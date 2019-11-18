We’re not less than two weeks from Black Friday 2019, which basically means that Black Friday has already begun. What started as a one-day sales event eventually spilled over into Thanksgiving Day, and then Black Friday became a week-long sales event after a short while. Now, early Black Friday deals at some retailers start as soon as the beginning of November, but things really pick up the week before Black Friday. Yes, that means right now, and there are some truly crazy deals out there like $128 Sony wireless noise cancelling headphones, a huge blowout sale on Apple gear, and $60 PlayStation Plus 12-month membership codes for only $24.99. Of course, that’s just the tip of the iceberg because there are plenty of great early Black Friday deals out there from all the top nationwide retailers.
Amazon always seems to be the #1 stop for online Black Friday shopping, and the retailer’s massive HoliDeals hub is now home to more early Black Friday deals than we can count. Of course, there are also two other big retailers that everyone turns to for killer Black Friday deals on all the gadgets and other gear you can imagine. We’re obviously talking about Walmart and Best Buy, both of which kicked off their pre-Black Friday sales late last week. New deals pop up each day though, so we dug through them to find the 10 best deals that are currently available online from each store. You’ll find them all listed below.
Walmart
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Latest Model): $139.00 (also available on Amazon, reg. $159.00)
- 23andMe DNA Test – Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service: $99.00 (also available on Amazon, reg. $199.00)
- Straight Talk Prepaid Apple iPhone 6s Plus 32GB, Space Gray: $199.00 (reg. $399.00)
- SAMSUNG 65″ Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV with HDR UN65NU6900: $477.99 (reg. $797.99)
- JVC 55″ Class 4K UHD 2160p HDR Roku Smart LED TV LT-55MAW595: $269.00 (reg. $399.00)
- VIZIO 50″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart LED TV (D50x-G9): $248.00 (reg. $428.00)
- Ninja Supra Kitchen Blender System with Food Processor, BL780: $149.00 (reg. $169.99)
- Shark DuoClean Lift-Away Speed Upright Vacuum NV770: $149.00 (reg. $239.00)
- Blue Diamond 10-Piece Ultimate Value Cookware Set: $59.99 (reg. $129.99)
- HP 14 Laptop, Intel 10th Gen Core i5-1035G1, 8GB SDRAM, 256GB SSD + 16GB Intel Optane memory: $399.99 (reg. $599.99)
Shop Walmart’s complete early Black Friday 2019 sale.
Best Buy
- Beats by Dr. Dre – Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones: $199.99 (cheaper on Amazon, reg. $299.99)
- Save up to $350 on iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max
- Apple – AirPods with Wireless Charging Case (Latest Model): $164.99 (also available on Amazon, reg. $199.99)
- Members save $100 on Apple’s brand new 16-inch MacBook Pro
- Samsung – 65″ Class – LED – NU6900 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR: $479.99 (reg. $549.99)
- Sony – 55″ Class – LED – X800G Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR: $499.99 (reg. $799.99)
- Samsung – 75″ Class – LED – NU6900 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR: $749.99 (reg. $1,099.99)
- Ultimate Ears – BOOM 2 LE Portable Bluetooth Speaker: $69.99 (reg. $179.99)
- Save up to $250 on select Windows 10 laptops
- Save up to 60% on select small kitchen appliances
Shop Best Buy’s complete early Black Friday 2019 sale.