Remember when Black Friday was just one day of pretty good deals plus a few really good doorbusters to lure you into the store? My oh my, how times have changed. Black Friday is now a week-long extravaganza that’s packed full of the best deals of the year on just about every type of product you can think of. From TVs and kitchen gadgets to smartphones, laptops, and so much more, you can easily knock out all of your holiday shopping for the year long before Black Friday actually rolls around.

The biggest early Black Friday 2019 sale is happening over on Amazon, and you’ll find all the top sales in Amazon’s massive Black Friday 2019 deals hub. Of course, Amazon is hardly the only online retailer getting in on the action. Best Buy is running a big “Best the Rush” sales event ahead of next week’s Black Friday blowout, and there are already some truly impressive bargains to behold. Ship the entire sale right here on the Best Buy website, and check out our picks for the 10 best “Beat the Rush” deals below.

Up to $300 off Apple Watch Series 4

GPS plus optional cellular Over 30% larger display Electrical and optical heart sensors Digital Crown with haptic feedback 50% louder speaker S4 SiP with faster 64-bit dual-core processor Improved accelerometer and gyroscope for fall detection Swimproof watchOS 5 Aluminum or Stainless Steel case

Beats by Dr. Dre – Beats Solo³ Wireless Headphones – Gloss Black

Connect via Class 1 Bluetooth with your device for wireless listening The award-winning sound and design you’ve come to love from Beats Up to 40 hours of battery life for multi-day use With Fast Fuel, 5 minutes of charging gives you 3 hours of playback when battery is low Adjustable fit with comfort-cushioned ear cups made for everyday use Sleek, streamlined design that’s durable and foldable to go everywhere you do Take calls, control your music and activate Siri with the multifunction on-ear controls

Beats by Dr. Dre – Powerbeats³ Wireless

Connect via Class 1 Bluetooth® with your device for wireless workout freedom Up to 12 hours of battery life to power through multiple workouts With Fast Fuel, a 5-minute charge gives you 1 hour of playback when battery is low Sweat and water resistance to handle tough training Flexible, secure-fit earhooks maximize comfort and stability Dynamic, high-performance sound pushes you to the next level Take calls, control your music and activate Siri with RemoteTalk

Microsoft – Surface Pro 6 – 12.3″ Touch-Screen – Intel Core i5 – 8GB Memory – 256GB

A best-in-class laptop

With the versatility of a studio and tablet. More power

Now with the new 8th Generation Intel® Core™ processor. Ultra-slim and light

Starting at just 1.7 lbs. All-day battery life

Up to 13.5 hours of video playback.1 Pair with our Signature Type Cover (sold separately

Made with luxurious Alcantara ® material and rich colors for a full keyboard experience.2 Windows 10 Home

You’ll experience fast start-ups, a familiar yet expanded Start menu, and great new ways to get stuff done. And with automatic updates enabled, you get all the latest features and security hassle-free. Whisper-quiet fanless cooling system

Included with the i5 model.3 Create on screen

Using Surface Dial (sold separately) and Surface Pen (sold separately). High-resolution PixelSense™ Display

Bring your ideas to life on the stunning screen that responds to your touch. Compatibility

Syncs with your other devices, including iPhone and Android. Windows Ink

Take notes, navigate, draw, doodle, edit and make. Discover all the ways you can be productive and get creative with a digital pen.

Roku – Streaming Stick with Voice Remote

A huge selection of entertainment

Explore 500,000+ movies and TV episodes across thousands of free or paid channels, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, HBO NOW, Disney+, Apple TV+ and more. Up to 1080p HD picture quality

Get the visual rush of 1920 x 1080 HD streaming. Stick design

You can move it around your house or take it to a friend’s. You can even hide it behind your TV. Use your mobile device as a fully functional remote control

Free mobile app for iOS® or Android™. Send video, music, and photos to your TV. High-speed wireless connectivity

Built-in 802.11ac Wi-Fi connects to the Internet through your wireless home network (wireless router is required and sold separately). Compatible with most TVs

Easily connect and place it on or next to your TV.

Samsung – 65″ Class – LED – Q60 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR

64.5″ screen

Large enough to provide an immersive experience for everyone in the room. 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot

Over a billion shades of brilliant color deliver our most realistic picture. 2160p resolution for breathtaking HD images

Watch 4K movies and TV shows at 4x the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current HD content to gorgeous, Ultra HD-level picture quality. Quantum HDR 4X

Shades of color and detail leap off the screen in dark and bright scenes. Quantum Processor 4K

An intelligently powered processor instantly upscales content for sharp detail and refined color. Ambient Mode

Complements your space by turning a blank screen into enticing visuals or at-a-glance news. Smart TV with access to streaming services for countless entertainment options

Stream shows, movies, games and more with the TV’s built-in Wi-Fi and integrated apps. LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions

They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors. Motion Rate 240

Enjoy great motion clarity during fast-action moments. Advanced TV sound

Two 10W speakers. 4 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection

High-speed HDMI delivers picture and digital surround sound in one convenient cable. HDMI cable not included. 2 USB inputs

Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device. Manage the viewing experience for your kids

The built-in V-chip lets you block content based on program ratings and check ratings of unfamiliar programs.

LG – 75″ Class – LED – UM6970PUB Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR

Apple HomeKit

With the Home app and Siri, easily and securely control your LG TV using your iPhone, iPad, MAC, Apple Watch, or HomePod. LG ThinQ AI

Provides the ultimate in personalized entertainment and control over your smart home. Quad core processor

Improves images, action and color, reducing distracting video noise and motion blur, enhancing sharpness and portraying accurate colors. True Color Accuracy

Uses advanced color mapping technology to effectively correct color distortions and deliver a picture that is accurate and natural. 74.5″ screen

Large enough to provide an immersive experience for everyone in the room. 2160p resolution for breathtaking HD images

Watch 4K movies and TV shows at 4x the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current HD content to gorgeous, Ultra HD-level picture quality. 4K Active HDR

Discover 4K resolution in your premium content choices, all optimized with Active HDR’s scene-by-scene picture adjustment. Smart TV with access to streaming services for countless entertainment options

Stream shows, movies, games and more with the TV’s built-in Wi-Fi and integrated apps. webOS Smart Platform

webOS brings together popular streaming video apps, such as Netflix, and gives you access to more than 70 free premium Internet channels through the LG Channel Plus app. LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions

They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors. IPS technology

The IPS panel in this LG TV uses in-plane switching to deliver rich colors and strong contrast ratio that remain consistent at wide viewing angles. Advanced TV sound

Two 10W speakers. 3 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection

High-speed HDMI delivers picture and digital surround sound in one convenient cable. HDMI cable not included. 3 USB inputs

Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device.

Sony – 55″ Class – LED – X800G Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR

Upscale to a more natural picture

The difference is clear. You’ll see lifelike detail and stunning clarity, no matter what you’re watching. 4K X-Reality PRO™ upscales images to near 4K clarity. Dynamic Contrast Enhancer

Renders differences between light and dark portions of images with advanced precision, creating a picture with more detail and contrast. A genius TV, a smarter home

Find all the entertainment you can dream of faster. From movies and TV shows to thousands of apps, including your favorite Android games, Sony’s Android TV brings you everything in an instant. A masterpiece of design

Unsightly wires are managed and kept out of sight inside the hidden cable panel structure for a clean, sophisticated look. 54.6″ screen

Large enough to provide an immersive experience for everyone in the room. 2160p Ultra HD

Watch 4K movies and TV shows at 4x resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current HD content to gorgeous, Ultra HD-level picture quality. Uncover the detail with 4K HDR

Combined with 4K Ultra HD resolution, HDR video content delivers exceptional detail, color and contrast with a wider range of brightness than other video formats. Meet your Google Assistant

Android TVs by Sony now have the Google Assistant built in, making your life easier. Ask it to play your favorite movie, check the score of your favorite team, and control your TV and even your home. LED TV works great in well-lit rooms

It is also a good choice if you like TV colors with a brighter feel. Action just like real life

TV that keeps up with real life. Sony’s refresh rate technology (Motionflow XR) allows fast-moving action sequences in sports and movies to be seen with lifelike clarity. Advanced TV sound

This TV features two full-range 10W front speakers. Four HDMI inputs for better home theater connection

High-speed HDMI delivers up to 2160p picture and digital surround sound in one convenient cable. The HDMI cable is not included. Enjoy the picture from multiple angles

The wide 178° viewing angle provides a clear picture for viewers seated near the side of the screen. One USB input

Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder, or other USB device.

HP – 14″ Chromebook – AMD A4-Series – 4GB Memory – AMD Radeon R4 – 32GB

Google Chrome OS

Chrome OS is the speedy, simple and secure OS that powers every Chromebook. Chrome OS updates automatically every 6 weeks with the latest software and virus protection. 14″ display

Typical 1366 x 768 HD resolution. Energy-efficient WLED backlight. AMD A4-9120C accelerated processor

Dual-core processing. AMD A4 APU handles the AMD Radeon graphics alongside the central processor to balance the load, enabling smooth, fast Internet browsing and fast, responsive performance. 4GB system memory for basic multitasking

Adequate high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run multiple applications and browser tabs all at once. 32GB eMMC flash memory

This ultracompact memory system is ideal for mobile devices and applications, providing enhanced storage capabilities, streamlined data management, quick boot-up times and support for high-definition video playback. Built-in cloud support

Easily save your files to your Google Drive account for secure access wherever you go. You can also sync with your other devices running Chrome and even work offline when needed. Fees may apply. AMD Radeon R4

Integrated graphics chipset with shared video memory provides solid image quality for Internet use, movies, basic photo editing and casual gaming. Weighs 3.4 lbs. and measures 0.7″ thin

Ultrathin and ultralight for maximum portability, featuring a smaller screen size and omitting the DVD/CD drive to achieve the compact form factor. 2-cell lithium-ion battery. Built-in media reader for simple photo transfer

Supports microSD memory card formats. Next-generation wireless connectivity

Connects to your network or hotspots on all current Wi-Fi standards. Connect to a Wireless-AC router for speed nearly 3x faster than Wireless-N. Built-in HP TrueVision HD webcam with dual array microphone

Makes it easy to video chat with family and friends or teleconference with colleagues over Google Hangouts or other popular applications. Built-in virus protection and Google products

Work, play and do right out of the box with Search, Gmail, Talk, YouTube and Hangouts, then personalize with the Chrome Web Store. Multiple layers of protection defend against viruses and malware. Additional port

Headphone/microphone combo jack.

HP – 14″ Touch-Screen Laptop – Intel Core i3 – 4GB Memory – 128GB

Windows 10 operating system

Windows 10 brings back the Start Menu from Windows 7 and introduces new features, like the Edge Web browser that lets you markup Web pages on your screen. Learn more › 14″ touch screen

BrightView glossy screen maintains the vivid colors in your photos and videos. Typical 1366 x 768 HD resolution. WLED backlight. 8th Gen Intel® Core™ i3-8145U mobile processor

Smart dual-core, four-way processing performance for HD-quality computing. 4GB system memory for basic multitasking

Adequate high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run multiple applications and browser tabs all at once. 128GB solid state drive (SSD)

While offering less storage space than a hard drive, a flash-based SSD has no moving parts, resulting in faster start-up times and data access, no noise, and reduced heat production and power draw on the battery. Intel® UHD Graphics 620

On-processor graphics with shared video memory provide everyday image quality for Internet use, basic photo editing and casual gaming. Weighs 3.22 lbs. and measures 0.7″ thin

Ultrathin and ultralight for maximum portability, featuring a smaller screen size and omitting the DVD/CD drive to achieve the compact form factor. 3-cell lithium-ion battery. HDMI output expands your viewing options

Connect to an HDTV or high-def monitor to set up two screens side by side or just see more of the big picture. Built-in media reader for simple photo transfer

Supports SD memory card formats. Wireless network connectivity

Built-in high-speed wireless LAN connects to your network or hotspots on the most common Wi-Fi standards. Built-in HP TrueVision HD webcam with dual-array digital microphone

Makes it easy to video chat with family and friends or teleconference with colleagues over Skype or other popular applications. Automatically adjusts for available light. Additional port

Headphone/microphone combo jack.

