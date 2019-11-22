These Great Tasting Natural Coffee Alternatives Can Help Cut Down on the Java

You might not realize it, but if you drink at least one cup of coffee every day, you might actually be a coffee addict. But don’t sound the alarm quite yet — there are plenty of worse things you can be addicted to. But becoming too reliant on coffee can lead to a few unwanted withdrawal-like symptoms, such as decreased energy, loss of focus, irritability, and pounding headaches, to name a few. Luckily, there are quite a few solutions available to caffeine hounds who are trying to kick the habit. One, obviously, is quitting cold turkey, but as you may know, that never ends well. Perhaps the best solution, however, is finding the right coffee alternative to replace your coffee throughout the day. There are a few different options to choose from — low-caffeine teas and energy drinks, herbal beverages, coffee substitutes, etc. The list goes on. Really, it’s all about finding the right balance between taste, effectiveness, and of course, caffeine content. If you’re a caffeine fiend struggling to kick the habit, you should consider some of these natural coffee alternatives that will provide you with authentic, long-lasting energy throughout your day. Caffeine is just a bandaid. These are real solutions. Let’s check ’em out.

Best Instant Coffee Substitute

One of the hardest things when it comes to cutting out coffee is replacing the actual process of drinking coffee in the morning altogether. Most coffee drinkers consider the routine a key part of their day. If you want a coffee substitute that, in a sense, mimics the act of drinking coffee in the morning and can be made in minutes, then you should go with the Postum Instant Warm Beverage. This coffee substitute has been a staple of non-coffee drinking households for over 100 years and has returned to its roots by switching back to the company’s original recipe. It features a smooth, savory, roasted flavor and features just three (or two, depending on how you break it down) ingredients: roasted wheat bran, wheat, and molasses. It contains absolutely no caffeine in it to prevent sleeplessness, grogginess, or jitters, yet it can provide you sustainable energy throughout the day. In addition to a lack of caffeine and the 100% all-natural recipe, this coffee substitute contains zero preservatives, is non-GMO, organic, kosher, gluten-free, and vegan-friendly. If you’re looking for a natural coffee substitute that has, quite literally, withstood the test of time, Postum is your best bet.

Best Herbal Beverage Coffee Alternative

For an all-natural herbal beverage that maintains the same toasted, full-bodied flavor as a regular cup of coffee, this Dandy Blend Instant Herbal Beverage should be your go-to choice. It can be used as an occasional coffee substitute or a full replacement if you’re looking to kick the habit permanently, as it tastes just like a regular cup of Joe. Well, other than the fact that there’s no caffeine, acidity, or bitterness. This blend is made with an all-natural mixture of water-soluble extracts of barley, rye, chicory roots, beetroots, and dandelion roots. It has the general consistency of coffee, so you can drink it either hot or cold (iced), depending on how you prefer to drink your java regularly. This plant-based product is a great way to receive long-lasting energy as opposed to the short bursts of caffeine highs. It also quickly dissolves in water — either hot or cold — so you can enjoy your beverage in a matter of seconds. This dandelion blend is completely organic, vegan and vegetarian-friendly, non-GMO, kosher, and gluten-free, making it a great choice for almost anyone trying to cut down on the caffeine.

Best Energy Drink Coffee Alternative

It’s no secret that energy drinks are more harmful long-term than regular coffee. If you’re more of an energy drink fan or simply want to make a switch from coffee altogether, the RUNA ZERO Organic Clean Energy Drink is a fantastic alternative that can provide you with sustained energy levels without any jitters. Every drink is made from clean, organic ingredients, such as polyphenols, and L-Theanine, guayusa leaf, polyphenols, and L-Theanine. It does contain caffeine, however, it’s sources from the aforementioned guayusa leaf, a single-source super leaf from the Amazonian jungle. Unlike other energy drinks, RUNA contains no sugar, no artificial sweeteners or flavors, and as a result, you’ll experience no headaches, crashing, jitters, or other unwanted side effects. Instead, you will receive sustained energy, clarity, and mental focus. The variety pack comes with three 12 oz. cans of the energy drink, with each can equivalent to around 1.5 cups of coffee. The set includes the three flagship (and not to mention, delicious) flavors — berry, blood orange, and lime.