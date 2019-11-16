We’re not sure giving people even more reasons to eat fast food is the best idea, but hey, you’ll understand why we’re doing it in a few moments. If ever there was a day worth of being your cheat day, it’s today! Welcome to National Fast Food Day 2019, a made-up holiday that falls on November 16th this year. Unlike most made-up holidays where you have to buy gifts for other people, this is a made-up holiday where you buy gifts for yourself. Delicious, mouth-watering, high-calorie gifts.

As it does with all of these made-up holidays, Offers.com scoured the web to find all the best deals from nationwide fast food restaurants. Alternatively, you can choose to celebrate National Fast Food Day 2019 in a healthier way with some special air fryer deals on Amazon. Or… you can do both!

Arby’s: Use this printable coupon to get $1 off the French Dip & Swiss Sandwich. And this printable coupon to get 4pc of potato cakes when purchasing any chicken sandwich.

Burger King: Cheesy tots are back for a limited amount of time for just $1.

Captain’s D: You can now get most of their popular dishes at the price of $5.99. Valid through December 29, 2019.

Carrabba’s: Get a free lasagne to-go with a purchase of either the Chicken Bryan, Chicken Marsala, Pollo Rosa Maria, or Chicken Trio. Valid until Nov. 24.

Carl’s Jr.: The chain has recently added their New Beyond BBQ Cheeseburger to the menu. It features a plant-based Beyond Meat Burger patty, American cheese, crispy onion rings, and Carl’s Jr. original BBQ sauce and is priced at $6.29.

Checkers: Get 2 of the signature Big Bufords for $6.

Church’s Chicken: Get their Frosted Honey-Butter Biscuit for just 99¢ or their 6-pack at $4.99.

Dunkin’: Enjoy a medium latte, cappuccino or americano for $2 each during the holiday season.

El Pollo Loco: The handmade Chicken Tamales are back and are available in three bowl variations that blend traditional Mexican flavors with Los Angeles culinary inspiration. And they’re also offering two more holiday classics: Chicken Pozole Verde and Mexican Hot Chocolate.

Jack in the Box:

Printable: Free medium fries with any purchase

Printable: Get a free Jumbo with the purchase of a large drink.

Printable: Buy 1 Sauced and Loaded Fries to get 1 for free.

Also, get their medium regular/curly fries for free through eClub or text subscription.

Krystal:

Printable: Get 10 Krystals for $6.

Printable: 20 Nuggets, 10 Krystals for $10.

Printable: 6 Krystals, 6 Chiks for $10.99.

Printable: 12 Krystals, 6 Chiks, 4 Small Fries, 4 Small Drinks for $19.99.

Printable: Large fries or tots for $1.

Printable: 10 Krystals, 10 Wings for $10.

McDonald’s: New customers can get $5 off on any order.

Olive Garden: Get unlimited soup, salad, and breadsticks for only $5.99. Dine-in only.

Pizza Hut: Enjoy 50% off Menu Priced Pizzas.

Popeyes: Come enjoy the new seasonal Bourbon Fudge Pie for $2.49 per slice.

Sonic: The new bacon mac & cheese bites or the new chili cheese bites are now $2.99.

Steak ‘n Shake: Get the famous Jalapeno Crunch Steakburger with fries for just $7.99. Also, get a free $5 Certificate with a $20 gift card purchase.

Wendy’s: There’s a new 2 for $5 deal menu. Choose two of the following items: Dave’s Single, Spicy Chicken Sandwich or 10-piece Nuggets for only $5.