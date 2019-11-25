It’s official, ladies and gentlemen: Black Friday 2019 has begun at Best Buy! The nation’s top brick and mortar gadget retailer is obviously one of the top Black Friday destinations each and every year, but this year Best Buy seems to be turning up the heat even more than usual. It’ll have to, of course, since everyone knows that Amazon’s Black Friday 2019 sale started last Friday and it’s offering some of the best deals we’ve ever seen right now. Seriously, you’ve got to check it out!

Once you’re done over on Amazon, it’s time to check out all the early Black Friday deals that Best Buy has in store for you this year. And trust us, there are plenty of impressive deals. You’ll find deep discounts on 4K TVs, Apple Watches, Beats headphones, Fire TV Sticks, video games and consoles, and plenty more. You can shop the full Black Friday 2019 sale on Best Buy’s site, or check out our picks for the top 10 deals on Monday below.

Sony – WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones

Smart listening by SENSE ENGINE

See how Adaptive Sound Control automatically detects your activity such as traveling, walking, and waiting, then adjusts ambient sound settings to you. Activate your Google Assistant with a simple touch

Ask it questions. Tell it to do things. It’s your own personal assistant, always ready to help. Simply press and hold the noise-canceling button and ask your phone’s assistant something while pressing.* Wireless freedom with Bluetooth technology and NFC

LDAC transmits approximately three times more data than conventional Bluetooth wireless audio, allowing you to enjoy High-Res Audio content in exceptional quality, as close as possible to that of a dedicated wired connection. All-day power

With a huge 30 hours of battery life, you’ll have enough power even for long trips away. HD noise-canceling processor QN1

See what happens when it’s just you and your music, with noise canceling that cuts more outside sound than ever before. Premium sound quality

Powerful 1.57″ drivers with Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) diaphragms make the headphones perfect for handling heavy beats and can reproduce a full range of frequencies up to 40 kHz. Wear all day in total comfort

Soft, pressure-relieving earpads in foamed urethane evenly distribute pressure and increase ear pad contact for a stable fit. And with a lighter weight design, your music is the only thing you’ll notice all day. Clear hands-free calling

Everything is at your fingertips. Answer hands-free phone calls with a double tap – or change tracks, adjust the volume and make calls by touching or swiping the panel. Quick Attention mode

With Quick Attention, you can communicate without removing your headphones – simply place your hand over the housing to turn the volume down for instant conversation.

Sony – WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones: $279.99 (save $70)

(cheaper on Amazon)

Save up to $300 on Apple Watch Series 4

GPS + Cellular Over 30% larger display² Electrical and optical heart sensors Digital Crown with haptic feedback 50% louder speaker² S4 SiP with faster 64-bit dual-core processor Improved accelerometer and gyroscope for fall detection Swimproof³ watchOS 5 Aluminum case

Save up to $300 on Apple Watch Series 4

Amazon – Fire TV Stick

Stream on the big screen with the all-new Alexa Voice Remote

Just plug Fire TV Stick into your HDTV, and start streaming in minutes. Launch and control content with the Alexa Voice Remote. Watch favorites from Disney+, Apple TV+, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, HBO, SHOWTIME and more. Stream for free with Tubi, IMDb TV, Pluto TV, and others. Watch Hollywood hits and TV shows from Pluto TV, Tubi TV, Sony Crackle, IMDb Freedive, and others without a paid subscription. Stream millions of songs and use your Alexa voice remote to request a song, artist, playlist, or control playback through Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora and iHeartRadio. Subscription fees may apply. Even better with Prime

Prime membership unlocks a world of entertainment on Prime Video with exclusive and award-winning Prime Originals, popular movies and TV, live events, sports, and more. Prime members can also subscribe to more than 100 channels, such as STARZ, SHOWTIME, HBO, and Cinemax with Prime Video Channels – no cable required, and no additional apps to download. You only pay for the channels you want and you can cancel anytime. Each channel starts with a free trial, so it’s easy to discover new favorites. Smart home

View live camera feeds on your TV or control lights, thermostats, and other compatible smart home devices with your Alexa Voice Remote. Just ask. Simple to set up and use

Plug Fire TV Stick into your HDTV, plug into the wall outlet, connect to the Internet, and enjoy. Switch seamlessly between your headphones and sound system – pair compatible Bluetooth headphones with Fire TV to listen to movies, TV shows, and music. No cable or satellite? No problem

Watch live TV and sports with subscriptions to YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling, and others. Watch live TV and sports with subscriptions to YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling, and others, or use an indoor HD antenna connected directly to your TV to get broadcast networks, such as NBC and PBS, for free. Watch favorites from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO, SHOWTIME and more. Stream for free with Tubi, IMDb TV, Pluto TV, and others.

Amazon – Fire TV Stick: $19.99 (save $20)

(Also available on Amazon)

Amazon – Fire TV Stick 4K

Wirelessly stream movies, TV shows, sports, news and more

Choose from 500,000 movies and TV episodes. Watch favorites from Disney+, Apple TV+ ,Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, HBO, SHOWTIME and more. Stream for free with Tubi, IMDb TV, Pluto TV, and others. Immersive entertainment

Enjoy stunning 4K Ultra HD streaming at up to 60 fps and HDR support enabling more vivid, lifelike colors and exceptional clarity. Find content quickly and easily with Alexa Voice Remote

Now you can control your compatible TV, sound bar, and receiver with new power, volume, and mute buttons. Just press and ask to easily find, launch, and control movies and TV shows. Quad-core processor for powerful performance

Delivers a responsive interface, rapid search results, smooth gaming, and ultrafast streaming. Stream millions of songs

Use your Alexa voice remote to request a song, artist, playlist, or control playback through Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora and iHeartRadio. Subscription fees may apply. Switch seamlessly between your headphones and sound system

Pair compatible Bluetooth headphones with Fire TV to listen to movies, TV shows, and music. High-speed wireless connectivity

Dual-band MIMO 802.11ac Wi-Fi connects to the Internet through your wireless home network (the wireless router is required and sold separately). Compatible with your existing HDTV

Easily connects to high-definition televisions with the HDMI-HDCP connectivity. No cable or satellite? No problem

Watch live TV and sports with subscriptions to YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling, and others. Watch favorites from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, HBO, SHOWTIME and more. Stream for free with Tubi, IMDb TV, Pluto TV, and others.

Amazon – Fire TV Stick 4K: $24.99 (save $25)

(Also available on Amazon)

Roku – Streaming Stick+ 4K Streaming Media Player

A huge selection of entertainment

Stream movies, music, and other content using a wide range of apps, including Apple TV+, Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, The Roku Channe, HBO and Showtime to cable alternatives like Sling and Hulu with Live TV. Brilliant 4K, HDR, and HD streaming

Experience the visual rush of 4K and vibrant HDR picture quality. Stick design

Easily move it around your house or take it to a friend’s. You can even hide it behind your TV. Setup is a cinch

Just plug the player in, connect to the Internet and start streaming. Use your mobile device as a fully functional remote control

Roku App for iOS® or Android™. Send video, music, and photos to your TV. High-speed wireless connectivity

Built-in 802.11ac Wi-Fi connects to the Internet through your wireless home network (wireless router is required and sold separately). Control your player, watch the Roku Channel, use private listening, and more. Compatible with most TVs

Easily connects to HDTVs and 4K Ultra HD TVs.

Roku – Streaming Stick+ 4K Streaming Media Player: $29.99 (save $20)

(Cheaper on Amazon)

Beats by Dr. Dre – Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones

Pure Adaptive Noise Canceling (Pure ANC) actively blocks external noise Real-time audio calibration preserves a premium listening experience Up to 22 hours of battery life enables full-featured all-day wireless playback Apple W1 chip for Class 1 Wireless Bluetooth® connectivity and battery efficiency With Fast Fuel, a 10-minute charge gives three hours of play when the battery is low Pure ANC-off for low power mode provides up to 40 hours of battery life Take calls, control music, and activate Siri with multifunction on-ear controls Soft over-ear cushions ensure extended comfort and added noise isolation

Beats by Dr. Dre – Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones: $199.99 (save $150)

Microsoft – Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition Console

Go all digital with Xbox One S All-Digital Edition

Build a library of digital games in the cloud that goes where you go, along with your saves, and pre-install upcoming games so you’re ready to play the moment they launch. Does not play physical discs. Xbox One S All-Digital Edition Bundle includes*

Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition Console (disc-free gaming), wireless controller, one month of Xbox Live Gold, and download codes for Minecraft, Sea of Thieves, and Fortnite Battle Royale. Xbox Live Gold required to play Fortnite Battle Royale, Sea of Thieves, and multiplayer in Minecraft (subscription sold separately). Xbox Live Gold includes: one month of Xbox Live Gold – connect and play with friends and family on Xbox Live, advanced multiplayer network. Bonus in-game content

Includes 2000 V-Bucks and Legendary Rogue Spider Knight Outfit with two style variants that unlock as in-game challenges are completed in free Fortnite Battle Royale and Creative modes. Save the World campaign not included.* Great console designed to play the best games of the past, present, and future

Play over 2200 games, including more than 200 exclusives and over 600 classics from Xbox 360 and Original Xbox. 4K entertainment

Stream 4K video on Netflix, Hulu, and experience richer, more luminous colors in games and video with High Dynamic Range technology. Xbox Game Pass

Immerse yourself in a deep library of more than 100 high-quality games. Join the fun in new games, or catch up on a recent hit. With Xbox Game Pass, you always have something new to play. (Membership sold separately.)

Microsoft – Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition Console: $149.99 (save $100)

Samsung – 11.6″ Chromebook

Google Chrome OS

Chromebook is a computer for the way the modern world works, with thousands of apps, built-in virus protection and cloud backups. It is secure, fast, up-to-date, versatile and simple. 11.6″ display

Typical 1366 x 768 HD resolution. Antireflective finish reduces eyestrain. Energy-efficient LED backlight. 2GB system memory

Enough high-bandwidth RAM to meet the system requirements and run basic programs, but not many at once. 16GB eMMC flash memory

This ultracompact memory system is ideal for mobile devices and applications, providing enhanced storage capabilities, streamlined data management, quick boot-up times and support for high-definition video playback. Built-in cloud support

Easily save your files to your Google Drive account for secure access wherever you go. You can also sync with your other devices running Chrome and even work offline when needed. Fees may apply. Weighs 2.6 lbs. and measures 0.7″ thin

Ultrathin and ultralight for maximum portability, featuring a smaller screen size and omitting the DVD/CD drive to achieve the compact form factor. 2-cell lithium-ion battery. HDMI output expands your viewing options

Connect to an HDTV or high-def monitor to set up two screens side by side or just see more of the big picture. Built-in media reader for simple photo transfer

Supports microSD memory card formats. Wireless-AC connectivity

Connect to a Wireless-AC router for nearly 3x the speed, more capacity and wider coverage than Wireless-N. Backward-compatible with all other Wi-Fi networks and hotspots. Built-in HD webcam with microphone

Makes it easy to video chat with family and friends or teleconference with colleagues over Google Hangouts or other popular applications. Built-in virus protection and Google products

Work, play and do right out of the box with Search, Gmail, Talk, YouTube and Hangouts, then personalize with the Chrome Web Store. Multiple layers of protection defend against viruses and malware. Additional port

Headphone/microphone combo jack.

Samsung – 11.6″ Chromebook: $89.00 (save $100)

Samsung – 70″ Class – LED – 6 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR

PurColor

Enjoy millions of shade of color, fine-tuned to create an incredibly vibrant picture. Essential contrast

Discern lifelike details in the brightest and dimmest scenes. 69.5″ screen

Large enough to provide an immersive experience for everyone in the room. 4K UHD

See what you’ve been missing on a crisp, clear picture that’s 4X the resolution of Full HD. HDR

View stunning high-dynamic-range content with a TV designed to support HDR10+. Smart TV with access to streaming services for countless entertainment options

Stream shows, movies, games and more with the TV’s built-in Wi-Fi and integrated apps. LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions

They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors. Motion Rate 120

Enjoy high-speed action with good motion clarity. Advanced TV sound

Two 10W speakers. 2 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection

High-speed HDMI delivers picture and digital surround sound in one convenient cable. HDMI cable not included. 1 USB input

Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device. Manage the viewing experience for your kids

The built-in V-chip lets you block content based on program ratings and check ratings of unfamiliar programs.

Samsung – 70″ Class – LED – 6 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR: $549.99 (save $350)

Samsung – 75″ Class – LED – NU6900 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR

PurColor™

Enjoy millions of shades of color, fine-tuned to create an incredibly vibrant picture. Essential Contrast

Discern lifelike details in the brightest and dimmest scenes. HDR

View stunning high-dynamic-range content with a TV designed to support HDR10+. 4K UHD

See what you’ve been missing on a crisp, clear picture that’s 4X the resolution of Full HD. Game Mode

Get a leg up on the competition, thanks to an optimized gaming experience with minimal input lag. UHD Engine™

A powerful processor optimizes your content for 4K picture quality Motion Rate 120

Smooth action on fast-moving content. Contrast Enhancer

Experience a greater sense of depth with optimized contrast across all areas of the screen. HDR formats supported

HDR10 (Static MetaData), HDR10+ (Dynamic MetaData), HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma). All Samsung 4K UHD TVs also meet the CTA HDR-Compatible Definition. Clean Cable Solution®

Neatly manages cords for a crisp, clean look. Slim design

An elegant, slim design for a modern look you’ll admire. Universal browse

An easy way to find streaming content and live TV shows with a single universal guide. Connect & Share

Sync your TV to your compatible smartphone to access and control your content on the big screen. Samsung remote control

Adjusts TV functions and navigates Samsung Smart TV menus. HDMI

Enjoy higher-quality audio and video with an HDMI connection that transmits both signals over a single cable. Compatible with next generation Ultra HD Blu-ray™ players and HDR content decoding. Includes 1 Audio Return Channel (ARC). Wi-Fi

Enjoy your favorite on-demand content seamlessly through your existing network with built-in Wi-Fi (802.11N). Dolby Digital Plus

Enjoy the ultimate digital sound quality on all your favorite movies, TV shows and streaming content. Dolby Digital Plus optimizes your entertainment experience with enhanced sound richness and clarity. 74.5″ screen (measured diagonally from corner to corner)

Large enough to provide an immersive experience for everyone in the room. Smart TV with access to streaming services for countless entertainment options

Stream shows, movies, games and more with the TV’s built-in Wi-Fi and integrated apps. LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions

They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors. Advanced TV sound

Two 10W speakers. 1 USB input

Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device.

Samsung – 75″ Class – LED – NU6900 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR: $749.99 (save $350)