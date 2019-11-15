Newegg Black Friday deals: Xbox One, 4K TVs, and plenty of PC deals

With precisely two weeks to go until Black Friday 2019, we have yet another massive ad leak for you. This time around, it’s Newegg’s holiday shopping flyer, which reveals plenty of interesting deals, some of them available to buyers right away. As you’ll notice in the ad, obtained by BFAds, some of the discounted items may be available at low prices right now, but the Black Friday deals will be even better, if you’re willing to wait.
In addition to the various laptop and desktop deals you’d expect from Newegg, the retailer has also included plenty of deals on monitors and PC parts. The flyer also includes a couple of surprising smartphone deals, several big-screen TV discounts, and a few Xbox One sales — check them out below:
Consoles and games
- $349.99 Xbox One X Gears of War bundle (save $150)
- $349.99 Xbox One X Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order bundle (save $150)
- $199.99 Xbox One S Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order bundle (save $100)
- $149.99 Xbox One S all-digital edition (save $100)
TV
- $797.99 75-inch Samsung Frame 4K UHD QLED Smart TV (save $502)
- $597.99 49-inch Samsung 4K UHD QLED Smart TV (save $402)
- $797.99 43-inch Samsung Frame 4K UHD QLED Smart TV (save $502)
- $497.99 43-inch Samsung 4K UHD QLED Smart TV (save $302)
Smartphones and tablets
Laptops and desktops
- $2,389.99 15.6-inch Asus gaming laptop (save $1110)
- $1,599 15.6-inch Gigabyte gaming laptop (save $600)
- $1,399.99 15.6-inch Acer Predator Helios gaming laptop (save $300)
- $1,199.99 ABS gaming desktop (save $250)
- $1,149 15.6-inch MSI gaming laptop (save $250) – after $150 instant savings and $100 mail-in rebate
- $999.99 ABS gaming desktop (save $-250)
- $899.99 ABS gaming desktop (save $260)
- $799 15.6-inch MSI gaming laptop (save $350.99) – after $250 instant savings and $100 mail-in rebate
- $769.99 Asus gaming desktop (save $200)
- $769.99 HP Pavilion gaming desktop (save $180)
- $749.99 ABS gaming desktop (save $-225)
- $749.99 13.3-inch Lenovo Ideapad 730S laptop (save $400) – after $100 instant savings and $100 mail-in rebate
- $639.99 Skytech gaming desktop (save $110)
- $599.99 15.6-inch Acer Aspire 5 laptop (save $300)
- $599 15.6-inch MSI gaming laptop (save $200) – after $100 instant savings and $100 mail-in rebate
- $559.99 15.6-inch Lenovo ThinkPad E495 laptop (save $264) – after $100 instant savings and $100 mail-in rebate
- $399.99 15.6-inch Lenovo IdeaPad L340 laptop (save $200) – after $100 instant savings and $100 mail-in rebate
- $99.99 11.6-inch Lenovo 100e Chromebook (save $130) – after $100 instant savings and $100 mail-in rebate
The full 19-page Newegg Black Friday listing is available at this link.