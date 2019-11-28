This new Disney+ series about guide dogs is guaranteed to melt your heart

Earlier this year, we reported on Netflix’s Season 2 renewal of Dogs, its heart-warming six-part series that debuted last year which we praised as the most life-affirming show of 2018. In the series, we follow dog owners from around the world and are treated to all the different ways they share a bond with their four-legged friends.

Disney, meanwhile, must have been paying attention — and maybe even took a bit of inspiration from it when crafting the early lineup for its new streaming service, Disney+. Because the latter has teed up a new docu-series you’ll definitely want to put on your calendar for next month (it debuts on Disney+ on December 20) called Pick of the Litter, which is all about the grooming and selection of pups to serve as guide dogs. You can check out the trailer above, and let’s just admit it. We’re already helpless to resist the lure of these good boys trying to be chosen for a life of service.

In this new series (which Disney has adapted into a series from a documentary that originally streamed on Netflix, where it’s no longer available) we’ll follow stories about six potential guide dogs — named Paco, Pacino, Raffi, Amara, Tulane, and Tartan. They’ll be nurtured, trained, loved, and shepherded along the way toward potentially changing a blind human companion’s life and working as their guide dog.

From the show’s IMDb description, “Pick of the Litter follows a litter of puppies from the moment they’re born and begin their quest to become Guide Dogs for the Blind, the ultimate canine career. Cameras follow these pups through a two-year odyssey as they train to become dogs whose ultimate responsibility is to protect their blind partners from harm. Along the way, the dogs meet a community of dedicated individuals who train them to do amazing, life-changing things in the service of their human.”

The stakes are high, the description continues, and not every dog can make the cut. “Only the best of the best. The pick of the litter.” The documentary of the same name which this series is based on currently has a 90% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, so it’s probably safe to go ahead and bet that Disney has another potential winner on its hands here — which is to be expected when it’s a series about man’s best friend, right?

