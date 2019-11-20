When it comes to Black Friday, there are always a handful of stores that people tend to focus on most. We’re talking about the big three, of course: Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. In fact, all three stores already have early Black Friday 2019 sales running right now, though Amazon’s early Black Friday deals hub easily beats the other two. Of course, there are plenty of other big retailers out there that are getting ready to host big Black Friday blowouts, and people often don’t even think to check them out because they’re so busy focusing on the big three.

One such store is BJ’s Wholesale, and the retailer just released a huge list of its best Black Friday 2019 deals on electronics to remind everyone that it’s not holding back this year. There are some truly impressive deals lined up this year at BJ’s, including savings of up to $2,000 on 4K TVs, PC monitors starting at $99.99, tablets starting at $110, and the brand new Samsung Chromebook 4 for only $169.99. Check out the full list below — and note that some of the TV deals are already live!

TELEVISIONS DEALS:

Earn up to 15% Cash Back on TVs at BJ’s using a BJ’s Perks Mastercard

Thursday, Nov. 28 – Monday, Dec. 2

Friday, Nov. 29 – Monday, Dec. 2

Friday, Nov. 22 – Monday, Dec. 2

Television Accessories:

Friday, Nov. 22 – Monday, Dec. 2

Laptops

Friday, Nov. 29 – Monday, Dec. 2

Friday, Nov. 22 – Monday, Dec. 2

Tablets

Friday, Nov. 29 – Monday, Dec. 2

Friday, Nov. 22 – Monday, Dec. 2

PRINTERS

Friday, Nov. 29 – Monday, Dec. 2

Friday, Nov. 22 – Monday, Dec. 2