can quickly and easily clean when you need to.

Revolutionary format.

Dyson engineers have re-defined the format of the vacuum cleaner. Unlike conventional vacuums, Dyson V7 cord-free machines don’t just clean floors. They quickly transform between stick and handheld modes to clean high, low and everywhere in-between.

Deep cleans carpets and hard floors.

A powerful motor inside the brush bar drives stiff nylon bristles deep into carpet pile to remove ground-in dirt and pet hair. Whilst soft anti-static carbon fiber filaments remove fine dust from hard floors.

Transforms in a click.

Transforms between stick and handheld mode, quickly and easily.

Transforms the way you clean all around your home – from pet hair on furniture to cobwebs in tight corners.

The Dyson V7 Motorhead cord-free vacuum has 75% more brush bar power than the Dyson V6 Cord-Free vacuum. Engineered for all floor types, the Direct-drive cleaner head drives bristles into the carpet to remove even more dirt. The Dyson V7 Motorhead cord-free vacuum quickly transforms to a handheld for quick clean ups, spot cleaning and cleaning difficult places.

Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin Cord-Free Vacuum: $179.00 (reg. $279.00)

SAMSUNG 55″ Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV with HDR UN55NU6900

Get 4X the resolution of Full HD, plus non-4K TV content is upscaled to 4K via a powerful UHD engine

With PurColor you can enjoy millions of shades of color, fine-tuned to create an incredibly vibrant picture

Latest HDR10+ content adjusts picture quality scene by scene

Universal Guide brings your favorite content from multiple devices and apps together in one easy-to-browse menu

Download SmartThings App on your smart phone to control and monitor your new TV and connected devices all in one screen

Sync your TV to your compatible smartphone

Elegant slim design

SAMSUNG 55″ Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV with HDR UN55NU6900: $327.99 (reg. $599.99)

SAMSUNG 58″ Class 4K UHD (2160) LED Smart TV UN58NU6080

4K UHD Picture PurColorTM

Essential Contrast

Essential Black Pro

HDR

4KUHD

Game Mode

UHD EngineTM

Motion Rate 120

Contrast Enhancer

Smart Features Quad-Core Processor

Apps and Games

Web Browser

SmartThings App Support

Works with Alexa

Smart Connectivity Universal Browse

Connections 2 HDMI Connections*

1 USB Connection

802.11n Built-in Wi-Fi

1 Component Video Input (shared)

1 Composite Video Input (shared)

RS232 Control (requires adaptor)**

Optical Audio Output Port

Audio Dolby® Digital Plus

20 Watt 2 Channel

Included Accessories Standard Remote Control

Industry Certifications 4K Ultra HD Connected

SAMSUNG 58″ Class 4K UHD (2160) LED Smart TV UN58NU6080: $377.99 (reg. $429.99)

SAMSUNG 65″ Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV with HDR UN65NU6900

Product Type

Ultra HDTV

4K UHD Picture

PurColorTM

Essential Contrast

HDR

4K UHD

Game Mode

UHD EngineTM

Motion Rate 120

Contrast Enhance

Design

Clean Cable Solution®

Slim Design

Bezel Color: Glossy Black (75NU6—Charcoal Black)

Stand Color: Charcoal Black (75NU6—Dark Gray

VESA Mounting Standard: 100mm x 100mm, 200mm x 100mm, 200mm x 200mm, 300mm x 300mm, 400mm x 200mm, 400mm x 400mm, 600mm x 400mm

Smart TV

Universal Browse

Connect & Share

Connections

2 HDMI Connections1

1 USB Connection

802.11N built-in Wi-Fi

RS232 Control (requires adaptor)2 Optical Audio Output Port

Audio

Dolby® Digital Plus

20 Watt 2 Channel

Included Accessories

Standard Remote (TM-1240A)

Industry Certifications

CTA 4K Ultra HD Connected

SAMSUNG 65″ Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV with HDR UN65NU6900: $477.99 (reg. $797.99)