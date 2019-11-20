When it comes to Black Friday, there are always a handful of stores that people tend to focus on most. We’re talking about the big three, of course: Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. In fact, all three stores already have early Black Friday 2019 sales running right now, though Amazon’s early Black Friday deals hub easily beats the other two. Of course, there are plenty of other big retailers out there that are getting ready to host big Black Friday blowouts, and people often don’t even think to check them out because they’re so busy focusing on the big three.
One such store is BJ’s Wholesale, and the retailer just released a huge list of its best Black Friday 2019 deals on electronics to remind everyone that it’s not holding back this year. There are some truly impressive deals lined up this year at BJ’s, including savings of up to $2,000 on 4K TVs, PC monitors starting at $99.99, tablets starting at $110, and the brand new Samsung Chromebook 4 for only $169.99. Check out the full list below — and note that some of the TV deals are already live!
TELEVISIONS DEALS:
Earn up to 15% Cash Back on TVs at BJ’s using a BJ’s Perks Mastercard
Thursday, Nov. 28 – Monday, Dec. 2
- 43” LG 43UM6910 4K UHD HDR Smart LED TV: $229.99 ($50 off)
Friday, Nov. 29 – Monday, Dec. 2
- 24” LG 24LH4830-PU 720p Smart LED TV: $99.99 ($45 off)
- 32” Hisense 32H3D5 LCD TV: $89.99 ($40 off)
- 32” Magnavox 32MV319R 720P Smart Roku LED TV: $119.99 ($40 off)
- 43” Samsung UN43N5300 1080p Smart LED TV: $189.99 ($90 off)
- 40” Westinghouse WR40FX2019 1080p Roku Smart LED TV: $169.99 ($30 off)
Friday, Nov. 22 – Monday, Dec. 2
- 65” Hisense 65R6050F 4K Roku Smart TV: $399.99 ($100 off)
- 70” Hisense 70R6250F 4K Roku Smart TV: $479.99 ($120 off)
- 75” LG 75SM8670AUA 4K SUHD Smart LED TV with Free White Glove Delivery: $1,469.99 ($700 off)
- 65” LG 65SM8600AUA 4K SUHD HDR Smart LED TV with FREE White Glove Delivery: $769.99 ($700 off)
- 65” LG OLED65B9PUA 4K HDR Smart OLED TV with FREE White Glove Delivery: $1,799.99 ($700 off)
- 55” LG OLED55B9PUA 4K UHD HDR Smart OLED TV: $1,199.99 ($400 off)
- 70” LG 70UM6970 4K UHD HDR Smart LED TV with FREE White Glove Delivery: $649.99 ($250 off)
- 65” LG 65UM6900 4K UHD HDR Smart LED TV with FREE White Glove Delivery: $479.99 ($220 off)
- 49” LG 49UM6900 4K UHD HDR Smart LED TV: $279.99 ($100 off)
- 86” LG 86UM8070AUB 4K HDR Smart LED TV with FREE White Glove Delivery: $1,949.99 ($1,300 off)
- 75” LG 75UM7570AUE 4K UHD HDR Smart LED TV with FREE White Glove Delivery: $969.99 ($610 off)
- 65” LG 65UM7300AUE 4K UHD HDR Smart LED TV with FREE White Glove Delivery: $499.99 ($280 off)
- 55” LG 55UM7300AUE UHD HDR Smart LED TV: $349.99 ($250 off)
- 50” LG 50UM7300AUE 4K UHD HDR Smart LED TV: $299.99 ($200 off)
- 55” Samsung QN55Q7DR 4K UHD Smart QLED TV: $999.99 ($500 off) includes 5-year warranty PLUS $50 Google Play Credit
- 65” Samsung QN65Q7DR 4K UHD Smart QLED TV with FREE White Glove Delivery: $1,199.99 ($1,000 off) includes 5-year warranty PLUS $50 Google Play Credit
- 75” Samsung QN75Q7DR 4K UHD Smart QLED TV with FREE White Glove Delivery: $1,999.99 ($1,300 off) includes 5-year warranty PLUS $50 Google Play Credit
- 82” Samsung QN82Q7DR 4K UHD Smart QLED TV with FREE White Glove Delivery: $2,499.99 ($2,000 off) includes 5-year warranty PLUS $50 Google Play Credit
- 65” Samsung QN65Q6DR 4K UHD Smart QLED TV with FREE White Glove Delivery: $999.99 ($800 off) includes 5-year warranty PLUS $50 Google Play Credit
- 75” Samsung QN75Q6DR 4K UHD Smart QLED TV with FREE White Glove Delivery: $1,499.99 ($1,500 off) includes 5-year warranty PLUS $50 Google Play Credit
- 82” Samsung QN82Q6DR 4K UHD Smart QLED TV with FREE White Glove Delivery: $1,999.99 ($1,800 off) includes 5-year warranty PLUS $50 Google Play Credit
- 50” Samsung UN50NU6950 4K UHD Smart LED TV: $279.99 ($150 off)
- 43” Samsung UN43NU6950 4K UHD Smart LED TV: $229.99 ($150 off)
- 82” Samsung UN82RU800D 4K UHD HDR Smart TV with FREE White Glove Delivery: $1,779.99 ($1,400 off ) includes 3-Year Warranty
- 75” Samsung UN75RU800D 4K UHD HDR Smart TV with FREE White Glove Delivery: $1,279.99 ($700 off) includes 3-Year Warranty
- 65” Samsung UN65RU800D 4K UHD HDR Smart TV with FREE White Glove Delivery: $779.99 ($500 off) includes 3-Year Warranty
- 55” Samsung UN55RU800D 4K UHD HDR Smart LED TV: $529.99 ($350 0ff) includes 3-Year Warranty
- 55” Samsung UN55NU6950 4K UHD Smart LED TV: $329.99 ($200 off)
- 65” Samsung UN65NU6950 4K UHD Smart LED TV with FREE White Glove Delivery: $479.99 ($320 off)
Television Accessories:
Friday, Nov. 22 – Monday, Dec. 2
- 50% off Accessories: OmniMount Tilt and Full Motion TV Wall Mounts: $19.99 – $49.99
- Samsung Harman Kardon Q6CR Series 5.1 Channel Sound Bar with Bluetooth Technology: $269.99 ($180 off)
- Samsung Harman Kardon Q7CR Series 3.1.2 Channel Sound Bar with Bluetooth Technology: $469.99 ($260 off)
- Samsung HW-R60C Sound Bar with Bluetooth: $199.99 ($150 off)
- Mohu TV Antennas: $19.99 – $49 (50% off)
Laptops
Friday, Nov. 29 – Monday, Dec. 2
- Dell Inspiron14” 5000 Series 2-in-1 Touchscreen Notebook: $429.99 ($170 off)
Friday, Nov. 22 – Monday, Dec. 2
- LG 24” or LG 27” Computer Monitor: $99.99 – $124.99 (up to $25 off)
- Acer Aspire 3 Laptop, AMD A9-9420 Dual-Core Processor, 6GB Memory, 1TB Hard Drive: $249.99 ($150 off)
- Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315-52-72RG Gaming Laptop: $999.99 ($500 off)
- Samsung 24”, 27” OR 32” Curved 1080 LED Monitor: $99.99 – $159.99 (up to $40 off)
- HP 15-dy1076nr 15.6” Laptop AND 1-Yr. Office 365 Personal: $399.99 ($200 off)
- Lenovo 21.5” Ideacentre All-in-One Touchscreen Desktop Computer with Keyboard and Mouse: $399.99 ($150 off)
- Acer 11.6” 2-in-1 Chromebook R11 CB5-132TC67Q: $194.99 ($75 off)
- HP 14-dk0076nr 14” Notebook Includes Office 365 Personal: $179.99 ($80 off)
- NEW Samsung 11.6” Chromebook 4: $169.99 ($50 off)
Tablets
Friday, Nov. 29 – Monday, Dec. 2
- Amazon Fire 7 Tablet, 7” Display, 16GB, Hands-Free with Alexa: $29.99 ($20 off)
- NEW Apple iPad 10.2” 128 GB, Wi-Fi, Space Gray: $349.99 ($50 off)
Friday, Nov. 22 – Monday, Dec. 2
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 10.5” Tablet, 64GB Memory with BONUS Keyboard Cover: $499.00 ($200 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8” 32GB Tablet with BONUS 32GB microSD Card: $109.99 ($30 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1” 128GB Tablet: $229.99 ($70 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1” 32 GB Tablet: $159.99 ($60 off)
PRINTERS
Friday, Nov. 29 – Monday, Dec. 2
- NEW HP DeskJet 3639 All-in-One Wireless Printer: $29.99 ($30 off)
- HP Office Jet 5258 All-In-One Wireless Printer: $53.99 ($66 off)
Friday, Nov. 22 – Monday, Dec. 2
- HP Envy Photo 7858 Wireless All-in-One Printer: $94.99 ($105 off)