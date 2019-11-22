GameStop Black Friday 2019 ad posted: Tons of Switch, PS4, and Xbox One deals

We’re nearing the end of the current console generation, but if you’re not already saving up for the PlayStation 5 or the Xbox Scarlett, now might be the best time to pick up a game console. Several of the best deals we’ve seen so far on Black Friday come courtesy of GameStop, and if you have old games or hardware to trade in, you can lower these some of these prices even further. At the very least, take a peek at GameStop’s Black Friday ad.

According to the ad, GameStop stores open at 3 PM local time on Thursday, November 28th, but you can get a head start by heading over to GameStop.com beginning at 9 PM ET on Wednesday, November 27th.

Consoles

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Bundle + $25 Gift Coupon: $299.99

PlayStation 4 1TB Bundle w/ Three PS4 Exclusive Games: $199.99 (save $100)

PlayStation 4 Pro Console (Glacier White) + $25 Gift Coupon: $299.99 (save $100)

Xbox One S 1TB Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order Bundle: $199.99 (save $100)

Certified Refurbished or Pre-Owned 500GB Xbox One: $99 (save $50)

Games

Gears 5: $29.99 (save $30)

Red Dead Redemption II: $29.99 (save $30)

Borderlands 3: $29.99 (save $30)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare: $37.99 (save $22)

Ghost Recon Breakpoint: $27.99 (save $32)

NBA 2K20: $27.99 (save $32)

Madden NFL 20: $27.99 (save $32)

FIFA 20: $27.99 (save $32)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice: $27.99 (save $32)

Code Vein: $39.99 (save $20)

VR Headsets

HTC Vive Pro VR Starter Kit w/ 2 Base Stations & 2 VIVE Controllers: $799.99 (save $300)

HTC Vive Pro VR Headset: $599.99 (save $200)

HTC Vive Cosmos VR System: $599.99 (save $100)

PlayStation VR Blood & Truth and Everybody’s Golf VR Bundle: $249.99 (save $100)

PlayStation VR 5-Game Bundle: $199.99 (save $100)

Accessories

PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 Wireless Controllers: $38.99 (save up to $26)

PlayStation Plus 12-Month Subscription: $44.99 (save $15)

Xbox One Wireless Controllers: $49.99/$59.99 (save $10)

Xbox Live Gold 3-Month Membership: $14.99 (save $10)

PowerA Xbox One Wireless Controller Charging Station: $14.99 (save $10)

These are the best deals that we could find in the 17-page ad, but there is plenty that we didn’t get to, including toys and board games and chairs and keyboards. Check out the full ad on GameStop’s website.