Walmart’s massive Black Friday 2019 ad is official: iPhone 11, AirPods, Nintendo Switch, and so much more

Walmart late on Thursday finally announced its Black Friday 2019 deals, trailing its biggest rivals, including Amazon, Best Buy, and Target by several days. Walmart did host early Black Friday sales so far and announced store maps in preparation for the big November 29th shopping event.

Black Friday starts online at 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday, November 27th, while Walmart locations will open doors at 6:00 PM local time on Thanksgiving day.

On top of the various discounts that Walmart will enable during the Black Friday week, the company will also host other early shopping events. As you’ll see in the catalog, some products are discounted right now, while a new event awaits on November 22nd, when buyers will be able to score additional deals on electronics, toys, and other products.

We’ve already browsed the 37-page catalog for you and extracted some of the hottest Walmart Black Friday deals on consumer electronics, seen below. Remember that price for those items go live only in a couple of weeks, and some items might not even appear online just yet.

Consoles and games

TV

Smartphones and tablets

Wearables

Miscellaneous

Laptops and Desktops

As always with Black Friday ads, make sure you check out the full Walmart Black Friday flyer at this link.

