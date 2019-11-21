Apple’s 2019 holiday gift guide goes live, but without the Black Friday discounts you expected

Apple products are among the most coveted gifts every Christmas, with the late-November Black Friday and Cyber Monday events usually delivering a variety of exciting discounts on some of the newest Apple products. However, Apple isn’t known for offering any big deals of its own during these holiday shopping events. You’re much better off hunting Apple bargains on other sites, as several electronics retailers usually offer consistent discounts on Apple devices. But, every year, Apple posts an updated gift guide on its website, about a week before Black Friday, containing all the new products available in stores in time for Christmas. This year is no different, as Apple just listed its 2019 gift guide on its website.

Apple encourages you to “make someone’s holiday” on the gift guide page and then lists all the products it launched this year, with graphics to match the season.

The iPhone 11 receives prime placement in the list, as it’s probably the best sold Apple product right now. The new AirPods Pro wireless headphones are also at the top at the list, and then the Apple Watch follows.

Everything else that Apple launched this year, including the iPhone 11 Pro, the cheaper iPads, and the brand new 16-inch MacBook Pro are also listed, with links taking you to the desired product’s landing page.

Image Source: Apple Inc.

Apple also includes the Apple Card in this gifts guide, and reminds buyers that eligible Apple device purchases come with one year of free Apple TV+ this holiday season — that’s probably the only discount in Apple’s guide, although it’s not a Black Friday-specific type of deal. Apple announced the offer back at the iPhone 11 event in mid-September when it unveiled pricing for its streaming service.

Check out Apple’s full 2019 gift guide at this link, and keep BGR.com bookmarked for actual Black Friday deals on Apple gear that you won’t want to miss.