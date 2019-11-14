It’s been a while since our last roundup of the day’s best paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free, but we’re back with a fresh batch. You’ll find seven different apps on the list below, and they’re all premium iOS apps that have been made available as free downloads for a limited time. There’s no telling when these deals will end though, so hurry up and grab them while there’s still time.

Night Vision (Photo & Video)

Normally $2.99.

The application takes real pictures and videos at the lowest luminosity without any additional appliances on iPhone. Sophisticated algorithm was developed during 4 years – now you can judge the result! The new Maximal Amplification Mode – culmination of our Research and Development team, utilises a breakthrough technology, pushing all the computing and hardware abilities of your phone to the limit, thus producing an outstanding effect. Our team is continuously working to optimize and enhance application’s image processing core. The application works without any delays and lags. During the photo/video recording you can dynamically change camera sensitivity to achieve the best result as well as set any 1-8x zoom simultaneous to the recoding. The application has own library to organise photos and videos, and share them on the Facebook, DropBox and Twitter. •Amplification mode picker

•Amplifier picker

•Colour saturation picker

•Green amplification mode

•Fast exposure

•Front, rear camera

•Led light

•HD photo video mode

•Focus refresh button

•8x zoom

•Built In library

•Photo video slider

•E-mail photo video share

•Facebook photo video share

•Twitter photo video share

•Dropbox photo video share

Sinking Feeling

Normally $0.99.

Sinking Feeling is a game about a head falling through time and space. Strategically smash and avoid panels of glass in risk/reward gameplay. Test your reflexes against intense – yet deliciously simple – minimalist action. Top-notch glass-shattering effects combined with a retro-style and chiptune soundtrack will keep you coming back for more. Just one more go… FEATURES:

* Increasingly challenging gameplay with 10 types of glass panels to smash through!

* Two unlockable game modes.

* Achievements and online leaderboards through Game Center.

* An emphatic custom-composed chiptune soundtrack.

* A deep, honest and truly meaningful ending… probably. REVIEWS:

* “A knife-edge game of risk and reward. You can easily lose yourself in it for tens, if not hundreds, of retries.” – Harry Slater, Pocket Gamer.

* “No ads, clean visual look, cool music, and the character is quite clearly one of the greatest video game heroes of our generation.” – Peter Willington, AppSpy.

* “Once you hit fifty points, the the ‘harder’ mode gets unlocked. It is a lot harder.” – Carter Dotson, Touch Arcade.

PhotoCut Pro Background Eraser

Normally $1.99.

PhotoCut background eraser and Cut Paste editor. PhotoCut is a simple background Changer and background Editor. Remove/erase or replace any object from your photo background in a seamless way. PhotoCut can remove the unwanted imagery of any picture and you can change background with any pic. While making cut out or erasing unwanted object on your pic it creates a transparent sticker. Transparent cut out images can be saved as stickers and can be superimposed. Create transparent PNG stickers and merge with any colourful backdrop pic. Easily combine and superimpose your photo stickers to create unique photomontage and collage. Cutting pictures and paste on any pic with ease using professional photo editor. Multiple Cut Out and Eraser tools: The automatic cutout tool, recognise similar regions detects image edges to erase easily & accurately using smart lasso tool. You need to swipe your fingers on the object that you want to cut out or make a sticker out of any photo. You can manually adjust the selection with a manual brush and eraser tools to make it a perfect sticker. Amazing Filters for pictures & effects : Apply amazing preset filters and effects to edit photos & enhance your photographs.

Apply preset image effects to make your photos unique! Apply from various blend modes to Blend or mix your photographs. Create unique WhatsApp Status: Create beautiful status photograph for your WhatsApp status using the backdrop eraser tool.

Try creating trending status with goodmorning, good night, motivational, love & wishes.

Share your beautiful images anytime through WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Create new content by cutting pictures and merging with another photograph and Become popular among people by making and sharing your creations.

You Record Pro

Normally $0.99.

Capture a thought, a memo, a meeting,

or a high-quality stereo 96 kHz / 24-bit sound.

When you’re done, edit your recording,

then share it via Email, iMessage, AirDrop,

or many compatible apps that you’ve got. Long-press record, or use Quick Actions menu

to quickly open the app’s settings. Tap on the progress bar

to skip back / forward during playback. Long-press any recording

for multiple selection. Press the center button of earphones

once to play / pause,

twice to start / stop record. Say “Hey Siri, remind me about this…”

to create a reminder with the playback position. Use Spotlight’s keywords

for better search: “Record”; “Voice”;

“Memo”; “Audio”; “Recording”.

Ananda – PREMIUM

Normally $2.99.

Ananda helps you meditate, focus and relax with progressive binaural tones and high quality peaceful sounds. -Enhance your brainwaves

Choose from one of Ananda’s numerous binaural programs to focus, relax, meditate, or even to get the most out of a nap. Each program comes with binaural beats designed to help you reach a specific mood or state of mind. -Discover a new ambiance every time

Each session provides a subtly fresh, new ambiance. A unique combination of nature sounds, chants, mantras and peaceful bells is generated on top of binaural tones every time you start Ananda. -Recharge and feel good

Take a break at home, at the office, or in the subway. Even a few minutes of Ananda will get you refreshed and ready to deliver your best while staying calm and zen. Main Features – 13 Binaural programs

– Conscious Thinking

– Focus & Concentration

– Increased Attention

– Learn & Memorize

– Creativity

– Energize

– Deep Meditation

– Lucid Dreaming

– Intuition

– Relaxation

– Restorative Sleep

– Power Nap

– Wake Up – Short description and benefits of every binaural program

– High quality nature and peaceful sounds

– Choose the sounds you prefer

– Sounds are mixed together in a new way for every session

– Simple and minimalist design

– Information on brainwaves and binaural tones included in the app Download now and let us know how Ananda Meditate, Focus and Relax helps you in your daily activities.

Further: Get Things Done

Normally $2.99.

Want to become more organized? Things slip your mind sometimes? Further gives you the tools for you to stay on top of everything. With Further, you don’t see any ads. It’s just your to-dos. You can focus on managing the things you need to do without any distractions. Below are some of the things you can do with Further. # Today Focus on your day. See what you need to do at a glance throughout the day. # Time Management Don’t limit yourself to dates on the calendar. With Further, you can also manage things that you need to do soon or mark things for later without specifying a date. # Reminders Set reminders for your tasks and Further will then show you notifications to remind you about your tasks. # Recurrence Mark your tasks to repeat periodically instead of manually creating a new task each time. # Large To-Dos Planning a trip? You can keep the things you need to do for your trip all together. # Notes Keep additional information you need so that you don’t forget to buy milk when you’re at the grocery store, for example. # Due Dates Further reminds you if you don’t do something by its due date. # And More Download now to start getting more organized.

Dimension of Dreams

Normally $0.99.

“Dimension of Dreams” is a unique strategy card game with rogue-like elements. You play an adventurer who embarks on an exhilarating journey through the dream world, where you engage in thrilling, fluid combat. Obtain and add cards strategically to your deck via exploration and upgrading existing cards. Whether you wish to be a mighty sorcerer or a valiant knight, you’ll have fun getting lost in the charming dream worlds! [Features]

* Over 260 cards (we plan to expand the card catalog to at least 400 in the future) plus 50 relics with exciting functions for players to mix and match. No two players will have the same experience!

* 6 powerful adventurers with their own unique personalities. Each comes with its own exclusive skills and cards!

* Over 60 monsters and bosses to challenge, each with its own exclusive card deck!

* 5 ethereal dream worlds where you can explore and encounter random events. Clear stages to unlock adventure awakening skins!

