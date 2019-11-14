Walmart’s massive Black Friday 2019 ad is official: iPhone 11, AirPods, Nintendo Switch, and so much more

Walmart late on Thursday finally announced its Black Friday 2019 deals, trailing its biggest rivals, including Amazon, Best Buy, and Target by several days. Walmart did host early Black Friday sales so far and announced store maps in preparation for the big November 29th shopping event.
Black Friday starts online at 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday, November 27th, while Walmart locations will open doors at 6:00 PM local time on Thanksgiving day.
On top of the various discounts that Walmart will enable during the Black Friday week, the company will also host other early shopping events. As you’ll see in the catalog, some products are discounted right now, while a new event awaits on November 22nd, when buyers will be able to score additional deals on electronics, toys, and other products.
We’ve already browsed the 37-page catalog for you and extracted some of the hottest Walmart Black Friday deals on consumer electronics, seen below. Remember that price for those items go live only in a couple of weeks, and some items might not even appear online just yet.
Consoles and games
- $349 Xbox One X Gears 5 bundle (save $100)
- $299 Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- $199 PlayStation 4 bundle (save $100)
- $199 Xbox One S Star Wars: Jedi Bundle (save $100)
- $199 PlayStation 4 The Last of Us Remastered, God of War, and Horizon Zero Down bundle (save $100)
- $149 Xbox One S All-Digital Edition (save $100)
TV
- $398 65-inch Vizio 4K UHD Smart TV (save $130)
- $278 65-inch Philips Android TV (save $221)
- $148 58-inch Onn Roku 4K Smart TV (save $151)
- $198 55-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV (save $180)
- $278 50-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV (save $50)
- $148 50-inch Onn Roku 4K Smart TV (save $101)
- $98 40-inch Onn Roku 2K Smart TV (save $71)
- $48 Roku Ultra includes JBL Earbuds, and $5 Vudu credit (save $3)
- $35 Google Smart TV Kit includes Chromecast, Google Home Mini, and $10 Vudu credit (save $29)
Smartphones and tablets
- Up to $700 in Walmart eGift Card with qualified activation (AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon) and trade-in for iPhone XS models
- Up to $700 in Walmart eGift Card with qualified activation (AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon) and trade-in for Galaxy S10, S10+ or Note 10+ phones
- Up to $650 in Walmart eGift Card with qualified activation (AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon) and trade-in for iPhone XS Max or XR models
- Up to $550 in Walmart eGift Card with qualified activation (AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon) and trade-in for iPhone 11, 11 Pro, or 11 Pro Max models
- Up to $500 in Walmart eGift Card with qualified activation (AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon) and trade-in for Galaxy S10e or Note 9 phones
- $399 Galaxy S9 on Straight Talk (save $200)
- $249 10.2-inch iPad (save $80)
- $149 iPhone 6s Plus 32GB on Straight Talk or Total Wireless (save $50)
- $99 iPhone 6s 32GB on Straight Talk or Total Wireless (save $50)
- $149 10.1-inch Samsung Galaxy aab A 32GB (save $70)
- $59 10.1-inch Onn 16GB and $20 off Walmart eBooks (save $40)
- $28 7-inch Onn 16GB and $10 off Walmart eBooks (save $21.87)
Wearables
- $129 Apple Watch Series 3 (save $70)
- $129 AirPods with wired charging case (save $30)
- $129 Beast Solo 3 wireless headphones (save $-59)
- $99 Fitbit Versa Lite (save $60)
- $89 Powerbeats 3 wireless earphones (save $30)
- $69 Fitbit Inspire HR (save $30)
Miscellaneous
Laptops and Desktops
- $579 HP Pavilion gaming desktop (save $320)
- $499 15.6-inch HP Pavilion gaming laptop (save $250)
- $399 15.6-inch HP Pavilion Horizon Blue R5 (save $200)
- $299 15.6-inch HP Chromebook (save $70) with Office 365 Personal
- $239 14-inch HP laptop (save $110) with Office 365 Personal
- $149 14-inch HP laptop (save $120) with Office 365 Personal
As always with Black Friday ads, make sure you check out the full Walmart Black Friday flyer at this link.