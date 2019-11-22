Tesla unveils its brand new Cybertruck and it looks absolutely insane

After years of anticipation, Tesla today finally unveiled its all-electric pickup truck, a vehicle the company has dubbed the Cybertruck. We can get into the specs in a bit, but for starters, we have to address the obvious: Tesla’s Cybertruck looks like nothing we’ve ever seen before.

I’m not sure if that’s a good or a bad thing, but you have to give Tesla props for completely re-imagining what a pickup truck is supposed to look like. The final design essentially looks like a military vehicle out of some futuristic movie. Tesla CEO Elon Musk certainly wasn’t lying when he said the vehicle would resemble a “really futuristic cyberpunk ‘Blade Runner’ pickup truck.”

Four more photos, for good measure, can be viewed below.

Here’s a shot of the interior. Note the steering wheel design.

Image Source: Tesla

The look is even wilder from the back.

Image Source: Tesla

Image Source: Tesla

As far as specs are concerned, the truck will be available in three configurations. The entry-level model will boast 250 miles of range, a mid-tier model will boast 300 miles of range, and the premium model will be able to travel an impressive 500 miles on a single charge. The entry-level model has a 0-60 MPH time of 6.5 seconds and can tow upwards of 7,500 pounds. The mid-tier model has a 0-60 time of 4.5 seconds and can tow upwards of 10,000 pounds. And lastly, the top of the line Cybertruck has a 0-60 time of 2.9 seconds and can tow in excess of 14,000 pounds.

With respect to price, the three aforementioned Cybertruck models are respectively priced at $39,900, $49,900, and $69,900.

During Thursday night’s presentation, Musk said that the Cybertruck is incredibly resilient and can withstand strikes from a hammer and even a gunshot. Meanwhile, a live demonstration of the Cybertruck’s armored glass didn’t go as planned when a window was broken on stage.

“Cybertruck is built with an exterior shell made for ultimate durability and passenger protection,” Tesla boasts on its website. “Starting with a nearly impenetrable exoskeleton, every component is designed for superior strength and endurance, from Ultra-Hard 30X Cold-Rolled stainless-steel structural skin to Tesla armor glass.”

Additional specs are as follows:

Payload: Up to 3,500 lbs

Vault length: 6.5 feet

Storage capacity: 100 cubic feet of exterior, lockable storage including the vault, frunk, and sail pillars.

Suspension: 4” in either direction

Touchscreen size: 17”

Body: Ultra-Hard 30X Cold-Rolled stainless steel. If there was something better, we’d use it.

Seating capacity: Up to six adults

Charging: Can be charged at home, at Destination Charging locations, and with our network of more than 14,000 Superchargers, including on our newest V3 technology, which is helpful for long hauls and towing.

So when can you expect to see this wild design on the road? Per Musk, Tesla is anticipating a production start date sometime in 2021. Pre-orders, meanwhile, are already open over here.

As a final point of interest, Musk noted that the Cybertruck design was inspired by the famed Lotus Esprit which appeared in the James Bond movie The Spy Who Loved Me.