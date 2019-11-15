Pretty much every noteworthy retailer around the country has already kicked off some form of early Black Friday sale, but there are really only three retail giants people get excited about. The first is Amazon, which has already kicked off a massive early Black Friday sale (oh, and Amazon is giving away free money, too). Then there’s Walmart, which is also definitely making a solid showing ahead of Black Friday 2019. Finally, there’s Best Buy, a perennial favorite among Black Friday shoppers looking for killer deals on gadgets.

The third retailer among those big three is where we turn our attention now because Best Buy is running some truly impressive deals with two weeks to go until Black Friday. You’ll find killer deals on Apple gear, laptops, appliances, and even a one-day doorbuster that slashes a massive Samsung 70-inch 4K smart TV to just $549.99! Shop the entire early Black Friday sale right here on the Best Buy site, and you’ll find our picks for today’s 10 best early Black Friday deals below.

Samsung – 70″ Class – LED – 6 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR

PurColor

Enjoy millions of shade of color, fine-tuned to create an incredibly vibrant picture. Essential contrast

Discern lifelike details in the brightest and dimmest scenes. 69.5″ screen

Large enough to provide an immersive experience for everyone in the room. 4K UHD

See what you’ve been missing on a crisp, clear picture that’s 4X the resolution of Full HD. HDR

View stunning high-dynamic-range content with a TV designed to support HDR10+. Smart TV with access to streaming services for countless entertainment options

Stream shows, movies, games and more with the TV’s built-in Wi-Fi and integrated apps. LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions

They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors. Motion Rate 120

Enjoy high-speed action with good motion clarity. Advanced TV sound

Two 10W speakers. 2 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection

High-speed HDMI delivers picture and digital surround sound in one convenient cable. HDMI cable not included. 1 USB input

Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device. Manage the viewing experience for your kids

The built-in V-chip lets you block content based on program ratings and check ratings of unfamiliar programs. Web-based services and content require high-speed Internet service. Some services may require a subscription.

Samsung – 70″ Class – LED – 6 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR: $549.99 (save $350)

Apple – MacBook Air 13.3″ Laptop with Touch ID – Intel Core i5 – 8GB Memory – 128GB

Stunning 13.3″ Retina display with True Tone technology³ Touch ID Dual-core 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor Intel UHD Graphics 617 Fast SSD storage 8GB memory Stereo speakers with wider stereo sound Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) ports Up to 12 hours of battery life¹ Latest Apple-designed keyboard Force Touch trackpad 802.11ac Wi-Fi Available in gold, space gray, and silver

Apple – MacBook Air 13.3″ Laptop with Touch ID – Intel Core i5 – 8GB Memory – 128GB: $999.99 (save $100)

Apple – 11-Inch iPad Pro (Latest Model) with Wi-Fi + Cellular – 256GB

11″ edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and wide color¹ A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay 12.0MP back camera, 7.0MP TrueDepth front camera Four-speaker audio with wider stereo sound 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Gigabit-class LTE cellular data⁴ Up to 10 hours of battery life³ USB-C connector for charging and accessories iPadOS with intuitive multitasking, new Home screen, and all the great features of iOS 13

Apple – 11-Inch iPad Pro (Latest Model) with Wi-Fi + Cellular – 256GB: $899.99 (members save $200)

LG – 75″ Class – LED – UM6970PUB Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR

Apple HomeKit

With the Home app and Siri, easily and securely control your LG TV using your iPhone, iPad, MAC, Apple Watch, or HomePod. LG ThinQ AI

Provides the ultimate in personalized entertainment and control over your smart home. Quad core processor

Improves images, action and color, reducing distracting video noise and motion blur, enhancing sharpness and portraying accurate colors. True Color Accuracy

Uses advanced color mapping technology to effectively correct color distortions and deliver a picture that is accurate and natural. 74.5″ screen

Large enough to provide an immersive experience for everyone in the room. 2160p resolution for breathtaking HD images

Watch 4K movies and TV shows at 4x the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current HD content to gorgeous, Ultra HD-level picture quality. 4K Active HDR

Discover 4K resolution in your premium content choices, all optimized with Active HDR’s scene-by-scene picture adjustment. Smart TV with access to streaming services for countless entertainment options

Stream shows, movies, games and more with the TV’s built-in Wi-Fi and integrated apps. webOS Smart Platform

webOS brings together popular streaming video apps, such as Netflix, and gives you access to more than 70 free premium Internet channels through the LG Channel Plus app. LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions

They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors. IPS technology

The IPS panel in this LG TV uses in-plane switching to deliver rich colors and strong contrast ratio that remain consistent at wide viewing angles. Advanced TV sound

Two 10W speakers. 3 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection

High-speed HDMI delivers picture and digital surround sound in one convenient cable. HDMI cable not included. 3 USB inputs

Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device.

LG – 75″ Class – LED – UM6970PUB Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR: $749.99 (save $250)

Samsung – 65″ Class – LED – NU6900 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR

PurColor

Enjoy millions of shades of color, fine-tuned to create an incredibly vibrant picture. Essential contrast

Discern lifelike details in the brightest and dimmest scenes. Game mode

Get a leg up on the competition, thanks to an optimized gaming experience with minimal input lag. UHD Engine

A powerful processor optimizes your content for 4K picture quality. Contrast enhancer

Experience a greater sense of depth with optimized contrast across all areas of the screen. HDR formats supported

HDR10 (Static MetaData), HDR10+ (Dynamic MetaData), HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma). All Samsung 4K UHD TVs also meet the CTA HDR-Compatible Definition. Slim design

An elegant, slim design for a modern look you’ll admire. From finish to function, a thoughtful design that amazes. Clean Cable Solution

Neatly manages cords for a crisp, clean look. Universal browse

An easy way to find streaming content and live TV shows with a single universal guide. Connect & Share

Sync your TV to your compatible smartphone to access and control your content on the big screen. Samsung remote control

Adjusts TV functions and navigates Samsung Smart TV menus. 64.5″ screen (measured diagonally from corner to corner)

Large enough to provide an immersive experience for everyone in the room. 2160p Ultra HD

1080p times four. With 4x the pixels of Full HD resolution, you’ll view progressive images in clean, gorgeous detail with the highest picture quality. Watch high dynamic range (HDR) content on your TV

With an HDR-compatible 4K TV, you can enjoy HDR movies and TV shows, in addition to all your current content. Smart TV

Access your streaming services all in one place using the Samsung remote control. LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions

They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors. Advanced TV sound

Two full-range 10W speakers. Dolby Digital Plus

Enjoy the ultimate digital sound quality on all your favorite movies, TV shows and streaming content. Dolby Digital Plus optimizes your entertainment experience with enhanced sound richness and clarity. 2 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection

High-speed HDMI delivers up to 2160p picture and digital surround sound in one convenient cable. HDMI cable not included. Motion Rate 120

Enjoy high-speed action with good motion clarity. USB input

Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device.

Samsung – 65″ Class – LED – NU6900 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR: $479.99 (save $70)

Beats by Dr. Dre – Beats Solo³ Wireless Headphones

Connect via Class 1 Bluetooth with your device for wireless listening The award-winning sound and design you’ve come to love from Beats Up to 40 hours of battery life for multi-day use With Fast Fuel, 5 minutes of charging gives you 3 hours of playback when battery is low Adjustable fit with comfort-cushioned ear cups made for everyday use Sleek, streamlined design that’s durable and foldable to go everywhere you do Take calls, control your music and activate Siri with the multifunction on-ear controls

Beats by Dr. Dre – Beats Solo³ Wireless Headphones: $149.99 (save $150)

Beats by Dr. Dre – Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones

Totally wireless high-performance earphones. Up to 9 hours of listening time (more than 24 hours with charging case). Adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks for lightweight comfort and stability. Reinforced design for sweat and water resistance during tough workouts. Volume and track controls on each earbud, voice capability, and Auto Play/Pause. Powerful, balanced sound with dynamic range and noise isolation. Earbuds connect independently via Class 1 Bluetooth® for extended range and fewer dropouts. With Fast Fuel, a 5-minute charge gives 1.5 hours of playback when battery is low.¹ Enhanced phone call performance and call handling from either earbud.

Beats by Dr. Dre – Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones: $139.99 (save $110)

Lenovo – Yoga C940 2-in-1 14″ Touch-Screen Laptop – Intel Core i7 – 12GB Memory – 512GB

Windows 10 operating system

Windows 10 brings back the Start Menu from Windows 7 and introduces new features, like the Edge Web browser that lets you markup Web pages on your screen. Learn more › 14″ Full HD 10-point multitouch screen

The 1920 x 1080 resolution boasts impressive color and clarity. Touch, tap, glide and make the most of Windows 10. IPS technology for wide viewing angles. Energy-efficient LED backlight. 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-1065G7 mobile processor

Powerful quad-core, eight-way processing performance. 12GB system memory for full-power multitasking

Plenty of high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run your games and photo- and video-editing applications, as well as multiple programs and browser tabs all at once. 512GB solid state drive (SSD)

While offering less storage space than a hard drive, a flash-based SSD has no moving parts, resulting in faster start-up times and data access, no noise, and reduced heat production and power draw on the battery. 360° flip-and-fold design

Offers four versatile modes — laptop, tablet, tent and stand. Lenovo Transition automatically switches specific applications to full screen when changing from PC to tablet, tent or stand position. Intel® Iris Plus Graphics

Offers stunning graphics. Delight in brilliant color and rich detail on 4K HDR video. Tackle creative projects or popular games with ease. Weighs 2.98 lbs. and measures 0.6″ thin

Ultrathin and ultralight for maximum portability, featuring a smaller screen size and omitting the DVD/CD drive to achieve the compact form factor. 4-cell lithium-ion battery. Aluminum chassis

Offers a sleek look. Thunderbolt port for connecting advanced monitors and external drives

This single interface supports both high-speed data and high-def video — plus power over cable for bus-powered devices — ideal for digital content creators. Built-in HD webcam with dual array microphone

Makes it easy to video chat with family and friends or teleconference with colleagues over Skype or other popular applications. Backlit keyboard for easy typing in dim or dark locations

Touchpad with scroll and multitouch capability. Built-in fingerprint reader

Streamlines security settings for quick, typo-free access. Intel® Wi-Fi 6 Gig+ (2×2)

Flexible, dual-band connectivity with greater reliability thanks to two data streams and antennas. Connect to a Wi-Fi 6 router to experience Gigabit Wi-Fi speeds nearly 3X faster vs. standard Wi-Fi 5 with improved responsiveness for even more devices. Basic software package included

30-days trial of Microsoft Office 2019. Additional port

Headphone/microphone combo jack.

Lenovo – Yoga C940 2-in-1 14″ Touch-Screen Laptop – Intel Core i7 – 12GB Memory – 512GB: $1,199.99 (save $200)

Roku – Express (2019 Model) Streaming Media Player

A huge selection of entertainment

Stream movies, music and other content using a wide range of apps, including Apple TV, Prime Video, Netflix, HBO, Showtime, Hulu, Pandora ESPN,The Roku Channel and more. 1080p HD picture quality

Get the visual rush of 1920 x 1080 HD streaming. Free Roku mobile app

Control your Roku Express media player or Roku TV, use voice search, enjoy private listening, and more through app for Android and iOS. Find content quickly and easily

Using the included remote, simply type the name of the title, actor, director or film category you want to search and get results instantly. High-speed wireless connectivity

Built-in Wi-Fi connects to the Internet through your wireless home network (wireless router required and sold separately). Compatible with most TVs

Easily connects to high-definition televisions with HDMI connectivity. Quick and easy setup

Just plug it into your TV with the included High Speed HDMI Cable and connect to the internet to get started.

Roku – Express (2019 Model) Streaming Media Player: $24.99 (save $5)

Insignia™ – 2.0-Channel Soundbar with Digital Amplifier

Bluetooth music streaming

Makes it easy to enjoy tracks stored on a compatible Bluetooth-enabled device (not included). Volume control

Lets you find a comfortable listening level. Sleek appearance

Fits seamlessly along most HDTVs for a streamlined look. Inputs

Includes 1 RCA x 2 and 1 optical digital audio. USB port

Has the ability to access a USB device and playback audio. Remote

Enables simple operation from a distance.

Insignia™ – 2.0-Channel Soundbar with Digital Amplifier: $39.99 (save $60)