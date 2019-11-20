So many good things can be said about Apple’s latest smartphones, the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. They’re the most powerful smartphones in the world right now, and they’re about to feel even faster once Apple releases its upcoming iOS 13.3 update that fixes the phones’ RAM management issue that causes apps to fully close instead of remaining frozen in the background. Apple’s new iPhones also have what is arguably the best smartphone camera in the world, and no one can argue that Apple’s “Night mode” is by far the best low-light photography feature on any phone right now. Apple took the concepts Google introduced with the Pixel line’s “Night Sight” feature and turbocharged them. The results are amazing, and a quick search on any social media platform will yield samples that’ll take your breath away.

There is indeed plenty of praise that can be heaped on Apple’s iPhone 11 series, but there is something that you won’t find many people complementing: the design. There’s no question that the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max are sleek and stunning. But there’s also no question that they’re painfully outdated. Android phone makers have long since ditched the notch on their handsets and moved to even better all-screen designs, but Apple is stuck in the past. The company moved to a 3-year smartphone cycle starting in 2014 with the iPhone 6, so the iPhone 11 series features a design that was first introduced back in 2017 on the iPhone X. Top Apple insiders claim that next year’s new iPhone 12 models will usher in the big design overhaul that Apple fans have been waiting for, and we can’t wait to see what the next-gen iPhones have in store. A new concept video has been released that imagines what Apple’s new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models might look like, but unfortunately, it’s almost certainly too good to be true.

It’ll obviously be quite some time before we see Apple’s official iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro designs leak, but we already have a good idea of what they’ll look like thanks to some early reporting from the world’s most accurate Apple leaker. TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says the new iPhone 12 series will be a throwback of sorts, featuring a new design with flat metal edges that harken back to the iPhone 4 and iPhone 5 designs that everyone loved so much. We’re also hearing that the new iPhones will be the first to feature support for 5G, and they may have redesigned displays with a 120Hz “ProMotion” refresh rate.

None of that is confirmed quite yet, but there is one thing we can say fairly definitively about the new iPhone 12 series: it won’t look anything like the concept rendered in Ts Designer’s latest video.

Image Source: Ts Designer, YouTube

The unnamed graphic designer behind this YouTube channel decided to take some liberties and create an iPhone 12 Pro Max render with some intriguing design changes. The most obvious one is the new display, and many Apple fans would likely love an iPhone 12 that ditched the huge notch in favor of a small hole-punch design to house the ear speaker and TrueDepth camera components. It looks great, but unfortunately there’s no indication that Apple has ever even considered a design like this. From what we’re hearing, Apple will either keep some sort of notch on the iPhone 12 series, or it’ll use slightly larger bezels around the display and cram all the TrueDepth camera components in there.

It can’t hurt to dream, of course, so check out TS Designer’s iPhone 12 concept video below.