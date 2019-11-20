Leaker reveals PS5 launch date and price, as well as a key spec

The next gaming consoles are the talk of the town right now, even though they’ll be hitting stores during next year’s holiday season. The PlayStation 5 has been featured in an increasing number of leaks in the past few months, while Microsoft offered fans more details about Project Scarlett. Neither company, however, is ready to announce actual availability details, and the PS5 and Xbox Scarlett designs are still a mystery. However, a leaker claims to know the actual launch details of both devices, and if it’s accurate, it’s great news.

A recent report said the PS5 will start selling in early December 2020, several weeks later than anticipated, and that the console will cost around $499, which sounds like the logical price point for a console that should deliver a major performance upgrade over its predecessor. The Xbox Scarlett, meanwhile, will match the PS5 when it comes to price and power.

A Twitter user who goes by the name of @PSErebus said the PS5 will launch in several countries in the holiday season of 2020, with the US launch set for November 20 — 11.20.2020 does have a ring to it. In fact, if the date is correct, we’re precisely one year away from the PS5’s North American launch.

Furthermore, he or she said the console will have a recommended retail price of $499.

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) will launch PlayStation®5 (PS5™) in several countries in the holiday season of 2020 and will make PlayStation®5 (PS5™) available in North America on November 20, 2020 at a recommended retail price (RRP) of $499 pic.twitter.com/fe4jKlHmrH — PlayStation (@PSErebus) November 19, 2019

If accurate, that means the console will be in stores during next year’s Black Friday season. It’s not likely the console will get any discounts, but everything else gaming-related will be on sale, including accessories and games that you might use with the console.

PlayStation®5 will be available exactly five days after the seventh anniversary of the release of PlayStation®4 in North America #25YearsOfPlay #PS5 #PlayStation5 — PlayStation (@PSErebus) November 19, 2019

This is just a rumor, but LetsGoDigital says the same person revealed the release date of The Last of Us 2 before, so they must have some inside information on hand. @PSErebus also claimed that Gran Turismo 7 will be released for PS5 on the same date as the console.

In a separate tweet, the leaker claimed the PS5 will ship with a 2TB SSD on board.

Sony Interactive Entertainment will ship PlayStation®5 (PS5™) with a 2TB SSD at a RRP of $499, €499 and £449 #25YearsOfPlay #PS5 #PlayStation5 pic.twitter.com/pVGJRpx4lQ — PlayStation (@PSErebus) November 18, 2019

The leaks don’t stop here, apparently. The person also posted launch details about the Xbox Scarlett, saying a few days ago that the console will be “the most powerful” when it launches on November 6th, 2020. If accurate, this would give Microsoft a two-week lead on the PS5.