Black Friday 2019 has finally begun! Wait, no, it’s only November 22nd and Black Friday isn’t until November 29th. So, what on Earth is going on and why are there so many incredible Black Friday deals out there already? Well, it turns out that the explanation is pretty simple: retailers are offering so many deals for Black Friday 2019 that they couldn’t even manage to cram them all into one week. Instead, several retailers are kicking off their big Black Friday blowouts over a week early.

The biggest early Black Friday 2019 sale is happening over on Amazon, and you’ll find all the top sales in Amazon’s massive Black Friday 2019 deals hub. Of course, Amazon is hardly the only online retailer getting in on the action. Walmart kicked off an early Black Friday sale last night that’s simply called “Pre-Black Friday” (creative!), and it’s home to some truly impressive deals. Shop the full sale right here, and check out our picks for Walmart’s top 10 pre-Black Friday deals below.

Apple AirPods

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your apple devices(2)

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double-tap to play or skip forward

New Apple H1 headphone clip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged using the lightning connector

Rich, high-quality audio and voice

Seamless switching between devices

Listen and talk all day with multiple charges from the Charging Case(3).

Condition : New

Apple AirPods: $139.00 (reg. $159.00)

Also available on Amazon, plus a rare discount on AirPods Pro

Instant Pot LUX60

Works as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute/browning and warmer

Micro-processor controls 12 Smart Built-In Programs

3-ply bottom 18/8 food-grade 304 stainless steel inner pot

Instant Pot LUX60: $59.00 (reg. $99.00)

Apple iPad (6th Gen) 128GB Wi-Fi

iPad Wi-Fi 128GB – Silver.

Operating System:Apple iOS 11

Voice Assistant Built-in: Siri

Battery Type:Lithium-polymer

Bluetooth Version:4.2

Total Storage Capacity:128 GB

Rear Facing Camera Megapixels:8 megapixels

Rear Facing Camera Video Resolution: 1080p

Front Facing Camera Megapixels:1.2 megapixels

Front Facing Camera Video Resolution: 720p

Apple iPad (6th Gen) 128GB Wi-Fi: $349.00 (reg. $429.00)

iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum

Connect to clean from anywhere with the Roomba® 670 robot vacuum. The patented 3-Stage Cleaning System is specially engineered to loosen, lift, and suction everything from small particles to large debris from carpets and hard floors. Just press Clean or schedule Roomba on the go with the iRobot HOME App. • 3-Stage Cleaning system loosens, lifts, and suctions dirt, dust, and hair from hard floors and carpet. • Dual Multi-Surface Brushes work together to grab dust, dirt, and large debris. The Auto-Adjust cleaning head automatically adapts its height to effectively clean both carpets and hard floors. • Patented Dirt Detect™ sensors alert Roomba to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt, such as high-traffic zones of your home. • Full suite of sensors intelligently navigate the robot under and around objects and under furniture to help thoroughly clean your floors. • Edge-Sweeping Brush is specially designed at a 27-degree angle to sweep debris away from edges and corners. • Connect and schedule from anywhere. Use Alexa or Google Assistant voice commands to control cleaning. Use the iRobot HOME App to schedule & monitor cleaning sessions. • Runs for up to 90 minutes before automatically docking and recharging. • Featuring Roomba® Essentials- Wi-Fi connected, Smart Navigation, Auto-Adjust Cleaning Head, Works on Carpets and Hard Floors

iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum: $244.00 (reg. $329.99)

Roomba 675 is down to $329.99 on Amazon

HP 14 Laptop, Intel 10th Gen Core™ i5-1035G1, 8GB SDRAM, 256GB SSD + 16GB RAM

Operating system: Windows 10 Home

• Processor: 10th Generation Intel® Core™ i5-1035G1

• Display: 14.0-inch diagonal HD SVA BrightView micro-edge WLED-backlit

• Memory: 8 GB DDR4-2666 SDRAM (1 x 8 GB)

• Internal storage: 256 GB Intel® SSD + 16 GB Intel® Optane™ memory

• Graphics: Intel® UHD Graphics

• Camera: HP TrueVision HD Camera with integrated dual array digital microphones

• HP Fast Charge: Go from 0 to 50% charge in approximately 45 minutes

• Product weight: 3.24 lb

HP 14 Laptop, Intel 10th Gen Core™ i5-1035G1, 8GB SDRAM, 256GB SSD + 16GB RAM: $$399.00 (reg. $599.00)

KitchenAid® Classic Plus™ Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

Tilt-head design allows clear access to the bowl to easily add ingredients for a recipe

10 optimized speeds powerful enough for nearly any task or recipe

Soft Start

Stainless steel bowl

Model KSM75 includes(1) coated flat beater, (1) coated dough hook and (1) 6-wire whip

Add to the capabilities of the KitchenAid stand mixer with over 10 available attachments

KitchenAid attachments sold separately

KitchenAid® Classic Plus™ Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer: $199.00 (reg. $279.00)

Xbox Ultimate Sports Bundle

Comes with:

Xbox One S 1TB NBA 2k20 Console

Bonus Fifa 20

Bonus Madden 20

Bonus Controller

Xbox Ultimate Sports Bundle: $293.99-$323.43 (save up to $91)

23andMe DNA Test – Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service

• Includes Ancestry Service PLUS more than 85 DNA-based online reports on Health Predispositions*, Carrier Status*, Wellness & Traits with just one test • Before you buy visit 23andme.com/test-info • Subject to 23andMe’s Terms of Service at 23andme.com/tos and Privacy Statement at 23andme.com/about/privacy • Accurate, reliable reports developed and designed through a rigorous process by world-class scientists and medical experts • Provide a saliva sample using our at-home kit and send it back. No additional lab fee required. Results ready in about 6-8 weeks 23andMe’s Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service includes Ancestry Service PLUS more than 85 DNA-based online reports on Health Predispositions*, Carrier Status*, Wellness & Traits with just one test. Health Predisposition reports show how genetics can impact your chances for developing certain health conditions, including Parkinson’s disease, late-onset Alzheimer’s disease and celiac disease. Carrier status reports indicate whether you are a carrier for inherited conditions ranging from cystic fibrosis to sickle cell anemia to a form of hereditary hearing loss. Traits reports reveal how your DNA influences your appearance and senses.

23andMe DNA Test – Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service: $99.00 (reg. $199.00)

Also available on Amazon

SAMSUNG 55″ Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV with HDR

Get 4X the resolution of Full HD, plus non-4K TV content is upscaled to 4K via a powerful UHD engine

With PurColor you can enjoy millions of shades of color, fine-tuned to create an incredibly vibrant picture

Latest HDR10+ content adjusts picture quality scene by scene

Universal Guide brings your favorite content from multiple devices and apps together in one easy-to-browse menu

Download SmartThings App on your smart phone to control and monitor your new TV and connected devices all in one screen

Sync your TV to your compatible smartphone

Elegant slim design

SAMSUNG 55″ Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV with HDR: $327.99 (reg. $599.99)

SAMSUNG 65″ Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV with HDR

Product Type

Ultra HDTV

4K UHD Picture

PurColorTM

Essential Contrast

HDR

4K UHD

Game Mode

UHD EngineTM

Motion Rate 120

Contrast Enhance

Design

Clean Cable Solution®

Slim Design

Bezel Color: Glossy Black (75NU6—Charcoal Black)

Stand Color: Charcoal Black (75NU6—Dark Gray

VESA Mounting Standard: 100mm x 100mm, 200mm x 100mm, 200mm x 200mm, 300mm x 300mm, 400mm x 200mm, 400mm x 400mm, 600mm x 400mm Smart TV

Universal Browse

Connect & Share

Connections

2 HDMI Connections1

1 USB Connection

802.11N built-in Wi-Fi

RS232 Control (requires adaptor)2 Optical Audio Output Port

Audio

Dolby® Digital Plus

20 Watt 2 Channel

Included Accessories

Standard Remote (TM-1240A)

Industry Certifications

CTA 4K Ultra HD Connected

SAMSUNG 65″ Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV with HDR: $477.99 (reg. $797.99)